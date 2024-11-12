If you listen very carefully to his words, RFK Jr.’s stance on vaccines is identical to that of Alan Dershowitz. ‘We need safe vaccines.’ ‘The government should not be mandating untested products.’ ‘Companies should not have liability unless their products are proven 100% safe.’ Blah, blah, blah. Translation, 'tyranny is good as long as it’s ‘safe.’ And who, pray tell ‘Bobby’ can we trust 100% to guarantee our ‘safety?’ Utilitarian turtles all the way down to Hell. This is the same guy who said those who question ‘climate science,’ an oxymoron even more absurd that ‘vaccine science’ should be locked up. Bobby is, and was always was, a very charming snake.