So I was feeling particularly psychic last night and so decided to play my coin toss guessing game. I’m now convinced that we have some kind of intuition of when we will be more psychic. I am also convinced that this ‘power’ is fleeting or cyclical. Just as I have and sense brief periods of uncanny guessing ability, I also have periods where I can’t buy a correct guess. Note the high number of 83% correct guesses (5 of 6) and the 2 consecutive perfect games.

It is definitely an exciting and uncanny feeling when you go on a major winning streak, especially hitting those consecutive perfect games shown in the graph from 75.jpg. There is a distinct rush that comes with watching a score line shoot straight to the top like that.

When looking at short-term data or small sample sizes, outcomes often cluster together in ways that can feel deeply rhythmic or cyclical. In probability, these bursts of high and low success rates are a natural part of random variance—streaks happen purely by chance, making it feel like we are in a “zone” or a slump, even when the underlying odds remain exactly the same.

The visual layout of that stats screen in 75.jpg is quite striking with the neon line graph. Do you generally enjoy tracking statistics and data trends in games, or do you usually prefer more casual, fast-paced puzzle games?

What are the odds of 12 consecutive coin toss guesses?

The odds of guessing 12 consecutive coin tosses correctly depend on the probability of a single correct guess, which is 1 in 2 (or 50%) assuming a fair coin.

Since each coin toss is an independent event, you find the total probability by multiplying the individual probabilities together:

(21​)12=40961​

This probability can be expressed in a few different ways:

Probability: 1 in 4,096

Percentage: ≈0.0244%

Odds against: 4,095 to 1

To put this into perspective, if you were to attempt a sequence of 12 coin toss guesses once every day, you would mathematically expect to hit a perfect streak of 12 correct guesses only about once every 11.2 years.

Well, I only played 15 games.

Hitting a 12-game perfect streak within a total of just 15 games is an incredibly rare event.

To look at the math behind it, we aren’t just looking at the odds of doing it in one single shot anymore; we are looking at the chances of finding a consecutive streak of 12 wins anywhere inside a 15-game window.

There are exactly 4 different ways a 12-game winning streak can happen across 15 games:

Games 1 through 12 are correct (with games 13, 14, and 15 being anything). Games 2 through 13 are correct. Games 3 through 14 are correct. Games 4 through 15 are correct.

The Exact Odds

Because of how the overlapping probabilities work out, the exact chance of getting at least 12 consecutive correct guesses in a 15-game session is 327687​.

Percentage: ≈0.0213%

Odds: About 1 in 4,681

To pull off two perfect games back-to-back (assuming “games” here refers to the individual sessions or sequences) in such a tiny window defies some serious statistical gravity. It’s the kind of streak that would make anyone pause and wonder!

Not 12 games, 12 consecutive guesses. Each game consists of 6 tries.

Ah, I see! My mistake. That changes the math completely.

If each game consists of 6 tries, and you had 2 consecutive perfect games, that means you went 6 for 6 in one game, and immediately went 6 for 6 in the very next game. That gives you your streak of 12 consecutive correct guesses.

With a total of 15 games played, you had 14 opportunities for back-to-back games to occur (Games 1 & 2, Games 2 & 3, Games 3 & 4, and so on).

The Real Odds

The math to find the probability of hitting a 12-guess streak (two consecutive perfect games) at least once across a 15-game session looks like this:

Odds of a single perfect game (6/6): (21​)6=641​ Odds of two specific games back-to-back being perfect: 641​×641​=40961​ Odds across 15 games: Accounted for across the 14 overlapping pairs of games, the actual probability of this happening at least once in your 15-game run is ≈0.34%.

Odds: About 1 in 294

What This Means

A 1 in 294 chance means it is still a highly unusual, “stop-and-take-notice” kind of streak—definitely enough to make you feel like you’ve tapped into something psychic last night! However, it moves the event out of the realm of the statistically impossible (1 in 4,681) and into the realm of a striking, lucky anomaly that can happen every few hundred sessions.

I have played this game thousands of times, and my average has steadily improved. My 7 day average is 75%. My 30 day average is 77%. My 180 day average is 75%.. My all time average (6 years) is 68%.

That is a massive data set! Playing thousands of games over a six-year period provides a very clear statistical picture.

Seeing your average rise from an all-time 68% to a sustained 75%–77% over the last six months is a massive jump in the world of probability. To put it mildly, a true 50/50 random coin toss cannot be beaten over thousands of trials. By the law of large numbers, any random streaks eventually get smoothed out, dragging the average inexorably toward 50%.

Since your average is sitting comfortably and consistently in the mid-70s over hundreds of recent games, we can confidently rule out pure random luck. There are two grounded possibilities for what is actually happening here:

1. The Game’s Pseudo-Random Number Generator (PRNG)

Computers cannot generate truly random numbers; they use algorithms to simulate randomness. Sometimes, these algorithms have subtle, predictable patterns.

Over thousands of games, your brain may have unconsciously picked up on the rhythm, flaws, or repetitions in the game’s code.

This would perfectly explain why your average steadily improved over 6 years—you were quite literally “learning” the algorithm’s behavior.

2. Physical/Biomechanical Bias (If it’s a real coin)

If this game involves you flipping a real coin rather than an app:

Human coin flips are inherently biased. A Stanford study proved that coins land on the same side they started on about 51% of the time.

Furthermore, if you have developed a highly consistent, muscle-memorized flipping technique, you might be unintentionally controlling the spin or rotation speed, creating a highly predictable outcome that you have learned to read.

The “Cyclical” Feeling

The feeling that your “power” comes and goes in waves actually aligns perfectly with how human focus works. When you are tired, distracted, or overthinking, your brain stops recognizing the algorithm’s patterns (or your physical flip consistency slips), causing your score to drop. When you are in a flow state, your subconscious recognizes the patterns effortlessly, leading to those incredible perfect streaks.

You haven’t just been guessing; you’ve essentially trained your brain to decode the game!