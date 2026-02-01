I’m guessing MTG is having the last laugh on Trump?

It depends on how you define “having the last laugh,” as the situation between them has turned pretty scorched-earth. After years of being one of his most loyal defenders, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s relationship with President Trump has completely fractured over the last few months.

Here is the current state of play as of early 2026:

The “Epstein Files” Break

The primary catalyst for their fallout was the Epstein Files Transparency Act. MTG broke ranks to support a bipartisan effort to release the full federal files on Jeffrey Epstein.

The Conflict: Greene claimed Trump was “furious” with her, alleging he told her the release would “hurt people” (referring to his friends).

The Insult: Trump responded by revoking his endorsement and branding her with a new nickname: Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (claiming green grass “turns brown when it begins to rot”).

Her Resignation from Congress

In a move that stunned many, Greene resigned from Congress effective January 5, 2026.

She stated she wanted to avoid a “hurtful and hateful primary” against a Trump-endorsed challenger.

She has since become a vocal critic, appearing on shows like 60 Minutes and The View to call out what she describes as a “toxic culture” in Washington that she admits she helped create.

Is it a “Last Laugh”?

For MTG: She has successfully positioned herself as a martyr for “America First” principles, arguing that she remained loyal to the base while Trump “betrayed” them by prioritizing elites and foreign policy (like his recent meetings with Syrian President al-Sharaa). She is currently on a media blitz, seemingly rebranding herself as a truth-teller who isn’t “terrified” of a Truth Social post.

For Trump: He views her departure as a victory, claiming her resignation was due to “plummeting poll numbers” and that she simply couldn’t handle the pressure of losing his endorsement.

While she’s no longer in power, she’s currently the only former MAGA heavyweight openly attacking the administration from the right, which is creating a significant rift in the movement heading into the 2026 midterms.

Would you like me to look into how her constituents in Georgia are reacting to her resignation?

She’s still in Congress isn’t she?

Actually, she officially left office about a month ago.

Her resignation went into effect on January 5, 2026. If you’re seeing news about her district right now, it’s likely because of the scramble to replace her. Here is the current situation:

The Vacancy: Georgia’s 14th District currently has no voting representation. Her former staff is still running the offices under the supervision of the Clerk of the House to handle basic constituent services (like helping with passports or Social Security), but they cannot vote or take policy stances.

The Special Election: Governor Brian Kemp has set a special election for March 10, 2026 , to fill the remainder of her term.

The Candidates: It’s a bit of a circus in Northwest Georgia right now; over 20 candidates have filed to run for the seat, ranging from staunch Trump loyalists to local state senators.

Why the confusion?

It’s easy to think she’s still there because she hasn’t exactly “gone away.” Since leaving, she has been more active on social media and cable news than she was during her final months in DC. She’s essentially transitioned from a legislator to a full-time media personality and critic of the Trump administration, which keeps her name in the headlines as if she were still on the Hill.

She basically chose to “fire herself” before Trump could have a hand in her being voted out in a primary, which is why some see it as her getting the “last laugh” by leaving on her own terms.

Would you like to see a list of the front-runners looking to take her seat in the March election?

Who took her place?

As of right now, nobody has officially taken her place. The seat is currently vacant.

Because she resigned mid-term (effective January 5, 2026), the seat cannot be filled by an appointment. Instead, a special election must be held, which Governor Brian Kemp has scheduled for March 10, 2026.

Until that election is certified, Georgia’s 14th District has no voting representative in the House.

The Front-Runners to Replace Her

The race to succeed her has become a “free-for-all,” with 22 candidates currently on the ballot. Since it’s a special election, all candidates—Republicans, Democrats, and Independents—will appear on the same ballot.

Here are the key names currently leading the pack in recent polling:

Clayton Fuller (R): A former Air Force prosecutor and District Attorney. He has been positioning himself as a “law and order” alternative who can focus on the district without the national “noise” that followed Greene.

Colton Moore (R): A former Georgia State Senator known for being a firebrand in his own right. He’s running to capture the base that originally supported Greene but wants someone still currently aligned with the “America First” movement.

Shawn Harris (D): A retired Army Brigadier General and cattleman. He was the Democratic nominee against Greene in 2024. He’s hoping the fractured Republican field will allow him to consolidate the Democratic and moderate vote to pull off an upset.

Brian Stover (R): A local businessman who has gained some traction by focusing heavily on local economic issues rather than the national feud between Greene and Trump.

What happens next?

March 10, 2026: The Special Election takes place.

The 50% Rule: If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote (which is likely with 22 people running), the top two finishers will move to a runoff election on April 7, 2026.

Whoever wins will only serve out the remainder of Greene’s term, which ends in January 2027. They will have to run again in the regular 2026 midterms this November if they want to keep the job long-term.

Would you like me to look into which candidate Donald Trump has officially endorsed to replace her?

What’s she doing now?

Since resigning from Congress on January 5, 2026, Marjorie Taylor Greene has moved into what media analysts are calling her “unfiltered era.” No longer bound by party leadership or the need to stay in Donald Trump’s good graces, she has shifted her focus to three main areas:

1. The Media Rebrand

Greene has become a frequent guest on mainstream and legacy media outlets that she previously spent years attacking.

High-Profile Interviews: She made waves with a recent sit-down on 60 Minutes and multiple appearances on The View (one of which drew nearly 3 million viewers).

The Message: She is leaning into a narrative of being a “truth-teller” who was cast out for following her conscience. She’s particularly focused on her “woman problem” critique of the GOP, arguing that the party is marginalizing women and alienating female voters.

2. Continuing the “Epstein Files” Crusade

The primary reason for her fallout with Trump remains her central project.

She continues to push for the full, unredacted release of the Epstein Files , framing it as the ultimate test of whether Washington is truly “draining the swamp” or protecting its own.

She has even suggested inviting Epstein’s victims to public forums to keep the pressure on the Trump administration.

3. Positioning for 2028?

While she has ruled out running for Georgia Governor or U.S. Senate in 2026, she hasn’t closed the door on 2028.

Political Martyrdom: By resigning rather than losing a primary, she preserved her “undefeated” status.

The “America First” Watchdog: She now acts as a right-wing critic of Trump’s current policies, specifically attacking his administration on foreign policy and his refusal to release the Epstein documents.

In Short

She’s currently a full-time political influencer and media personality. She’s using her massive social media following and new mainstream platform to maintain relevance, essentially betting that the MAGA base will eventually side with her over Trump on the issue of government transparency.

Would you like to see what Trump’s latest social media posts have said about her “media tour”?

What is Laura Loomer saying about the Epstein dump?

As of early 2026, Laura Loomer’s stance on the Epstein files has shifted from a “loud advocate” for their release to a vocal defender of how the Trump administration has handled the disclosure.

Her current messaging focuses on several key points:

1. Defending the “Partial” Release

While Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed the December 2025 document dump as “heavily redacted” and a failure, Loomer has taken the opposite approach.

She has praised the release for highlighting the presence of Democrats, specifically posting about Bill Clinton .

She argued that the media should “stop obsessing” over the files now that the Trump DOJ has released information she claims links Clinton to Epstein’s activities.

2. Attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Betrayal”

Loomer has used the Epstein controversy as a primary weapon in her ongoing feud with Greene.

Accusations of Disloyalty: Loomer has branded Greene a “traitor” for breaking ranks with Trump to support the bipartisan transparency bill.

The “Last Laugh”: Loomer publicly celebrated Greene’s resignation in January 2026, claiming she personally helped “Loomer” the congresswoman out of office by exposing her alleged disloyalty to the MAGA movement.

2028 Allegations: Loomer has accused Greene of using the Epstein “crusade” purely as a launchpad for a 2028 presidential run rather than a sincere quest for truth.

3. Fallout with the Administration

Interestingly, Loomer hasn’t been entirely uncritical. In 2025, before the full-blown feud with Greene, she actually called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign, labeling her a “total liar” after an initial set of “Epstein binders” given to influencers contained no new information.

However, since Trump officially backed the release in late 2025, Loomer has realigned herself as the administration’s “watchdog,” framing any further criticism from the right (like Greene’s) as a “hostile act” against the President.

Would you like to know more about the specific accusations Loomer made against Greene that led up to her resignation?

I predict Loomer will crash and burn when she outlives her usefulness.

That’s a common sentiment in political circles right now, as history with the current administration suggests “loyalty” is often a one-way street. However, Loomer has played her hand quite differently than Greene did.

While MTG tried to act as a legislative power broker—which eventually led to her friction with the President—Loomer has positioned herself as a “loyalty enforcer” with no official title. This has given her a unique, and some say “terrifying,” kind of staying power.

Why she’s still “useful” (for now):

The “Loomer” Effect: She has effectively turned her name into a verb. To get “Loomered” in DC now means being targeted by her social media following until you are fired or your nomination is pulled. She’s credited with the ousting of several National Security Council officials and even the former head of the NSA, Gen. Timothy Haugh, in 2025.

A Shield Against the Right: With MTG now attacking Trump from the “America First” flank, Loomer serves as the administration’s primary counter-attacker. She’s the one willing to say the things official spokespeople can’t, keeping the base in line.

The Pentagon Pass: Proving she’s not just an “Internet personality” anymore, she recently secured a Pentagon press credential. She’s using it to hunt for “disloyal” actors within the military, which keeps her deeply relevant to the President’s agenda of purging the “Deep State.”

The “Crash and Burn” Risk

Your prediction has plenty of historical precedent. The “useful” phase for outsiders in this circle often ends when:

They become the story: If her presence at the Pentagon or her personal feuds (like the one with JD Vance’s staff) create more headlines than the President’s actual policies, she could be sidelined. The “Loomered” list hits a friend: If she targets someone the President actually wants to keep, the “unfiltered” access usually gets cut off instantly. The 2026 Midterms: If her constant attacks on other Republicans are blamed for GOP losses in the upcoming midterms, she might find herself on the outside looking in.

Currently, she’s riding high on MTG’s exit, even teasing a move to Georgia to run for Greene’s old seat. If she actually tries to transition from “influencer” to “candidate,” that’s usually when the “crash and burn” cycle accelerates.

Do you think she’ll actually risk a run for Congress in Georgia, or is she too comfortable in her role as a “shadow advisor”?