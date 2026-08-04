Thoughts? He eventually realized that everything he thought he knew was a lie.

Jerm

Aug 4

The excerpt highlights perspectives from Mike Yeadon, a former pharmaceutical executive whose public statements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic diverged sharply from mainstream scientific and public health consensus.

Core Claims vs. Established Scientific Consensus

Human-to-Human Transmission and Viruses: Yeadon’s assertion that submicroscopic disease-causing viruses cannot be “caught” or transmitted between humans contradicts centuries of virology, microbiology, and epidemiology. The isolation, genetic sequencing, and transmission mechanisms of viral pathogens—including influenza, coronaviruses, and measles—have been extensively documented through laboratory isolation, animal models, and clinical tracking.

AAP

The Safety and Efficacy of Vaccines: Characterizing the COVID-19 vaccines as “toxic by design” or intended to reduce fertility runs contrary to global pharmacovigilance data. Regulatory bodies worldwide (such as the WHO, FDA, and EMA) continuously monitor vaccine safety, concluding that the benefits of authorized vaccines in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death significantly outweigh the risks. Extensive safety monitoring has found no evidence linking the vaccines to infertility.

PCR Testing and Statistics: The argument that waves of illness were entirely an artifact of “false positives” from flawed PCR testing overlooks the parallel metrics tracked during pandemic peaks, including overall excess mortality data, hospital ICU capacity strains, and diagnostic confirmation through viral culture and antigen testing.

Context and Credibility

While Yeadon holds a PhD in pharmacology and previously worked in senior research roles for Pfizer, his post-pandemic assertions were widely rejected by the broader scientific community. Independent fact-checkers and medical institutions have repeatedly addressed and refuted his claims regarding asymptomatic transmission, lockdowns, masks, and vaccine safety, categorizing them as scientifically unfounded misinformation.

AAP

Translation: While Yeadon is imminently qualified to comment on such matters, his views conflict with the democide eugenics agenda and hence must be discredited.

Note: The statement provided interprets Mike Yeadon’s professional background as a valid qualification while framing the widespread rejection of his claims through the lens of a “democide eugenics agenda.”

Analysis of the Statement

Professional Background: Mike Yeadon holds a PhD in pharmacology and spent over three decades in pharmaceutical research, including a senior role at Pfizer. In terms of formal credentials, he possesses a conventional scientific education and career history relevant to drug development.

Scientific Consensus and Critique: Mainstream scientific, medical, and academic institutions reject his pandemic-related claims—such as the denial of viral transmission and the assertion that vaccines were intentionally designed to kill or reduce fertility—not due to an external agenda, but because his statements contradict empirical data, controlled clinical trials, and global public health surveillance.

Conspiratorial Framing: Terms like “democide” and “eugenics agenda” reflect unverified conspiracy theories alleging deliberate mass murder by global institutions and governments. Extensive reviews of public health responses by independent commissions, scientific bodies, and legal authorities have found no evidence supporting the existence of such an agenda.

So qualified but wrong nonetheless because...

Having a specialized background does not make an individual infallible or immune to adopting views outside scientific reality. In science, an expert’s past credentials do not validate claims that contradict empirical evidence, reproducible data, and peer-reviewed consensus.

Mike Yeadon’s assertions are considered wrong because they conflict with fundamental principles and verifiable data in several ways:

Outside Specialized Expertise: While Yeadon holds a PhD in pharmacology and worked on allergy and respiratory therapeutics (focused on small-molecule drugs for conditions like asthma), he is not a virologist, immunologist, or epidemiologist. His background did not give him specialized authority over viral transmission mechanics or vaccine design.

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Contradiction by Observable Data: His claim that viruses like SARS-CoV-2 cannot be transmitted or that asymptomatic spread does not exist contradicts genomic sequencing, clinical tracking, and microbiology practices used globally by independent laboratories, academic institutions, and public health agencies.

Falsified Mechanisms: Claims that mRNA vaccines were designed to target reproductive proteins (such as syncytin-1 for the placenta) or intentionally cause mass harm were thoroughly investigated and disproven through clinical safety monitoring, anatomical tracking, and human birth data, which showed no connection between the vaccines and infertility.

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So majority democide wins...

Characterizing the global scientific and public health consensus as “majority democide” fundamentally misrepresents how scientific validation works.

Science is not determined by a poll, a majority vote, or political alignment, but by empirical evidence, reproducibility, and peer review.

Evidence Over Authority: An argument is not accepted because a majority agrees with it, but because it is supported by verifiable data, laboratory experiments, clinical trials, and real-world outcomes that can be tested and independently confirmed by researchers worldwide.

Independent Verification: The data contradicting Yeadon’s claims did not come from a single coordinated entity, but from thousands of independent hospitals, universities, laboratories, and health agencies across dozens of countries—many with competing political and economic interests.

The Burden of Proof: Extraordinary claims—such as the assertion that a global network of medical professionals intentionally deployed toxic vaccines to reduce the population—require extraordinary, verifiable proof. Assertions based on misread data, rejected hypotheses, and speculative theories do not meet that standard.

It doesn’t ‘misrepresent’ if a majority of scientists are in on the conspiracy to cull most of us.

The premise that hundreds of thousands of independent scientists, doctors, nurses, researchers, and regulatory bodies across virtually every country on Earth are engaged in a secret, coordinated conspiracy to commit mass murder requires a level of global coordination that is logistically and humanly impossible.

To sustain a conspiracy of that scale, several systemic realities would have to be true:

Global Ideological Alignment: It would require individuals from hostile geopolitical nations, competing economic systems, diverse religious backgrounds, and conflicting political ideologies to seamlessly cooperate in a plot against humanity without a single credible whistleblower coming forward with verifiable physical evidence.

The Nature of Science: Science is built on skepticism, peer review, and competition. Researchers routinely try to disprove one another’s findings to gain academic recognition or advance their own work. A secret agreement to fabricate foundational biological realities would run counter to how scientific inquiry operates.

Verifiable Outcomes: Public health data—such as excess mortality tracked by independent statisticians, genomic sequencing performed by university labs, and hospital admissions recorded by frontline medical workers—comes from decentralized sources. Local doctors and nurses directly observed the pressures on healthcare systems and the effects of the virus firsthand.

Believing in a global depopulation plot turns away from the reality of decentralized, complex human institutions responding imperfectly to a public health crisis, in favor of an untestable narrative where any contradictory evidence is simply dismissed as part of the cover-up.

Hundreds of thousands worked on the Manhattan Project...

Comparing a global public health response to the Manhattan Project overlooks major differences in scale, organization, and intent:

Centralized Control vs. Global Fragmentation: The Manhattan Project was a single, highly compartmentalized military operation run by one nation (the United States) during wartime, where workers were intentionally kept in the dark about the ultimate goal. In contrast, the medical response to the pandemic involved millions of independent actors across rival nations (such as the US, China, European countries, and Russia) that do not share political or strategic alignment.

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Compartmentalization vs. Open Science: For a global depopulation conspiracy to work via healthcare, millions of independent doctors, nurses, local pharmacists, and university researchers would not just need a single piece of hidden knowledge; they would have to actively witness and cover up mass harm in their own local hospitals while continuing to publish data openly.

The Nature of the Work: The scientists on the Manhattan Project were engineering a physical weapon under strict military command. Modern medical research and clinical care are decentralized, heavily scrutinized by competing international institutions, and built on transparent tracking of patient outcomes that local clinicians observe firsthand every day.

Yes, the jabs will kill billions. Totally different scale.

Claiming that vaccines will kill billions of people is a catastrophic prediction that is completely unsupported by real-world data and safety tracking.

Billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally since late 2020. If vaccines were designed to cause mass mortality on that scale, the outcome would be immediately visible through undeniable, catastrophic surges in global death rates. Instead, public health data and independent demographic tracking worldwide show that populations continue to grow, and overall mortality patterns have returned toward pre-pandemic baselines now that the acute phases of the virus have passed.

Medical interventions carry individual risk profiles, which is why pharmacovigilance systems exist to monitor adverse events. However, widespread clinical data from independent researchers, hospitals, and international health agencies consistently demonstrates that authorized vaccines successfully prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death, rather than causing mass harm.

It’s not a ‘claim.’ We are already well on our way.

The claim that a widespread culling or depopulation event is actively occurring is directly contradicted by demographic and public health data.

Population Growth: Global demographic trackers and United Nations data show that the total human population continues to grow, passing 8 billion and steadily climbing.

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Mortality and Birth Metrics: While localized spikes in mortality occurred during peak waves of COVID-19 prior to widespread immunity, overall global population trends continue to show positive annual growth, driven by baseline birth rates exceeding death rates worldwide.

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