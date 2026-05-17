More good news on the ‘structured water’ front. My wife’s friend who I spoke about in Lisbon in 2024 https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

also has Gastritis and a history of stomach cancer in her family. She does an endoscopy every year and a biopsy every 2 apparently. Her Gastroenterologist recently said “what the Hell are you doing?’ Apparently her Gastritis is much better. She told him about the water. She also gave a device to a friend whose teenage son has Psoriasis, and her friend reports that it’s much, much reduced. She gave her friend the device in February, so her friend has had it since then. I don’t know how faithfully the kid is drinking structured water or how much, but that’s the third case of Psoriasis either cured or much reduced. My wife has another friend with chronic Gastritis whose doctor told her she’s pretty much cured (she’s also a heavy smoker). These are anecdotes and hearsay, but as Rupert Sheldrake likes to say, ‘The plural of anecdote is data.’

https://wineywine.bigcartel.com/products