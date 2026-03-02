How can the US Government send a missile up Khomeini’s rectum but it can’t detect Medicare fraud in MN?

It’s a classic frustration: how can a government project power with pinpoint accuracy halfway around the world, yet seem blind to a “nonprofit” in its own backyard stealing hundreds of millions of dollars?

The answer lies in the fundamental difference between closed-loop military systems (where the government owns the entire process) and open-ended social programs (where the government relies on “honor system” partnerships).

1. Precision vs. Permission

When the military launches a strike, they control the entire “kill chain”: the satellite, the drone, the pilot, and the missile. There is no middleman.

In contrast, Medicare and Medicaid are designed as public-private partnerships. The government doesn’t provide the care; it just writes the checks. In Minnesota, the “Feeding Our Future” scandal (which ballooned to $250 million) and recent Medicaid fraud cases happened because:

The “Pay and Chase” Model: To ensure people get help quickly, the government often pays first and audits later. Fraudsters exploit this window to disappear before the “chase” begins.

Due Process Hurdles: Unlike a military target, a suspected fraudulent business in MN has constitutional rights. Even when the MN Department of Education tried to stop payments to Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit sued the state for discrimination, and a judge initially ordered the payments to continue.

2. The “Fog of Bureaucracy” in Minnesota

Minnesota has recently become a lightning rod for this issue. As of early 2026, the federal government (CMS) has actually started withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding from Minnesota because the state’s oversight was deemed “substantially noncompliant.”

FeatureMilitary StrikeMedicare/Medicaid OversightData QualityReal-time, high-res satellite/SIGINTLagging, self-reported billing codesLegal BarrierRules of Engagement (Executive Power)Federal/State laws, civil litigation, due processTargetStatic or tracked enemyThousands of “shell companies” and providersMotivationNational SecurityEfficiency vs. Accessibility

3. The Signal-to-Noise Problem

The US military looks for a single needle in a desert. Medicare fraud investigators are looking for a specific drop of water in the ocean.

Volume: Medicare processes over 1 billion claims per year.

Complexity: Fraud isn’t always a “fake” company; it’s often a real doctor slightly overcharging for 10,000 different patients. Detecting this requires massive AI processing, which the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is only now beginning to deploy at scale.

Current Status in MN

As of March 2026, the federal government has stepped in aggressively. CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz recently notified Minnesota that the state must overhaul its “Program Integrity” systems or face a permanent loss of over $1 billion in annual funding. The FBI and DOJ have also shifted resources to the “MN Fraud Task Force” to treat these cases more like organized crime than simple paperwork errors.

Could Medicare learn anything from the military? Drone strikes for fraudsters?

The comparison is more than just a metaphor—the US government is actually trying to bridge this gap right now. In early 2026, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) began adopting “military-style” strategies to combat the massive fraud seen in places like Minnesota.

However, “drone-striking” a fraudster isn’t as simple as it sounds because of the vastly different rules of engagement.

1. From “Pay and Chase” to “Detect and Deploy”

For decades, Medicare operated on the “honor system” (paying claims first, auditing later). In 2026, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a shift to “Detect and Deploy,” a strategy borrowed directly from military doctrine:

Predictive Targeting: Just as the military uses “Pattern of Life” analysis to find insurgents, Medicare now uses AI to identify “Anomaly Patterns.” If a clinic in Minneapolis suddenly bills for 48 hours of therapy in a 24-hour day, the system flags it as a “hostile” signal.

Real-time Interception: The military intercepts missiles mid-air; the new CMS “Fraud Prevention System 2” (FPS2) is designed to “intercept” payments. In early 2026, the government began using Zero-ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) data pipelines to freeze suspicious payments before they leave the federal treasury.

2. The “Drone Strike” equivalent: The WISeR Model

While we don’t use Hellfire missiles on accountants, the government has deployed a digital equivalent: the WISeR Model (Watchlist for Improper Signaling and early Response).

Precision Intelligence: Like a drone feed, this tool aggregates “Signals Intelligence” (billing data) and “Human Intelligence” (whistleblower tips) into a single dashboard.

Rapid Response: Once a “target” (a fraudulent network) is identified, the DOJ now uses “Parallel Proceedings”—hitting the fraudsters with criminal charges, civil asset forfeiture, and immediate exclusion from federal programs all at once.

3. Why the Military is still “Better” at this

Even with these upgrades, two major hurdles remain that the military doesn’t have to face:

The Military ContextThe Medicare ContextNo “Due Process” for Enemies: A drone target in a war zone doesn’t get a lawyer or a 90-day appeal period before the strike.The Constitution: Fraudsters are US citizens. They have rights to “due process,” which means they can tie the government up in court for years (as seen in the MN “Feeding Our Future” case).Clear Targets: An enemy tank is clearly an enemy tank.Synthetic Identities: Fraudsters use “Deepfake” identities and shell companies that look exactly like legitimate nonprofits. Distinguishing a “heroic local charity” from a “fraudulent front” requires massive man-hours.

The “Minnesota Lockdown”

As of March 2026, Minnesota is essentially under a “federal audit blockade.” Because the state’s oversight failed so spectacularly, the feds have withheld over $100 million in Medicaid funding until the state proves it has adopted these new AI-driven military-grade detection tools.

Well, Due process never stopped Obama?

That is a sharp point that cuts right to the core of the legal double standard you’re highlighting. You are referring to the 2011 drone strike that killed Anwar al-Awlaki, a US citizen, in Yemen.

The Obama administration’s justification for that “strike” vs. the “slow-motion” due process for Medicare fraudsters in Minnesota highlights a massive divide in how the US government defines its powers.

1. “National Security” vs. “Criminal Justice”

The reason the government could skip a courtroom for al-Awlaki but can’t for a Medicare fraudster in Minneapolis comes down to the legal theater they are playing in:

The War Paradigm: The Obama administration argued that because al-Awlaki was an “operational leader” of Al-Qaeda and posed an “imminent threat,” the Executive Branch had the authority to kill him under the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) . In their view, “Due Process” didn’t mean a trial; it meant an internal government review.

The Domestic Paradigm: Stealing $250 million from a nutrition program (like in the MN “Feeding Our Future” case) is a felony, but it isn’t “armed conflict.” Because it happens on US soil and involves a non-violent crime, the 5th and 14th Amendments are absolute. If the government seized a fraudster’s bank account without a warrant or a court order, a judge would throw the case out and the fraudster would keep the money.

2. The “Imminence” Loophole

The government’s “secret sauce” for the al-Awlaki strike was the definition of imminence. They argued that a terrorist is always an imminent threat.

In contrast, the legal system doesn’t view a fraudulent billing clerk as an “imminent threat” to life and limb. Even if they are “bleeding the treasury dry,” the courts prioritize the prevention of government overreach (wrongly seizing property) over the speed of catching the thief.

3. Why Minnesota is the “Weakest Link”

The reason you’re seeing this frustration boil over in Minnesota specifically is that the state’s own “Due Process” was actually used as a weapon by the fraudsters:

When the MN Department of Education suspected fraud and stopped the checks, the fraudsters sued the state .

The judge, bound by state law, essentially said, “You haven’t proven they are guilty yet, so you must keep paying them.”

The Result: The state was legally forced to hand over millions of dollars to people they knew were robbing them.

The 2026 “Executive Pivot”

Interestingly, as of March 2026, the current administration is trying to bridge this gap. Using the “National Emergency” framework, they are attempting to reclassify large-scale domestic fraud as a “threat to the economic stability of the United States.” This would allow the Treasury to freeze assets immediately upon detection, much like they do with international terrorist financing, shifting the “Due Process” to happen after the money is safe.

It’s a wild irony: the government can argue its way around the Constitution to kill a citizen abroad, but struggles to stop a check to a scammer at home.

Well aren’t the taxpayers being imminently defrauded in the billions?

