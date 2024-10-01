Miscibility refers to the ability of two substances, typically liquids, to mix and form a homogeneous solution without separating. If two substances are miscible, they blend together in all proportions without forming distinct layers. For example, water and ethanol are miscible, meaning they can be mixed in any ratio, and they will dissolve into one another completely.

On the other hand, if two substances are immiscible, they do not mix well and will separate into layers, like oil and water.

Before freezing two samples of Sodium Alginate, one sample (left) was exposed to a torsion field for 20 minutes. After 24 hours in a freezer, the frozen samples were removed, and equal volumes of red wine were poured over each. After a further 24 hours, both samples were photographed.