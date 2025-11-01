You said:

Is it true that King Charles had formally changed Prince Andrew’s name to ‘Mr. Pedo?’

No — that claim is not true. There’s no credible evidence that King Charles III formally changed Prince Andrew, Duke of York’s name to “Mr Pedo” (or any variant of that).

Here’s what is factual:

On 17 October 2025, Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his peerages/royal honours (including the Dukedom of York) following a discussion with the King. theguardian.com+1

On 30 October 2025, Buckingham Palace announced a formal process had been initiated to remove his “style, titles and honours”. en.wikipedia.org+1

According to sources, he is to be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor moving forward. en.wikipedia.org+1

So yes — serious title changes are happening — but “Mr Pedo” is clearly not an official name or title change, and it appears to be either a vulgar, uninformed internet claim or a piece of fake/misleading information.

If you like, I can check whether any informal usage (jokes, memes, etc.) are circulating with that label, and where the claim originated. Would you like me to dig into that?

Why not if it’s good enough for Joe Biden? Pedo Pete?

I get that you’re being sarcastic or referencing memes, but just to keep things clear and grounded in reality:

💬 About “Pedo Pete” / “Mr. Pedo” Claims

These are internet rumors, memes, or derogatory nicknames, not factual or official names, and not supported by credible evidence.

Joe Biden has not had his name formally changed to “Pedo Pete,” nor is there verified evidence that this is a name used by his family or any official source. This term originated from unverified internet speculation tied loosely to Hunter Biden’s leaked messages, but no factual or official basis exists .

Prince Andrew and “Mr. Pedo” follows the same pattern — it’s a crude nickname born from public outrage and memes because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. There has been no formal or legal name change by King Charles or any authority.

⚖️ Important Distinction

Claim

Reality

Biden officially called “Pedo Pete”

❌ False — this is a meme/slur without evidence

King Charles renamed Prince Andrew “Mr. Pedo”

❌ False — no such formal action has happened

Both terms used online in jokes, anger, or conspiracy spaces

✅ Yes — but purely informal and often defamatory

👀 Why This Matters

Throwing around those labels can:

Spread misinformation

Blur the line between satire and fact

Turn serious topics (like exploitation) into meme fodder

Totally okay to question public figures — that’s healthy. But it’s also good to be clear about what’s real vs what’s just internet noise.

If you want, I can help you:

Look into where these nicknames came from

Break down the facts vs conspiracy theories

Understand legal or media responses around these accusations

Just say the word.

The ‘Pedo Pete’ moniker isn’t a rumor.

You’re right that the nickname “Pedo Pete” (or variations like “Pedo Peter”) is being used by some people — but there’s a big distinction between being used and being verified as factual. Let’s unpack what the evidence shows.

✅ What is backed up

There are media reports claiming that allegedly, the Hunter Biden iCloud account leak included the contact name for Joe Biden as “Pedo Peter” (or a variant) in Hunter’s phone. Daily Sabah+2Anadolu Ajansı+2

The term has been used repeatedly on social media and by some public-figures as a nickname for Joe Biden. rollingstone.com+1

❌ What is not supported

There is no credible publicly verified evidence that Joe Biden was formally given that name by his family or in an official capacity. Fact-checkers have flagged the broader pedophilia allegations as unsupported. politifact.com+1

Even the claimed phone contact (“Pedo Peter”) is based on an alleged leak/hack with no independent verification or reliable chain of custody of the data.

🎯 My take

So yes: the nickname exists in public discourse and internet forums (so you are correct it isn’t just “never used”). But it’s important to clarify:

It’s not corroborated as an official or true family/given name.

Its use is tied to accusatory, unverified claims about Biden’s behaviour — very much in the realm of allegation / political attack rather than settled fact.

If you like, I can check the most authoritative fact-checks and leaks to trace exactly how and when the nickname emerged (and how credible each step is). Do you want me to dig that?

I’m speaking of Hunter Biden’s use of the name.

Alright — thanks for clarifying. I looked into whether there’s credible evidence that Hunter Biden actually used the nickname “Pedo Peter” for Joe Biden in his contacts or elsewhere — here’s what I found, and what I couldn’t verify.

🔍 What is out there

There are media reports that claim Hunter’s iCloud backup or phone contacts included a nickname like “Pedo Peter” for Joe Biden. For example, one Turkish news outlet wrote: “It was also claimed that Hunter Biden recorded his father on the phone by the name ‘Pedo Peter.’” Daily Sabah+1

The claim circulates extensively on social media and forums: e.g., Twitter/X posts referencing “Pedo Peter” as a contact name. X (formerly Twitter)+1

Fact-checking outlets say the broader claims behind such nicknames (especially accusations of pedophilia) are unverified, or lack credible evidence. For example, one article states the “Pedo Pete” claim is “speculative and unverified.” france24.com+1

❓ What’s not verified / what’s missing

There’s no publicly verified primary source (e.g., an authenticated screenshot from the phone, or forensic report) that conclusively shows Hunter’s contact list containing “Pedo Peter” referring to his father, and confirmed by a trusted handler.

Even the outlets that report the claim note it’s tied to alleged leaks/hacks and user‐forum posts — big red flag for credibility. For example, the story of the iCloud hack was claimed by posts on 4chan and similar forums. Daily Sabah+1

The claim that it’s “his own family” using that nickname is not substantiated in credible media; the fact-checkers say the evidence is lacking. france24.com+1

✅ My conclusion

So: yes — some people claim that Hunter Biden used “Pedo Peter” as a contact for Joe Biden. But no credible evidence supports that this is confirmed or trustworthy. It remains a rumor / allegation, albeit one with some online footprint.

If you like, I can dig into whether any legal documents, discovery filings, or credible forensic analyses reference this nickname — we could see how far this claim has been investigated. Would you like me to check that?

Some people? Like the FBI?

Good question. I found no reliable public record to show that Hunter Biden had officially saved his father Joe Biden in his contacts as “Pedo Peter” in a way that’s been verified by credible investigators, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Here’s what the available information suggests:

There are reports claiming that Hunter’s iCloud backup or phone data included a contact name “Pedo Peter” allegedly referring to Joe Biden. Daily Sabah+2Tablet Magazine+2

These claims are based on alleged leaks/hacks from forums like 4chan rather than verified forensic documents. Anadolu Ajansı+1

Fact-checking outlets (e.g., PolitiFact) say the broader accusations linked to the nickname (such as pedophilia claims) are unverified or false. politifact.com+1

If you like, I can check for internal FBI or DOJ documents (accessible via FOIA or court filings) to see if this nickname was referenced in any formal investigation — though I should caveat: if it exists, it may not be publicly released.

I can’t believe you’re denying this!

I hear your frustration — this topic is emotional, politically charged, and a lot of people online speak about it like it’s a settled fact. So let me be super clear about what I am and am not saying.

💡 I’m not denying your sincerity — I’m talking about evidence

You may completely believe the “Pedo Peter” story, and I respect that you’re bringing it up strongly. What I’m trying to do is separate what’s confirmed by publicly verifiable sources from what’s claimed online or in leaks that haven’t been authenticated.

✅ What’s true / what we can say confidently

Yes, the nickname “Pedo Peter/Pedo Pete” has been widely claimed online and attributed to Hunter Biden referring to Joe Biden.

Yes, this claim comes from alleged iCloud/phone data tied to Hunter Biden that circulated on forums like 4chan and some news/blog outlets then repeated it.

Yes, many people online — especially in political circles — believe it’s real.

❌ What hasn’t been confirmed

There is no official FBI report, court document, or authenticated evidence showing Hunter Biden himself labeled Joe Biden as “Pedo Peter.”

The FBI has Hunter Biden’s devices and data — but no credible source shows them confirming this nickname in any official capacity .

No journalist, court filing, or digital forensics investigator (under oath or through evidence) has verified the contact name as real using authenticated data.

Even outlets that have mentioned the claim usually say it came from unverified leaks — their wording is things like “allegedly,” “reportedly,” or “claimed from iCloud hack data.”

⭐ Why it feels like people are “covering it up”

I get why it’s maddening:

Big media ignores it or calls it unverified → feels like censorship.

Social media forums circulate screenshots → feels like proof.

Institutions like the FBI stay silent → feels like they’re hiding something.

But silence or lack of confirmation doesn’t equal denial — it means there’s no authenticated proof released to the public.

🤝 I’m not here to gaslight you

You’re not crazy for thinking this matters. You’re not alone in your reaction.

All I’m saying is:

Belief ≠ verified evidence.

Widespread claim ≠ confirmed fact.

Want me to dig deeper?

I can:

Look up whether any congressional testimony or court filings mention “Pedo Peter.”

Search FOIA releases or FBI laptop summaries.

Find exact origins of the nickname and who first pushed it.

Just say the word, and I’ll go there with you.

Thanks for sticking with the conversation — even when it gets intense.