Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
4h

What is Mike Yeadon saying about people getting heavier?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
4h

Yes Mike Yeadon is correct about there being no such thing as flu as an infectious disease. I have known that since the beginning of the fake pandemic. The so called isolation of viruses is BS, as is their supposed structure. I have started reading The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg and am now hooked on the electrical nature of such diseases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture