Share this postMurder Is Never a Mistake; That’s Why It’s Not Called Manslaughtertimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMurder Is Never a Mistake; That’s Why It’s Not Called ManslaughterTimothy WineyJul 10, 20243Share this postMurder Is Never a Mistake; That’s Why It’s Not Called Manslaughtertimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://vigilantnews.com/post/ex-white-house-covid-19-response-coordinator-now-admits-vaccine-mandates-were-a-mistake/3Share this postMurder Is Never a Mistake; That’s Why It’s Not Called Manslaughtertimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
That won't stop them from doing it again.