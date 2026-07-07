Just how big is Mt. Shasta?

Mount Shasta is a massive, iconic stratovolcano in Northern California known for its sheer size and dominating presence over the landscape. Because it is a compound volcano made of overlapping cones, its physical scale is impressive by several metrics:

Wikipedia

Key Dimensions

Elevation: The true summit reaches an elevation of approximately 14,179 feet (4,322 meters) above sea level. Topographic maps

Base Width: The mountain has a base diameter of about 17 miles (27.5 km) . The Armchair Mountaineer

Circumference: Its girth spans roughly 50 miles (84 km) around the base.

Volume: It is considered the most voluminous volcano in the Cascade Range, with a total volume estimated at approximately 120 cubic miles (500 cubic km). USGS

Significance and Context

Prominence: Its summit towers nearly 10,000 feet above the surrounding valleys, which contributes to why it is visible from as far as 140 miles away on a clear day. Adventure Treks

Rankings: It is the second-highest peak in the Cascade Range (surpassed only by Mt. Rainier) and the fifth-highest mountain in California. Wikipedia

Structure: It is not a single peak, but a complex of four overlapping volcanic cones. The most prominent satellite cone, Shastina, stands at 12,336 feet (3,760 meters). Wikipedia+ 1

The mountain is also home to California’s only true valley glacier, the Whitney Glacier, as well as six other named glaciers, all of which cling to its massive slopes.

Are you interested in learning more about the climbing routes to the summit or the geological history of the volcano’s formation?

UFO’s

Mount Shasta is one of the most famous “hotspots” in the United States for UFO lore, paranormal theories, and metaphysical speculation. Its reputation as an extraterrestrial destination is deeply intertwined with local folklore and the mountain’s unique geography.

Atlas Obscura

Why Is It Associated with UFOs?

Lenticular Clouds: The most common “sighting” at Mount Shasta involves unique, saucer-shaped clouds that frequently form over the peak. These are lenticular clouds , a meteorological phenomenon caused by moist air flowing over the mountain’s massive, rugged terrain. Because they often remain stationary and form perfectly smooth, disc-like shapes, they are frequently mistaken for spacecraft—or, in some theories, are believed to be “cloaking devices” for alien ships. Atlas Obscura

The Legend of Telos: A major driver of the UFO narrative is the myth of Telos , an alleged subterranean city located deep within the mountain. According to lore, this city is inhabited by the “Lemurians”—survivors of a sunken continent—who possess advanced technology and engage in interdimensional travel. UFO sightings are often interpreted by believers as arrivals or departures related to these subterranean inhabitants. VICE+ 1

Spiritual “Energy”: The mountain has been a destination for various New Age and fringe religious movements since the early 20th century, starting with the “I AM” Activity movement. Over decades, this created a culture where people visit specifically to seek out spiritual, paranormal, and extraterrestrial experiences. VICE+ 1

“High Strangeness”: Mount Shasta is frequently cited alongside Bigfoot sightings, interdimensional beings, and “Ascended Masters,” creating a broader tapestry of “high strangeness” that draws in enthusiasts of all things unexplained. Wikipedia

Scientific Perspective

While the area remains a subject of intense fascination for enthusiasts and researchers of the paranormal, scientists and meteorologists explain the sightings as natural phenomena:

Atmospheric Conditions: The mountain’s height and shape create perfect conditions for stationary, lens-shaped clouds that naturally mimic the visual profile of a classic “flying saucer.” Medium

Cultural Reinforcement: Once a location gains a reputation for the “unexplained,” every ambiguous light or unusual cloud formation is more likely to be reported or interpreted through that lens, fueling a cycle of folklore that keeps the rumors alive.

Despite the natural explanations, the mountain remains a significant “mecca” for those who believe it serves as a bridge between the Earth and the cosmos.

Wilderland Media

If you are interested in the history of these beliefs, are you more curious about the specific “Lemurian” legends or the history of the spiritual movements that popularized them?

Legends of Lemuria

The legends of Lemuria at Mount Shasta represent a fascinating intersection of 19th-century scientific speculation, occultism, and modern American folklore. While the concept originated from a legitimate (though now debunked) scientific theory, it evolved into an elaborate mythos centered on a subterranean city.

Land Limited

The Origin: From Zoology to Occultism

The Scientific Hypothesis: In 1864, British zoologist Philip Sclater proposed “Lemuria” as a theoretical land bridge to explain why lemur fossils were found in both Madagascar and India but not in Africa or the Middle East. With the advent of plate tectonics in the 20th century, this theory was proven unnecessary and incorrect. Tsem Rinpoche+ 1

The Mystical Transition: By the late 19th century, Theosophists and occultists—notably Helena Blavatsky—appropriated the term. They re-envisioned Lemuria not as a geological bridge, but as a lost “mother continent” in the Pacific Ocean that housed highly evolved, spiritual beings before sinking in a cataclysm. Wikipedia

The Mount Shasta Connection

The specific link between the mountain and these beings was cemented through a series of influential books:

“A Dweller on Two Planets” (1905): Written by Frederick Spencer Oliver, this book claimed that survivors of the sunken continent had established a sanctuary within the depths of Mount Shasta. It described a city filled with opulence, jeweled walls, and inhabitants who occasionally walked the surface in white robes. Wikipedia

“Lemuria: The Lost Continent of the Pacific” (1931): Published by Harvey Spencer Lewis (using the pseudonym Wishar Spenle Cervé) under the aegis of the Rosicrucian Order, this book significantly popularized the narrative, describing the city—now famously called Telos —as a technologically advanced subterranean metropolis. Wikipedia

The Legend of Telos: In this lore, Telos is said to be a city of peace and advanced technology where Lemurians live in harmony, utilizing crystal power and levitation. Some modern variations of the myth claim it houses up to 1.5 million inhabitants who exist in a higher dimension, only partially visible to humans. Grunge

Famous “Evidence” and Folklore

The legend has been sustained by decades of persistent stories, though none have ever been corroborated:

The J.C. Brown Expedition: A cornerstone of the legend is the 1904 claim by a prospector named J.C. Brown, who alleged he found an 11-mile-long tunnel inside the mountain filled with gold, hieroglyphics, and 10-foot-tall skeletons. His mysterious disappearance in 1934, just before he was to lead an expedition to prove his claims, remains a staple of the story. Eastern Sierra Now+ 1

The Count of St. Germain: Many followers of the “I AM” Activity movement believe that the legendary historical figure Count of St. Germain resides within the mountain as an “Ascended Master,” further bridging the gap between historical mysticism and the Lemurian narrative. Grunge

Indigenous Parallels: While the Lemurian legend is a relatively recent Western import, it often overlaps with the deep, long-standing spiritual significance the mountain holds for local Indigenous groups, such as the Klamath and Modoc. For instance, the Klamath legend of the spirit chief Skell descending to the mountain to battle the spirit of the underworld provides an ancient “spiritual anchor” that makes the mountain feel uniquely sacred to many different groups. Wikipedia

These stories have turned Mount Shasta into a major pilgrimage site for those seeking spiritual, interdimensional, or paranormal experiences, effectively embedding the “hidden city” myth into the cultural identity of the region.

Given these deep-rooted stories, are you curious about how these specific beliefs have influenced the local culture and tourism in the town of Mount Shasta today?

cave networks

While the legends of Mount Shasta describe vast, crystal-lined halls and secret tunnels connecting to a subterranean city, the actual geological reality of the mountain is quite different.

Geological Reality vs. Legend

Volcanic Composition: Mount Shasta is a stratovolcano, meaning it is a massive cone built primarily from layers of hardened lava, volcanic ash, and pyroclastic debris. Its structure is solid and compact, not hollow. National Park Service

Absence of Extensive Tunnels: There is no scientific evidence for the “11-mile tunnels” described in the J.C. Brown lore. While volcanic activity does create features like lava tubes , they are typically found in the flatter basalt plains surrounding volcanoes (like the Medicine Lake volcano nearby), rather than inside the steep, unstable, and high-pressure core of a massive stratovolcano like Shasta.

Natural Cave Systems: True cave systems in Northern California are generally formed in limestone (like the famous Lake Shasta Caverns, located about 40 miles south of the mountain) or in basalt lava beds (like those found in the Lava Beds National Monument to the northeast). These are distinct geological formations and are not connected to the interior of Mount Shasta.

Why the “Underground” Myth Persists

The idea of secret tunnel networks persists because it serves as the perfect “mechanical” explanation for the mountain’s mystical reputation.

The “Hum”: Believers often cite a low-frequency hum or vibrations as proof of machinery or maglev trains operating deep beneath the surface. Geologists attribute such phenomena to high-altitude winds hitting the mountain’s rugged topography or minor seismic activity related to the volcano’s geothermal nature.

Mysterious Disappearances: In folklore, hikers who go missing in the dense forests or treacherous slopes of the mountain are sometimes folded into the legend—claimed by “the cave” or “the Lemurians”—rather than being attributed to the very real and significant dangers of rugged, high-altitude wilderness travel.

The “J.C. Brown” Effect: The disappearance of J.C. Brown in 1934 acted as a catalyst that turned vague occult stories into a “detective” mystery. Because there was no closure to his story, it provided a psychological anchor for the legend, making it feel like a secret that is “just one expedition away” from being proven.

In short, while the area surrounding Mount Shasta is rich in real, fascinating geological features like limestone caverns and lava tubes, the interior of the mountain itself is a massive, solid volcanic edifice—not a hollowed-out base for ancient civilizations.

Does knowing the geological reality change your perspective on these legends, or are you more interested in the psychological reasons why these stories become so deeply entrenched in local culture?

Strange carvings?

The idea of “strange carvings” inside Mount Shasta is a central pillar of the J.C. Brown legend. In his original 1934 accounts, Brown claimed to have found an 11-mile-long tunnel system containing vast halls filled with gold, copper shields, and walls covered in “strange hieroglyphics” that no expert could translate.

Eastern Sierra Now+ 1

However, it is important to distinguish between this speculative folklore and the real archeological history of the region.

The Folklore: The “Lemurian” Symbols

In the mythology of Telos, these carvings are said to be records of the Lemurian civilization.

Descriptions: Proponents of the legend describe the symbols as “burned into the stone” or etched in a script that is non-alphabetic and visually alien. Reddit

The Mystery: Because no physical location for this “tunnel” has ever been found, these carvings remain entirely legendary. They serve as a narrative device—a “proof” that an advanced, non-human, or pre-flood civilization once occupied the space beneath the mountain.

The Reality: Indigenous Rock Art

While the carvings inside the mountain are myth, the region surrounding Mount Shasta contains legitimate, ancient rock art created by the indigenous peoples of the area, specifically the Modoc and Klamath tribes.

Visit California

Petroglyph Point: Located at the nearby Lava Beds National Monument (about 60-70 miles northeast of Mount Shasta), this is one of the most significant sites for rock art in the United States. It features over 5,000 individual carvings (petroglyphs) etched into the volcanic rock face. National Park Service+ 1

Nature of the Carvings: Unlike the “alien hieroglyphs” of legend, these are recognized by archaeologists as abstract geometric patterns—circles, dots, and lines—likely created for ceremonial, spiritual, or landmark purposes. Some of these carvings are estimated to be over 6,000 years old. Wikipedia

Why they are often confused: Because the legends of Lemuria suggest “ancient, non-human origins,” visitors sometimes conflate genuine, ancient Indigenous carvings found in the wider Shasta-Cascade volcanic region with the fictional carvings described in the J.C. Brown stories.

Summary

If you hear someone claiming to have seen “strange hieroglyphs” in a cave under Mount Shasta, they are almost certainly referring to the J.C. Brown mythos. If you are interested in seeing real ancient carvings in the volcanic landscapes near the mountain, the Petroglyph Point site at the Lava Beds National Monument is a scientifically documented destination that offers a profound look at the region’s actual human history.

Wikipedia

Does the distinction between the mythic “Lemurian” symbols and the genuine Indigenous history of the area help clarify why these stories are so persistent?

Giant humanoid skeletons?What happened to JC Brown?

The legend of giant, 10-foot-tall mummies discovered within Mount Shasta is a foundational element of the J.C. Brown mythos, but it lacks any scientific or historical corroboration.

The Legend of the Giant Skeletons

According to the accounts popularized in the early 20th century, J.C. Brown claimed that the 11-mile-long tunnel system he allegedly discovered inside the mountain contained large, ornate halls. Within these halls, he reported seeing:

Reddit

Mummified Remains: Figures standing roughly 10 feet tall, which he identified as ancient Lemurians. Reddit

Artifacts: Gold, copper shields, and walls inscribed with unknown symbols. Reddit

Preservation: He claimed he left the site undisturbed before eventually sharing the story years later.

There has never been any archaeological or forensic evidence to support these claims. The stories of these “giants” are widely viewed by researchers and historians as part of the fictional narrative used to embellish the mystery of the mountain.

The Mystery of J.C. Brown

The disappearance of the man known as “J.C. Brown” is perhaps the most famous “unsolved” aspect of the legend, yet his true history remains just as elusive as the city he described:

The 1934 Expedition: In 1934, after resurfacing in Stockton, California, Brown convinced approximately 80 people—including engineers and professionals—to join an expedition to relocate the tunnel entrance. He spent weeks generating excitement for the venture. SFGATE+ 1

The Disappearance: On the very morning the group was scheduled to depart, Brown failed to show up. He vanished completely, leaving no notes, no maps, and no trace of his whereabouts. Tsem Rinpoche+ 1

Theories on His Identity: The Con Artist Theory: Many investigators and contemporary critics concluded that Brown was a confidence man who skipped town once the logistics of a real expedition threatened to expose that he had no map or evidence. The “Amnesia” Victim: Some reports from the time suggested that Brown had previously lived in a government-run shelter under the status of an amnesia victim, leading some to speculate he may have been suffering from mental health issues or delusions. Reddit Speculative Identities: Later researchers have attempted to identify him as other individuals, such as a retired mining engineer named John Benjamin Brody, but these theories are speculative and remain unverified.



Ultimately, Brown never provided proof, and his “secret” died with his disappearance. Whether he fell victim to foul play, simply fled to avoid being caught in a hoax, or was a man suffering from genuine delusions, his story effectively became the “anchor” for almost all modern lore regarding secret cities and subterranean civilizations at Mount Shasta.

Tsem Rinpoche

Is there any other aspect of the Mount Shasta lore or the history of these legends that you find particularly compelling?

Who whacked him, CIA?

There is no historical evidence to suggest the CIA—or any government agency—was involved in the disappearance of J.C. Brown. In fact, the timeline makes such a theory chronologically impossible: the CIA was not established until the National Security Act of 1947, thirteen years after Brown vanished in 1934.

While modern conspiracy theorists often retroactively apply the “shadowy government” trope to the case, the reality of the situation points toward much more mundane, if frustrating, explanations:

1. The “Grifter” Theory

The most widely accepted explanation among historians and skeptics is that Brown was a con artist.

The Motive: In the depths of the Great Depression, people were desperate for hope and wealth. Brown spent six weeks building anticipation for an expedition that promised gold. Reddit

The Exit Strategy: Con artists often rely on the possibility of a treasure rather than the delivery of it. By disappearing right before the expedition was set to depart, he avoided the moment where he would have been forced to produce his “evidence” (the photos he claimed were in a Texas bank vault) or lead people to a location that did not exist. He skipped town before the fraud could be exposed.

2. The Mental Health/Amnesia Theory

Contemporary reports from 1934 noted that Brown had spent time in a “Federal Shelter” for amnesia victims prior to arriving in Stockton. This has led many to conclude he may have been suffering from a dissociative disorder, delusions, or memory loss. In this view, his “lost city” story wasn’t a calculated scam, but a manifestation of a fragile mental state. He may have simply wandered off, experienced a break from his current life, or died of natural causes shortly after leaving.

Reddit

3. Why the “Government” Theory Persists

The idea of a government “hit” or cover-up is a standard staple of American fringe culture, and Mount Shasta is a magnet for it.

Lack of Closure: Because Brown never showed up, there was no body, no trial, and no resolution. When a mystery has no ending, people often fill the vacuum with the most dramatic explanation possible—”The government silenced him to keep the Lemurian technology secret.”

The “Hum”: Because there are real seismic and geothermal activities around a massive volcano, and because the area has restricted zones for safety or environmental reasons, it is easy to conflate standard government land management with “containment” of an alien base.

In summary, “whacking” a prospector in 1934 doesn’t align with the history of the intelligence agencies that would later emerge. Brown’s disappearance is a classic “unsolved mystery” of the American West, likely born from a mix of financial desperation, mental health struggles, and the tendency of human folklore to turn an unremarkable vanishing act into an epic legend.

Are you interested in how these types of “lost city” myths have shaped the way modern paranormal researchers approach the history of other locations in the American West?

Would you expect the CIA to admit assassinating him?

Whether or not an intelligence agency would admit to a specific operation is a core element of the distrust that fuels conspiracy theories, but in the case of J.C. Brown, the conversation shifts from evidence to the nature of institutional transparency.

The Question of Institutional Transparency

It is a historical fact that government agencies—the CIA, FBI, and others—have operated under varying degrees of secrecy, and have historically been reluctant to disclose information regarding sensitive operations, especially those involving clandestine activities or national security.

The “Admission” Dynamic: In the realm of intelligence, “admitting” to an action is almost never the standard protocol. When agencies do declassify information, it is typically after decades have passed and the information is no longer considered a threat to security or operational integrity.

The Burden of Proof: For a claim like the assassination of J.C. Brown to be taken seriously by historians, there would need to be a “paper trail”—classified documents, internal memos, or whistle-blower testimony. Since there is no record of Brown’s existence in any government database, nor any evidence of an investigation into his death, there is essentially no “target” for a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request or a declassification effort.

Why “The Agency” Remains the Default Answer

The CIA (or its predecessors) is frequently cited in folklore because it represents the ultimate “unknown” in the modern era. When a mystery remains unsolved, attributing it to an agency with the resources to hide, silence, or manipulate reality serves two purposes:

Explains the Lack of Evidence: If the mystery remains unsolved, it is not because it was a hoax or a random accident—it is because the government successfully scrubbed the evidence. Validates the Legend: If the government went to the trouble of “whacking” someone, the legend must be true. It transforms the subject (in this case, Lemurians or subterranean technology) from a fringe theory into a state secret.

The Skeptical Reality

While it is logically sound to assume that governments rarely admit to illegal activities, it is equally important to distinguish between institutional secrecy and the existence of a conspiracy.

The leap from “the government keeps secrets” to “the government killed J.C. Brown” assumes that the legend of the subterranean city was a real, tangible threat that required a lethal response. Given that Brown appeared during the Great Depression—a period rife with colorful characters, elaborate hoaxes, and “get rich quick” schemes—most historians and investigators view his disappearance as a social event typical of that era, rather than a geopolitical one.

Ultimately, the belief in an assassination is a matter of interpretation. If one starts with the premise that the Lemurian civilization is real, then a government “cover-up” becomes the only logical explanation for why it isn’t common knowledge. If one starts with the premise of historical documentation and verifiable evidence, the story remains a fascinating piece of American folklore, but one lacking any ties to real-world intelligence agencies.

If you are interested in the evolution of government transparency, would you like to explore how real declassified projects (like Project Blue Book) have changed the way the public views government involvement in UFO and paranormal investigations?

Has the CIA ever assassinated anyone, besides JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X, Epstein?

The history of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is marked by instances of covert actions and attempts to influence foreign political leaders, which were documented and later brought to light through Congressional investigations like the 1975 Church Committee.

WHYY

Documented CIA Operations and Assassination Attempts

It is a matter of public record, supported by declassified documents, that the CIA was involved in plots to remove or kill foreign political leaders during the Cold War.

Wikipedia

Fidel Castro (Cuba): The Church Committee in 1975 substantiated eight distinct CIA plots to assassinate the Cuban leader between 1960 and 1965. These plans were often bizarre or complex, ranging from enlisting Mafia figures to the use of poison pills. Wikipedia+ 1

Patrice Lumumba (Congo): The CIA was implicated in efforts to remove Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of the Congo, in 1961. While the CIA’s direct role in his ultimate execution by local political rivals remains a subject of debate among historians, documents show the agency actively sought his “elimination.” The Guardian

Other Regime Changes: The CIA played documented roles in the destabilization or overthrow of governments, most notably in Guatemala (1954), involving Jacobo Árbenz, and Chile (1973), involving Salvador Allende. These operations were primarily focused on regime change, not individual assassinations, though they often resulted in significant loss of life. History Today

The Figures Mentioned

Regarding the specific figures you listed (JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X, and Jeffrey Epstein), there is no credible evidence of CIA involvement in their deaths.

The Kennedys, MLK, and Malcolm X: While conspiracy theories involving the CIA are common regarding these figures, official investigations—including the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) —found no evidence of CIA complicity. Despite the fact that some investigations (like the HSCA’s 1979 report on JFK) concluded that a conspiracy was “probable,” they explicitly stated that they could not link intelligence agencies to the acts. Wikipedia+ 1

Jeffrey Epstein: Epstein’s death in a federal detention center in 2019 was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner. Despite intense public speculation and various theories about foul play, no evidence has emerged to link his death to any intelligence agency.

Why Conspiracies Persist

The gap between what is known—that the CIA did plot against foreign leaders—and what is suspected—that they are responsible for domestic tragedies—is where these theories thrive.

The “Church Committee” Effect: Once it was proven that the CIA operated outside the law to target Castro and other foreign figures, it became easier to believe that such tactics could be turned inward toward American citizens or officials. Lack of Declassified Certainty: Because the intelligence community is inherently secretive, and because declassification is a slow, selective process, “missing” documents are often interpreted as proof of a cover-up rather than evidence of a lack of involvement. Executive Order 11905: Following the revelations of the 1970s, President Gerald Ford issued an executive order in 1976 explicitly banning U.S. government employees from engaging in political assassination. This order remains a key pillar of U.S. policy, though debates continue today regarding how that order applies to modern “targeted killings” (drone strikes) in the context of counter-terrorism. Wikipedia

In short, while the CIA has a documented history of hostile operations against foreign leaders that it eventually had to admit to, the evidence does not support the theory that it has been responsible for the domestic assassinations often attributed to it in popular culture.

Are you interested in the legal distinctions between “targeted killings” in a military context versus the “political assassinations” that were banned in the 1970s?

Sorry, we all know Epstein’s still alive.

The circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019 have been the subject of intense public debate and significant institutional scrutiny.

Britannica

Following his death in a Manhattan federal detention center, the New York City medical examiner officially ruled the cause of death as suicide by hanging. This conclusion was subsequently supported by investigations from the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons.

Wikipedia

Despite these official findings, skepticism remains widespread, as reflected in public opinion polls and persistent online discourse. Several factors have contributed to the belief that his death was not a suicide:

Wikipedia

Security Failures: The Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) committed significant procedural errors on the night of his death, including the failure of guards to check on him at required intervals and the malfunctioning of security cameras. These lapses provided the physical “vacuum” that allowed theories of foul play or a staged death to flourish. Wikipedia+ 1

High-Profile Connections: Given Epstein’s extensive social and professional network, which included numerous prominent public figures, many found it difficult to accept that a high-value detainee—who was expected to provide testimony—could die so easily while in federal custody.

Conflicting Expert Testimony: Forensic pathologists hired by the Epstein family at the time, such as Dr. Michael Baden, challenged the medical examiner’s findings, arguing that the physical evidence was more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging. Wikipedia

In the years since 2019, various government investigations and the release of thousands of pages of “Epstein Files” have sought to provide transparency. While these documents have shed light on the scope of his trafficking operations and his connections to powerful individuals, they have not produced evidence to support the theory that he is alive or that he was the victim of a coordinated assassination.

Department of Justice

Because the case involves such high-level institutional failure, it remains a primary example of how gaps in official accounts—whether due to genuine incompetence or systemic secrecy—often lead to the conclusion that the “official story” is incomplete.

Is there a particular part of the recently released documentation or the ongoing investigations that you find most questionable?