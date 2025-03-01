https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/13644414/five-unanswered-questions-gene-hackman-death/

Why do Covid vaccines cause purpura?

Purpura refers to purple-colored spots on the skin caused by small blood vessels (capillaries) leaking blood. The link between COVID-19 vaccines and purpura likely involves immune-mediated mechanisms, vascular inflammation, or platelet dysfunction. Here are the main possibilities:

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) – Some cases of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia have been reported after COVID-19 vaccination. ITP occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks platelets, leading to low platelet levels and an increased risk of bleeding, which can manifest as purpura.

Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) – This rare condition, associated particularly with adenoviral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca, J&J), involves both low platelet counts and abnormal blood clotting. It results from an autoimmune-like reaction where antibodies target platelet factor 4 (PF4), leading to clot formation and bleeding symptoms like purpura.

Vascular Inflammation & Endothelial Damage – The spike protein (either from the virus itself or generated after vaccination) has been implicated in endothelial dysfunction. This can make small blood vessels more prone to leakage, contributing to purpura.

Mast Cell Activation & Histamine Release – Some vaccine recipients experience allergic-type reactions, where mast cells release histamines and inflammatory cytokines. This can increase capillary fragility, leading to purpura-like skin reactions.