Check out this nonsense! He even spelled by ‘name’ wrong (Silva):

Good evening Mr. Sylva,

My name is Eric Barrouillet and I am a MUFON field investigator.

You have kindly agreed to share your testimony with us and we sincerely thank you for your trust!

Based on the information given during your testimony, it is likely that what you observed is indeed the starlink satellite train. Attached, the different passages near your place that night.

Awaiting your response,

With my thanks,

Well to you,

Eric Barrouillet

Nope. The lights were far too brilliand, straight and close together. they also traversed the entire visible sky in around 10 seconds! It was a brilliant, cloudless, starlit night, and the only light that registered on the smartphone photo was the object itself. Even if it was at 10,000 ft, it would have to have been over 3 Kilometers in length!