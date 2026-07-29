I just got back from the supermarket where I bought a dozen glass bottles of carbonated water, nothing else. I told the clerk I had a dozen, handed her one bottle to scan, and assumed she would either take my word for the remaining 11 or quickly glance over the conveyor belt and count for herself visually. Instead, she proceeded to physically lean over to pick up and count/move each one. These are 1 liter bottles with nothing else in the cart.