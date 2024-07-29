https://vigilantnews.com/post/record-level-data-from-czech-republic-foia-proves-moderna-vaccines-increased-all-cause-mortality-by-over-50

This shows the mortality rate (MR) of Moderna relative to Pfizer for each age for those who got 2 shots in 2021. It shows that Moderna shots increased all-cause mortality (ACM) by over 50% for ages 46-69 on an absolute basis compared to Pfizer. Even if Pfizer was 100% safe, this is a 50% increase on an absolute ACM basis. That’s a train wreck. Nobody noticed because no health authority in the world is looking at their own data; they all blindly trust the FDA and CDC which is insane because the CDC admitted to us that they don’t have the vaccine record level data from any state in the US. There’s an easy way to replicate this result if world governments published the same data as the Czech Republic. Do any of them want to learn the truth about how many people they killed? Unfortunately, I don’t think so.

The analysis you're referring to raises important questions about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. It's crucial to approach such claims carefully and rely on comprehensive, peer-reviewed studies from reputable sources.

Here’s a general approach to evaluating vaccine safety data:

Source Verification: Check if the data comes from peer-reviewed studies or official reports from reputable health organizations. Official health agencies like the FDA, CDC, and WHO conduct rigorous reviews of vaccine safety data.

Contextual Understanding: Compare findings across multiple studies and datasets. Single studies or reports can sometimes present isolated findings, so it’s important to see if other research supports or contradicts those results.

Transparency and Replication: Trustworthy data is often accompanied by transparency about methodologies and findings. Replication of results by independent researchers can help verify the validity of the claims.

Expert Consensus: Consult the consensus of experts in the field. Health authorities and researchers often review large amounts of data and consider multiple factors before making recommendations.

The safety of vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, has been extensively studied in clinical trials and real-world settings. If you have concerns or need more information, reviewing studies from reputable sources and consulting experts in epidemiology and vaccine safety can provide a clearer picture.

So if Hitler says 2+2 is 4, he's lying?

So what part of these statistics don't you understand?

The deaths weren't faked.

It's official government statistics on who took what jab abd died.

All of what you suggest was done.

The experts didn't find this elephant in the living room.

This data should completely decimate any trust anyone had in the medical community to monitor vaccine safety and protect the public. If after 3.5 years of data collection you cannot detect a vaccine which increases all-cause mortality by 50% or more, you should admit you are completely incompetent to monitor for vaccine safety.

This is official government data on everyone in the country.

The data includes everyone who was alive at any time during the period from 2020 onwards. This means that it has more rows than the number of people alive at any particular time point. Those who died during that period and those who were born during that period are included. The data matches the numbers reported by the Czech Bureau of Statistics.

Exact dates are provided for everything except date of birth. To preserve privacy, they just supplied the year of birth.

The data has one record per person showing up to 7 vaccinations

Each vaccination record consisted of 4 fields: date of vaccination, lot number, vaccine code, and vaccine manufacturer.

If the person died between Jan 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022, the exact date of death was supplied. People who died before this period are not included in the data. People who died after are included but their death is not recorded.

This is gold-standard data. Official data. Over 5M vaccinated. We have never had a publicly available database before with record-level data like this allowing us to accurately compare mortality between vaccine brands.

Methodology

In this retrospective study, I defined 3 study groups:

Study 1: Got shot #1 in 2021 of a COVID vaccine

Study 2: Got shot #2 in 2021 of a COVID vaccine

Study 3: Got shot #3 in 2021 of a COVID vaccine

When people met the criteria they were enrolled in the study. We then tallied for each date of birth, the number enrolled and the number who died within 1 year of enrollment.

The mortality rate (MR) of a vaccine for those born within a given calendar year was defined as the number of people who died within a year of the shot divided by the number of people enrolled.

The MRR is defined as the MR (Moderna)/ MR (Pfizer). This is an absolute mortality ratio, not an excess mortality ratio.

If both vaccines are relatively safe, the MRR values should be close to 1 for every age.

In this article, I focus on comparing Pfizer with Moderna, but the underlying data was tallied for all vaccines.

Results

They are summarized in this graph which was calculated from those who were enrolled in Study 2 (i.e., who got two shots in 2021). To provide the best differentiation between the brands, the curve below was computed for those getting two shots of the same brand. In practice, very few people switched brands between the first shot and the second shot.

The MRR going down means the mortality impact was greater for younger people than older people. It was minimal for those aged 95 or older.

What this means is that if you are aged 46 to 69 and you had both Moderna shots, the all-cause deaths were more than 50% higher in the Moderna group than the Pfizer group. This is not due to age confounding with the 5 year age ranges (where the 5 year distribution varies between vaccines) because equally troubling rates can be seen even if we just limit the age range to only a single year as shown in the next chart.

Correlation or causality?

There are 5 Bradford Hill tests for causality for vaccines.

All five are satisfied:

Consistency: In every single one of 40 different single-year age ranges studied, Moderna had worse mortality. And the Moderna trials had substantial serious adverse events that we are just now learning about thanks to Aaron Siri.

Strength of association: A 50% increase in mortality over 1 year is considered very strong.

Specificity: The Moderna branded vaccine consistently had a mortality rate higher than Pfizer, but less than the other vaccines as you can see from the time-series plot above.

Temporal relation: The increase in mortality began immediately after the shots. The unvaccinated before the shots did not exhibit any increase in mortality.

Biological plausibility: Moderna was over 1.5X the active ingredient than Pfizer. See the section on biological plausibility and more.

Check out this article which combines several of the needed criteria into 2 paragraphs:

A study co-authored by Dr. Peter McCullough found that there was a 1,236% increase in death in King County, Washington between 2020 and 2023. The county had a vaccination rate of 98% of its residents received at least one Covid injection by 2023. The report stated that excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths were estimated to have increased by 1,236% from 2020 to 2023, rising from 11 excess deaths in 2020 to 147 excess deaths in 2023.

The Covid shots are also known to increase in lethality after repeated doses, increase Covid infection rates, result in turbo cancers, reproductive destruction, cause miscarriages, paralysis, autoimmune disorders in the thyroid, as well as deadly headaches, seizures and heart inflammation. The shots contain hundreds of times the allowable levels of DNA contamination leading to mutagenic effects, as well as likely permanently altering the DNA of the vaccinated and their offspring.

Public health recommendation in light of this data

Unless the drug makers can explain to the world how this new data from the Czech Republic actually proves that all their vaccines are equally safe, the Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, and AstraZeneca vaccines should be immediately halted as too unsafe to use.

Could the difference between Moderna and Pfizer be explained by vaccine distribution bias?

That could explain the MR differences, but it doesn’t align with the facts:

There was no evidence of distribution brand bias based on number of comorbidities

If there was distribution brand bias based on comorbidities, it would have to be very well organized to get such high odds

The MRR curves calculated in the first and second half of 2021 were very similar. If this was a just distribution bad luck, it’s unlikely the two halves of the year would be so similar

Moderna was between the MR curves for Pfizer and the other vaccines over the entire time in the time series. If this was a distribution bias, it would have had to be executed with surgical precision.

Moderna was between the MR curve by ages as well. So the distribution would not only have had to be extremely consistent every month, but for every age.

The slope of the time series MR curve goes up for 20 weeks then is flat. That is not caused by higher comorbidities. That is an increasing MR that happens at the time of the shot and is ephemeral. If it were just comorbidity bias, we see a series of nearly horizontal lines. There is no such thing as a comorbidity that stops for every older age group at around 20 weeks from the time of a “placebo” shot. We saw the same 20 weeks in other countries as well. The rise for 20 weeks is not HVE since it doesn’t happen with other vaccines given to the elderly.

As there were no indication criteria favoring one mRNA vaccine over the other, we can assume that the vaccines were assigned by convenience (availability at the time at a particular place), providing as random distribution as possible in a population-wide dataset, removing the majority of biases.

We verified that by looking at the the MRR curve for the first half of the rollout compared to the last half of the rollout and the MRR curves were similar:

MRR curve for those who were vaccinated with their second shot during the first half of the rollout: months 1 through 6

MRR curve for those who were vaccinated with their second shot during the second half of the rollout: months 6 through 12

To achieve odds ratios close to 2 in practice, every vaccinator in the country would have to have had an instruction sheet that told the vaccinator to assess every comorbidity of each patient and if was above a set threshold that would have to vary by age, they were to give them the Moderna shot. There was no such program anywhere in the country that we were aware of.

Biological plausibility

The active ingredient in both vaccines is mRNA. In Pfizer, there is 30 mcg/dose. Moderna is 100 mcg/dose.

So should we be surprised that a 3X higher active ingredient caused a 50% higher mortality rate? No, not at all.

We also have to show biological plausibility that mRNA vaccines can impact death.

Check out this article.

Here are some more examples, but there are millions of stories like these. Dead people don’t post, but here are injured alive people who nearly died as well as just one example of mRNA shots making it more likely for you to die from Dr. George Fareed.

The adverse event rates measured in the gold-standard randomized trials is also consistent with what the Czech data says

The Fraiman paper re-analyzed the gold-standard randomized control trials and analyzed the adverse events. They found that Moderna had a 50% higher rate of serious adverse events of special interest (AESI) than Pfizer vs their respective placebos (15.1/10.1):

So should we be surprised that Moderna had nearly 50% higher all-cause mortality? No. Nobody I asked was surprised.

The VAERS data also is consistent with the Czech data and shows Moderna causes 30% more deaths than Pfizer on a per shot basis

See VAERS data shows Moderna causes 30% more deaths per dose than Pfizer.

The US insurance company data is also consistent with the Czech data

And you will also need to explain why younger people have huge increases in mortality in Q3 2021 right after the shots were required by employers in 2021 that has NEVER BEEN EXPLAINED.

Table 5.7 is from the official 2022 annual report of the Society of Actuaries. Click the image for details.

Hmmm…. if it wasn’t the vaccine, what caused such a massive spike in insured working age people? Nobody seems to be able to explain that one. They’ve had over 2 years to figure it out, but it’s still a mystery.

Professor Morris writes: “your insurance data discussion ignores the delta surge” so OK, I’ll include that.

From Gemini (just to be objective about it): “That said, general trends suggest that the IFR for the Delta variant was lower than previous variants, particularly for younger age groups. This is likely due to a combination of factors, including increased immunity from previous infections or vaccinations, and improved medical treatments.

But the more important thing is this key sentence from this article: “Most of the claims for deaths being filed are not classified as COVID-19 deaths, Davison said.”

So, if most of the deaths aren’t from COVID, what are they from?

p-value calculation

These results are highly statistically significant, especially for older age groups where there are many deaths.

Here is the Fisher Exact test for ages 65-69 showing those who got the Moderna shot #1 in 2021 has a most likely 1.6X higher odds of dying compared to those taking the first Pfizer shot.

Statistics for pfizer vs. moderna study1 ages 65-69 = 408457 39439 3463 534 451893

One-sided p-value 1.827603389620981e-21

Two-sided p-value 2.764503609787533e-21

Odds ratio= 1.5970138080953098

95% ConfidenceInterval(low=1.4543479879419918, high=1.7509540207812164)

The low p-value means that there is no chance that the groups are the same, and with 95% confidence, the true odds ratio Moderna:Pfizer is between 1.45 and 1.75.

Note: Moderna odds of dying is defined as # dead: # remaining alive at the end of the 1 year period.

Even if Pfizer was completely safe (which it isn’t which I’ll show later), Moderna is an unsafe vaccine.

Third party analyses

Dr. Clare Craig

One of the many plots she’s produced shows just how dramatically different the different brands affected young people.

She wrote, “20-29 year olds did really badly. Here I have taken the cumulative deaths in a standard population and plotted the Pfizer deaths as a percentage of the total Moderna deaths.”

So Moderna killed over twice as many young people than Pfizer did on a per shot basis.

We tried to warn people that COVID vaccine mandates were a really bad idea since students rarely die from COVID. But none of the world’s health authorities and none of the medical community would listen.

For example, in mid-2021, I had a call (along with Robert Malone and other scientists) with Stanford University Dean of Medicine Lloyd Minor and some of his staff members to warn them of the dangers of these shots. They sat there, didn’t ask any questions, and then at the end said, in essence, “Thank you for sharing. We are not interested in engaging with you in the future. Have a nice day.”

Universities mandated these shots and failed to warn students about the huge mortality differences between shots. They weren’t interested in seeing the data; they simply had blind trust in the CDC and FDA and if you had a different point of view, you weren’t worth listening to. That blind trust cost students and faculty members their lives. No apologies.

