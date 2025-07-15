Share this postTimothy’s NewslettermRNA Hindsight...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoremRNA Hindsight...Timothy WineyJul 15, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewslettermRNA Hindsight...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share1Share this postTimothy’s NewslettermRNA Hindsight...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Reminds me of the English language student I knew from Costa Rica. She was asked to write an essay on Adolf Hitler. I asked her what she was going to write? And she smiled, slapped her forehead and said: "Six million Jews! What was I thinking!" : )