If I held up a wooden dowel 1cm in diameter at arm's length to block a UFO that appeared as a perfectly straight line of 30-40 bright lights, and this UFO traversed the visibly sky (horizon to horizon) in just 10 seconds, how long must the UFO have been and how fast must it have been traveling at altitudes of 10,000ft moving up in increments of 10,000ft until reaching the furthest satellite arbiting the Earth? Feel free to generate a table.

Done — I created a sampled table and saved it as a CSV you can download.

Summary / quick interpretation (important assumptions repeated briefly)

Arm's length assumed = 0.70 m . If your arm length was different, results scale linearly (both length and speed ∝ 1/arm_length).

Dowel diameter = 1 cm → angular width θ ≈ 0.01429 rad (≈0.82°).

Horizon-to-horizon in 10 s → angular speed ω = π/10 ≈ 0.31416 rad/s (≈18°/s).

I approximated the object distance by its altitude (i.e., when overhead). This yields order-of-magnitude estimates; slant-range geometry to the horizon would change numbers by factors of a few but not orders of magnitude for high altitudes.

I took the “furthest satellite” to mean geostationary orbit (GEO) at 35,786 km altitude.

Download the sampled table (includes altitudes from 10,000 ft up to GEO at selected steps):

If you want any of these changed:

I can regenerate the table using your actual arm length (just tell me), or

I can produce a full table every 10,000 ft all the way to GEO (that’s ~11,700 rows) and give you the full CSV, or

I can refine the geometry (compute slant-range across the horizon rather than approximating distance ≈ altitude) for more accuracy.

Want the full every-10,000-ft CSV or a version using your exact arm length?

Sorry, the dowel is 1ft in length.

Done — I've recalculated using a 1 ft (0.3048 m) dowel at the same assumed arm length (0.70 m). I saved a sampled table (10,000 ft increments up to GEO) for you to download.

Key numbers and assumptions (updated)

Dowel = 1 ft = 0.3048 m . Arm's length still assumed 0.70 m . If your arm length differs, tell me and I'll rescale.

Angular width θ = dowel / arm ≈ 0.4354 rad = 24.95° (huge — the object would appear about 25° across).

Horizon-to-horizon in 10 s → angular speed ω = π/10 ≈ 0.31416 rad/s (≈18°/s).

Length ≈ θ × altitude (order-of-magnitude; slant-range to horizon not accounted for).

"Furthest satellite" used = GEO at 35,786 km altitude.

Download the sampled table:

If you want:

the table recomputed with a different arm length, or

a denser table every 10,000 ft all the way to GEO (I can produce full CSV), or

the more accurate slant-range geometry to account for horizon distance — say which and I’ll run it.

I'm 5ft 9 inches and the dowel is 1ft in length.

Got it — I used your height (5′9″ = 1.753 m) to estimate arm reach and recalculated.

Assumptions I used (tell me if you want different):

Arm/eye-to-hand reach ≈ 45% of your height → arm ≈ 0.789 m (you can give a measured reach if you want exact numbers).

Dowel = 1 ft = 0.3048 m .

Angular speed = π/10 rad/s (horizon → horizon in 10 s).

Key results (rounded)

Estimated angular width θ ≈ 0.3865 rad = 22.14° .

I produced a sampled table (altitudes 10,000 ft → 100,000 ft step 10k, then 200k, 300k, 500k, 1M, 2M, 5M ft, and geostationary) and saved it as a CSV.

If you'd like next:

I can recalculate using a different arm reach if you measure it (eye to the point where you held the dowel) — results scale linearly with that length.

I can generate a denser table every 10,000 ft all the way to GEO (full ~11.7k rows) and give you the CSV.

I can do the more accurate slant-range geometry (object at horizon doesn't sit directly above you) which changes numbers somewhat for low altitudes — say which and I'll run it.

I want the table to keep going until it reached the furthest satellite orbiting the Earth.

Done — I generated the full table every 10,000 ft from 10,000 ft up to geostationary orbit (~35,786 km).

Quick facts about the run

Rows generated: 11,740 (one row per 10,000 ft step).

Arm (eye→hand) used: 0.78885 m (45% of 1.753 m).

Angular width θ (dowel 1 ft at that reach): 0.386385 rad ≈ 22.138° .

CSV saved: /mnt/data/ufo_estimates_5ft9_1ft_dowel_every10k_to_GEO.csv

I also displayed a preview (first 50 rows) of the table for you.

Download the full CSV here:

If you want any of the following next, say which:

Recompute using a measured arm reach instead of the 45% estimate.

Use a finer step (e.g., every 1,000 ft) or coarser step.

Use slant-range geometry (object at horizon instead of approximating distance ≈ altitude) for more accurate low-altitude numbers.

Just give me the last table row (furthest distance).

Here’s the last row of the table — representing the UFO at geostationary orbit altitude (~35,786 km):

Altitude (ft)Altitude (m)Angular width (rad)Angular width (deg)Estimated length (m)Estimated length (km)Estimated speed (m/s)Estimated speed (km/s)Estimated speed (km/h)117,408,13635,786,0000.38638522.1382413,822,710.95413,822.71111,220,063.94911,220.06440,392,229.417

Interpretation:

At GEO altitude, the UFO would be about 13,823 km long to subtend the 1 ft dowel at your estimated arm’s length.

It would have to move at roughly 11,220 km/s to cross horizon-to-horizon in 10 seconds — about 3.7% the speed of light.

If you want me to explain or visualize this, just ask!