Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterMy Pet Translator Just Repeats the same 2 Words Over and Over: 'More Chicken!'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy Pet Translator Just Repeats the same 2 Words Over and Over: 'More Chicken!'Timothy WineyFeb 17, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterMy Pet Translator Just Repeats the same 2 Words Over and Over: 'More Chicken!'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.zmescience.com/ecology/animals-ecology/pet-translator-042423/2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterMy Pet Translator Just Repeats the same 2 Words Over and Over: 'More Chicken!'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
I would love to have a pet translator. My husband was coming home from work at the IHS on the Rez. last year and saw a prairie dog in the road at the stop light beside a truck. And husband said it looked like the prairie dog was fussing at the guy driving the truck. I still wonder what he/she might have been saying.