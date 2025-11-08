Timothy’s Newsletter

Is graphene toxic to the body? Depends on the formulation and structure. In formulations where it was found to be toxic (e.g. carbon nanotubes), the mechanism of injury is similar to that of asbestos (also a nanomaterial). Could inhalation of carbon nanotubes or similar aerosolized or otherwise dispersed nanomaterial cause the so-called “ground glass opacity” findings in radiological images of Covid-19 patients? Quite possible!

Does graphene oxide(GO) exist? Yes! Is it in the covid injections? Could be! My educated guess is that GO is the “new asbestos” that can be legally used in making food and drugs (because there are no regulations for it). Among new materials uses as drug carriers, GO has been widely used due to its high biocompatibility with a high drug loading capacity. It is likely used in filtration or as a component of hydrogels in the injectable mRNA vaxxes and possibly other injectable drugs now. Specifically, GO is well dispersed in an aqueous solution, which significantly enhances the interfacial bonding within the components and transfer stress efficiently. These advantages make it an attractive nanocomposite material as a drug carrier in the field of biomedicine and biotechnology; while being combined with a polymer or inorganic matrix (which is what DARPA hydrogel is - a polymer matrix). Lack of any regulations around it, and pretending that this is a totally biocompatible inert substance makes it easy to hide in all sorts of applications. Yes, this is very concerning, I agree! {Sasha Latypova}

