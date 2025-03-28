Dear Attorney General Bondi,

I am writing to formally bring to your attention a matter of significant public concern regarding the documented harm associated with Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 injections. Specifically, evidence exists that Pfizer was aware of serious risks—including fatal blood clot formation—both during and shortly after clinical trials. Despite this, the company continued to market and distribute these products without disclosing known dangers.

In an effort to ensure that any potential avenues for harm reduction are explored, I personally reached out to Pfizer’s legal department to present a possible solution to the severe clotting issue today. I requested a response confirming their willingness to engage in good faith.

If a corporation knowingly distributes a product that has caused mass harm and then refuses to explore possible solutions, this raises serious questions regarding willful negligence or worse. If Pfizer continues to ignore opportunities to mitigate damage, it is reasonable to infer that they are acting with deliberate indifference to human life.

I urge the Department of Justice to investigate this matter with the gravity it deserves. If the legal system allows corporate actors to knowingly disregard harm on this scale without consequence, the implications for public trust and justice are dire.

Please confirm receipt of this letter and advise on any next steps that can be taken to hold Pfizer accountable.

Sincerely,

Timothy Winey