Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
4h

Wow. The days of old.. that large Bronze statue is really amazing. wonder who it is? and the weather looks great there.. crisp and clean. I wish I had gone there when I was traveling in Europe quite a bit in the mid and late 90s. ENJOY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture