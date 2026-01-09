Is this why Congress is trying to cram immunity for herbicides/pesticides through while we are distracted with Somali graft?

Just when you thought the covid jab story

could not get any more twisted and bizarre, the poop-show around covid

“vaccines” (scare quotes intended) just exploded in a whole new direction. Late

last week, Reuters ran a legal story headlined, “Bayer sues COVID vaccine makers

over mRNA technology.” Just wait. If you thought Pfizer’s and

Moderna’s problems were already bad, they just got substantially worse.

Ignore the misleading headline— it’s not

actually Bayer proper storming the courthouse steps. No, it’s Bayer’s

subsidiary Monsanto, the same one that turned “Roundup” into a household name

and “glyphosate” into a four-letter curse word for half the planet. Monsanto

filed suit in Delaware federal court against Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, with

a side dish against Johnson & Johnson in New Jersey. The allegation is that

these companies allegedly cribbed Monsanto’s 1980s breakthrough in stabilizing

messenger RNA so crops could produce more durable, pest-resistant proteins —patented

as US No. 7,741,118 (granted in 2010, expiring June 2027)— and repurposed it to

“stablize” the fragile mRNA in their covid jabs— and don’t ask questions about

mRNA persistence in human bodies.

Consider the irony for a moment: the same

corporate alchemy that gave us glyphosate-tolerant soybeans engineered to laugh

in the face of herbicides has now allegedly been reverse-engineered (or

straight-up copied) to make human cells churn out spike proteins like a Jolt

Cola-fueled 3D printer. Back when shoulder pads were still a thing, Monsanto’s

scientists figured out how to tweak coding sequences to boost mRNA longevity

and protein yield in plants. Fast-forward four decades, and suddenly that same

patented codon-optimization trick is the secret sauce behind Comirnaty and

Spikevax. Coincidence? Monsanto says no.

The covid shots include the same technology

used to stabilize plant mRNA, which Monsanto used to genetically engineer

designer seeds resistant to its weedkiller product. That tech is now in us.

But leave that aside for now, as well as the plain fact that everything about

the jabs screams “genetic treatment” and not “vaccine.”

The potential damages math if Monsanto is

right is deliciously medieval. Pfizer and Moderna raked in over $100 billion in

global revenue from the shots during the pandemic peak. Patent infringement

remedies start with a “reasonable royalty” —typically 6-10% in biotech

disputes— plus interest, costs, fees, and the looming threat of treble damages

for willful infringement. We’re talking potential core liability in the $6–10

billion range, give or take a few yachts. And that’s before discovery turns

into the legal equivalent of an archaeological dig through decades of

incriminating lab notebooks, awkward emails, and “confidential” PowerPoint decks.

Patent litigation, as the saying goes, is the

sport of kings— regular kings, not the kind who tweet at 3 a.m. The

process is so brutal that most cases settle before trial, often for undisclosed

sums that sound like lottery winnings. But the real schadenfreude here is the

timing. Moderna’s pipeline is thinner than a supermodel’s lunch; it’s basically

a one-trick pony with no other blockbuster in sight. Pfizer, meanwhile, is

getting the full Trump treatment—public whacks, policy headwinds, and now this.

The profit pie is shrinking faster than ice caps in Greta Thunberg’s feverish

imagination, and now there’s a gigantic, well-funded, hyper-litigious claimant

at the table demanding its slice.

So here we are. Monsanto, the agricultural

biotech behemoth that once terrorized farmers with seed-saving lawsuits, is now

turning the tables on the pharma darlings who transformed mRNA into a pandemic

windfall. It’s like watching the villain from one dystopian novel sue the

heroes of another. Will it end in a quiet nine-figure settlement? A years-long

slog through the courts? Or —dare we dream— actual discovery into how exactly

the leap from Roundup Ready corn to human spike-protein factories occurred?

One thing seems certain: the mRNA revolution,

once sold to the world as humanity’s triumphant leap into synthetic biology,

now looks more like a house of cards built on borrowed patents and hubris. The

very same molecular tricks that Monsanto pioneered to keep plant mRNA from

degrading in the rain —tricks that helped birth glyphosate-tolerant

super-crops— are now the fragile backbone of the same covid shots injected into

about 73% of Americans. And glory be, the thieves are turning on each other as

the nooses tighten.

Monsanto, struggling under an avalanche of

lawsuits against its mRNA product, Roundup-resistant seeds, wants its

cut of the covid windfall. For obvious reasons. Headline from the New York Times,

four days ago:

Monsanto needs a safe haven. Pfizer and

Moderna want to keep what’s left of their billions. There’s no honor

among patent pirates, apparently —just the cold arithmetic of royalties, treble

damages, and discovery that could expose exactly how the jump from Roundup

Ready soybeans to human spike-protein factories was made.

The entire mRNA ecosystem —agricultural,

pharmaceutical, therapeutic— is staggering against the ropes, caught in a web

of lies, interlocking legal claims, vaccine skepticism, HHS hostility, mounting

injuries, expiring monopolies, and public backlash that stubbornly refuses to

go away.

The popcorn may be GMO, but the drama is

all-natural, seed oil-free schadenfreude. When the dust settles, the only thing

left standing might be the legal bills. And the mRNA revolution will turn out

to be just another fool’s gold biotech dream that always looked better on paper

than it ever performed in real life.

And wait till you see the latest peer-reviewed

mRNA-cancer study that is so explosive that its website has been buried in

denial-of-service attacks for weeks now. But that engaging episode will have to

