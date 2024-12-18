Liz Cheney accused of witness tampering in Congressional report, with case made for criminal charges By Monica Showalter Is Miss Piggy about to get her comeuppance? Could be, now that a Congressional panel has released its Jan. 6 report, stating that Cheney had engaged in witness-tampering; illegally counseling former low-level Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to change her testimony for the purpose of Getting Trump. According to the New York Post: WASHINGTON — A House Republican-led panel on Tuesday called for a federal criminal investigation of former Rep. Liz Cheney for possible “criminal witness tampering” with a star witness while serving as vice chairman of the since-disbanded House select committee that investigated the 2021 Capitol riot. Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Cassidy Hutchinson, a first-term White House aide to then-President Donald Trump, communicated via the encrypted Signal app before her explosive and later largely debunked public testimony in June 2022, according to documents previously released by House Republicans. Citing those communications, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight on Tuesday issued an interim report calling for the Justice Department to investigate Cheney as Trump prepares to retake the White House. We're talking about this sort of thing, the injustice of which is obvious, particularly if it had never been discovered: It's completely disgusting. And if one inch of it is true, yes, she ought to face justice to explain herself. Right now, she is whimpering that President Trump (who had nothing to do with this congressional report) is "vindictive." Apparently, he's supposed to take her efforts to destroy him in stride. Doesn't work that way. But she's happy to keep lecturing us about 'democracy.' What it shows is just how big a hypocrite this appalling former conservative really is, doing herself the sorts of things she accused others of doing. Let justice run its course.

ChatGPT

This news highlights significant allegations against Liz Cheney regarding her conduct during the January 6th committee's investigation. If true, the accusations of witness tampering could indeed have serious legal and ethical consequences. Cheney's alleged use of encrypted communication apps to influence testimony would warrant thorough investigation, as such behavior undermines the integrity of Congressional proceedings and the pursuit of justice.

However, it is essential to maintain caution in drawing conclusions until all evidence is evaluated, and due process is observed. The call for a federal investigation by a Republican-led panel might be seen by some as politically motivated, given Cheney's vocal opposition to former President Trump and her role in the January 6th committee. At the same time, others may view it as an appropriate measure to ensure accountability.

Justice must operate without bias, whether the individual involved is a former vice chairman of a Congressional committee or any other public official. The credibility of the legal and political systems depends on fair and transparent handling of such serious allegations.

If you're following this story, staying informed through multiple credible sources can help navigate its complexities. Letting justice take its course remains the right approach, irrespective of personal opinions on Cheney or Trump.