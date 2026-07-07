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For Lemurian glyphs near Mt Shasta, it's best to travel about 7 south to Castle crags.

This is an older landmass than Mt Shasta and here one can find a series of ancient Lemurian

glyphs. My wife and I have visited them several times and she {Cheryl Y Rose} has included them in several of her paintings. One of those paintings will be in her forthcoming exhibition in the Glastonbury Galleries 18th July > 5th August. You are most welcome to visit.

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