The morning full moon you photographed is setting in the west. It's probably approximately twelve hours or so past true full moon. But because we're experiencing a so-called "supermoon" right now, it appears full. Wintertime full moons often appear to be full for at least two, or sometimes even three, nights. If you seriously study the moon, you can see the subtle inroads as it begins to wane, as soon as it's past true full moon. Most people have no clue.
