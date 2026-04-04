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Monks & monkeys - It remains to be seen if the price brings a 'golden age' for all or just some.

A "congress" of baboons is a popular, often humorous, collective noun for a group of baboons, frequently compared to human politicians because they are loud, chaotic, and aggressive....

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