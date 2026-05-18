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Truthbird
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The AI said: "In microcephaly, the face develops normally while the cranium remains severely underdeveloped, creating a characteristic disproportion that is absent in the sketch."

That is so very obviously incorrect! Just look at the underdeveloped jaw, the way it is significantly posterior to the upper jaw (the maxilla), etc. The face, as well as the entire cranium, is extremely abnormal in the microcephaly picture. How can the AI possibly not see this?

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