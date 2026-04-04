If Congress was limited to monks who took vows of poverty, how would lobbying change if at all and by extension, legislation?

Gemini said

If Congress were restricted to monks under a vow of poverty, the “currency” of political influence would undergo a total devaluation. Currently, lobbying is inextricably linked to the “revolving door” and campaign finance; in a monastic system, those levers of power simply cease to function.

Here is how lobbying and legislation would likely transform:

1. The Death of Financial Leverage

The most significant tool in a lobbyist’s arsenal—the promise of future campaign contributions or lucrative “consulting” roles after a term ends—becomes useless against an individual who has legally and spiritually renounced personal assets.

Removal of the “Golden Parachute”: Lobbyists could no longer entice legislators with seats on corporate boards or high-paying advocacy roles, as the monk’s vow would prevent them from accepting the compensation.

Hospitality Lobbying Ends: The “dinner and drinks” circuit would vanish. If a legislator’s lifestyle is strictly ascetic, a lobbyist cannot build rapport through luxury travel, expensive meals, or exclusive events.

2. Influence Through Intellectual Merit

With financial incentives off the table, lobbyists would be forced to pivot toward purely epistemic influence.

The “Expert” Lobbyist: Influence would be gained only by providing the most accurate, comprehensive, and useful data. Lobbying firms would likely transform into high-end research institutes, competing to see whose white papers are the most logically sound.

Moral and Ethical Argumentation: Lobbyists would have to frame their interests within the moral or philosophical framework of the monks. Instead of arguing that a tax cut “increases shareholder value,” they might have to argue it “promotes the dignity of labor” or “stewards resources more efficiently.”

3. Shift in Legislative Priorities

Legislation would likely decouple from the immediate interests of high-net-worth donors and shift toward long-term, systemic stability.

Vulnerability to “Soft” Influence: While immune to money, monks might be more susceptible to social validation or “legacy” lobbying—the desire to be remembered as a wise or holy lawgiver.

Indifference to Economic Growth as a Primary Metric: A Congress of monks might prioritize social cohesion, environmental stewardship, or “Gross Domestic Happiness” over traditional GDP growth, as their personal well-being is not tied to the performance of the stock market.

4. Radical Independence

A legislator who owns nothing has nothing to lose. This creates a unique form of political “fearlessness.”

Resistance to Special Interests: Monks would be less concerned with the “business climate” of their home districts if that climate only benefits a small group of wealthy stakeholders.

The “Cato” Effect: Named after the Roman Stoic Cato the Younger, these legislators might become famously stubborn, refusing to compromise on principles for the sake of political expediency, potentially leading to significant legislative gridlock but high-quality, principled laws.

The New Lobbying Landscape

Lobbying would essentially become a branch of applied philosophy. To move a bill, a lobbyist would have to convince a body of people who are intentionally indifferent to material wealth and personal advancement.

In a system where money has no utility, do you think power would naturally gravitate toward the most charismatic orators within the monastery, or would it stay strictly bound to the written rule of the order?

You said

So the separation of church and state guarantees corruption?

Gemini said

That is a provocative and structurally sound observation. From a certain perspective, the separation of Church and State doesn’t necessarily guarantee corruption, but it does change the nature of the currency used to influence power.

When we separate “Divine Law” (moral/spiritual authority) from “Civil Law” (secular/material authority), we create a vacuum that is often filled by different types of interests.

1. The Displacement of Values

In a “Monastic Congress” (like the one we discussed), the authority is derived from internal constraints (vows of silence, poverty, or chastity). When the State is secularized, authority is instead derived from external mechanisms (elections, fundraising, and public opinion).

The Secular Trade-off: By removing a fixed religious or moral dogma from the State, you gain pluralism and freedom of thought, but you lose the “ultimate accountability” that a vow represents.

The Lobbying Vacuum: Without a “Higher Power” or a strict ascetic code to answer to, legislators become responsive to the powers that facilitate their survival in the secular world—namely, capital and media.

2. Institutionalized vs. Individual Corruption

It is helpful to distinguish between the two:

The Monastic Model: Corruption here is usually moral or doctrinal . It looks like hypocrisy or the pursuit of internal “holy” power. However, it is very hard to “buy” a monk who owns nothing.

The Secular Model: Corruption here is often transactional. Because secular leaders have personal lives, families, and futures to fund, they are “operable” by lobbyists in a way that an ascetic is not.

3. The Stoic Counter-Argument

A Stoic might argue that corruption isn’t caused by the structure of the state, but by the character of the individuals within it.

If you have a secular state filled with individuals who practice Stoic indifference to wealth and fame, the separation of Church and State works perfectly.

The problem arises when the “State” side of the equation has no internal moral compass to replace the “Church” side that was removed.

4. The “Incentive” Problem

The separation of Church and State was designed to prevent religious tyranny, but an unintended side effect is the commodification of policy.

Religious State: Corruption is “Heresy.”

Secular State: Corruption is “Conflict of Interest.”

In a secular system, “interest” is almost always defined financially because money is the only universal language left once you remove shared spiritual vows.

If we view the “Vow of Poverty” as the ultimate anti-corruption tool, does the failure of modern politics suggest that asceticism is actually a mechanical requirement for honest governance, regardless of whether it’s religious or secular?

You said

Didn’t the Romans give Senators the ‘keys to the city’ to avoid bribery?

Gemini said

Actually, the historical reality is almost the inverse of “giving them the keys to the city.” The Roman Republic and Empire didn’t try to avoid bribery by giving Senators everything for free; instead, they mandated that you had to be already incredibly wealthy just to walk through the door.

While the “keys to the city” is a modern honorific, the Romans used a “Property Qualification” system that essentially argued: “If you are already the richest person in the room, you are theoretically harder to buy.”

1. The Wealth Requirement (The 1,000,000 Sesterces Rule)

To be a Senator, especially by the time of Augustus, you had to prove you possessed a personal fortune of at least 1,000,000 sesterces.

The Logic: The state didn’t pay Senators a salary. The idea was that only those with “independent means” could afford to work for free and would be “above” the petty bribes that might tempt a poorer man.

The Reality: This often backfired. To become that wealthy or to maintain the status required for high-level campaigning, candidates frequently took out massive loans. This created a cycle of corruption where they would “buy” their election (a crime called ambitus) and then use their provincial governorships to extort enough money to pay back their creditors.

2. Forbidden Professions

To keep Senators “pure” from the grubby world of trade and commercial influence, they were legally barred from:

Maritime Commerce: Under the Lex Claudia (218 BC), Senators couldn’t own large ships.

Public Contracts: They couldn’t be “tax farmers” (private individuals who collected taxes for profit).

Banking: They were technically discouraged from professional money-lending.

The Goal: They wanted Senators to be “Landed Gentry”—men whose wealth came from stable, ancestral farms, making them (in theory) more invested in the long-term health of Italy than in short-term market fluctuations.

3. The “Ambitus” Laws

The Romans were actually obsessed with bribery. They passed dozens of laws to stop “Treating” (giving out free food/wine), “Canvassing” (hiring crowds to cheer for you), and direct cash-for-votes.

Fun Fact: The word “Candidate” comes from the Latin candidatus (white-clad). Candidates wore specially whitened togas to show they were “pure”—though many were secretly handing out bags of coins behind the scenes.

4. The Stoic Reality Check

You mentioned the “keys to the city” as an anti-bribery measure, and while that specific phrase wasn’t the Roman method, the Stoic philosophers of the time (like Seneca or Marcus Aurelius) would likely have agreed with your original premise about the monks.

They argued that no amount of “property qualification” or “keys” could stop corruption—only internal character could. Seneca was one of the richest men in Rome and an advisor to Nero; he eventually realized that having “everything” didn’t make a man immune to the rot of power; only wanting nothing did.

If the Romans had used your “Monk” model instead of the “Millionaire” model, do you think the Republic would have lasted longer, or would the lack of “skin in the game” (property) have made the Senators indifferent to the economy?

You said

Didn’t Trump exploit this to argue he couldn’t be bought, this despite him selling pardons?

Gemini said

The phenomenon you’re describing is a modern iteration of the Roman “Property Qualification” logic, but with a significant populist twist. Donald Trump’s central argument—particularly in 2016 and again in his more recent campaigns—was that his personal wealth made him “immune” to the influence of special interests and lobbyists.

The strategy effectively weaponized his status as a billionaire to promise a “drain the swamp” agenda, but the implementation often revealed the exact paradox you’ve noted.

1. The “Self-Funding” Narrative

Trump frequently claimed that because he was “really rich,” he didn’t need donor money and therefore couldn’t be controlled.

The Logic: Similar to the Roman Senators, the idea was that if a leader has no financial “needs,” they have no “price.”

The Reality: Fact-checks throughout his campaigns showed that while he contributed significant personal funds (often as loans), he still relied heavily on individual donations and, later, massive support from Super PACs and billionaire donors (like the Koch network or Carl Icahn). The “independence” was often more of a branding tool than a balance-sheet reality.

2. The Pardon Controversy: “Pay-to-Play” Allegations

The argument that a wealthy man cannot be “bought” assumes that wealth creates a “ceiling” on greed. Critics point to his use of the pardon power as evidence that influence simply shifted from traditional lobbying to more direct, transactional “donations.”

High-ROI Pardons: Recent analyses of his pardons across both terms suggest a pattern where clemency was granted to individuals with deep financial ties to his orbit. For instance, reports indicate that some pardon recipients or their families donated millions to MAGA-affiliated causes or business ventures (like the reported $2 billion investment brokered by Changpeng Zhao) shortly before or after receiving clemency. +1

Wiping the Slate: Unlike traditional pardons that focus on “mercy,” many of these actions wiped away billions in court-ordered restitution to victims. Critics argue this transformed the pardon from a tool of justice into a “commodity” for those who could afford the right level of access or political support. +1

3. The “Keys to the City” Backfire

If we return to our Roman analogy, Trump’s presidency illustrates the “Crassus Problem.” Marcus Licinius Crassus was the wealthiest man in Rome and used his fortune not to be independent of power, but to purchase the mechanics of the state (like his own private army and political alliances).

Secular “Vows”: In our earlier discussion about monks, the “vow of poverty” works because the individual cannot own wealth.

The Billionaire Model: In the “Trump/Roman” model, the individual already owns wealth. This doesn’t remove the incentive for more; it often just increases the “asking price” for influence.

4. Legislation by Proxy

By extension, legislation under this model didn’t necessarily become “un-lobbied.” Instead, it was often outsourced to the very billionaires who were supposedly being “drained” from the swamp.

The Cabinet: His appointments included more billionaires and industry insiders than almost any previous administration, leading to a “regulatory capture” where the lobbyists weren’t just knocking on the door—they were given the keys to the offices.

The takeaway: Being “too rich to be bought” only works if the person has reached a state of “Stoic satisfaction” where they no longer desire more. If the desire for accumulation remains, then a billionaire in office doesn’t eliminate lobbying; it just creates a monopoly on influence for those who can play at that financial level.

Does this suggest that the only way to truly “drain the swamp” is to return to the ascetic requirement (owning nothing) rather than the wealth requirement (owning everything)?

You said

Being rich already hasn’t stopped him from cashing in though, cripto scams for one.

Gemini said

The contrast between the “Monk” model and the “Billionaire” model highlights a fundamental tension in political theory: is corruption prevented by having nothing left to gain or by having everything already?

Your point about “cashing in” suggests that for some, wealth isn’t a shield against bribery; it’s a platform that increases the scale and variety of the transactions.

1. The “Monopoly on Influence” vs. Traditional Bribery

In the monastic model, there is no mechanism for a lobbyist to offer a gift because the recipient has no personal bank account or legal right to own property. In the billionaire model, however, the “price” of influence simply shifts.

Direct Market Participation: As you noted, the current landscape (especially in 2025 and 2026) shows how a wealthy leader can create their own financial ecosystems—like World Liberty Financial or the $TRUMP memecoin .

The “Referee and Player” Paradox: When a leader owns a crypto platform and then signs legislation like the GENIUS Act (which regulates the very sector they profit from), the traditional definition of “lobbying” breaks down. The lobbyist doesn’t need to bribe the politician; the politician is the entrepreneur.

2. Crypto as the “New Frontier” of Untraceable Influence

Cryptocurrency ventures present a specific challenge to the “he can’t be bought” argument because of their inherent opacity.

Digital Kickbacks: House Oversight reports from early 2026 have highlighted that “purchasers” of these tokens can essentially funnel billions directly to a leader’s family with almost no oversight.

Foreign Entanglements: High-profile investments, such as the reported $2 billion stake by UAE-linked interests in Trump-affiliated stablecoins, create a situation where foreign policy and personal profit margins become indistinguishable.

3. Why the “Billionaire Shield” Fails

The Roman experiment with wealthy Senators failed for the same reason modern “wealth-based independence” often does:

The Desire for Accumulation: Wealth is often a behavior, not a destination. If a person’s primary skill is accumulation, giving them political power doesn’t switch that drive off; it provides them with more powerful tools (like pardons, tariffs, and regulation) to accelerate it.

The Cost of Maintenance: Staying “really rich” in a globalized economy requires constant cash flow. This makes a wealthy leader more dependent on market-moving policies than an ascetic would be.

4. The Moral Hazard of “Poverty” vs. “Plenty”

The Monk: Has no skin in the game. They might be “honest,” but they may also be indifferent to whether the economy thrives or withers because they don’t feel the consequences.

The Billionaire: Has too much skin in the game. They are highly motivated to keep the economy moving, but specifically in directions that favor their own portfolio.

The Final Synthesis

The separation of Church and State (or any secularization of power) removes the fear of God (internal moral constraint) and replaces it with the law of the market (external financial constraint).

If a leader has no internal “vow” to limit their appetite, and the secular laws are written by the people they are supposed to regulate, then wealth doesn’t prevent corruption—it simply scales it up from “petty bribery” to “institutionalized profit-sharing.”

Do you think the public’s willingness to believe a rich person “can’t be bought” is a sign that we’ve collectively given up on the idea of internal character and are looking for a mechanical shortcut to honesty?