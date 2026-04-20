Whatever happened to the violinist Michael Rabin?

Michael Rabin, widely considered one of the most naturally gifted violinists of the 20th century, met a tragic and premature end that cut short a legendary career. He died on January 19, 1972, at the age of 35.

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His passing and the difficulties leading up to it are often attributed to a combination of physical and psychological factors:

The Circumstances of His Death

Rabin died after a fall in his New York City apartment. While there was some mystery surrounding the event at the time, it was later concluded that he likely suffered an epileptic seizure. During the seizure, he fell and struck his head on a chair or a table, resulting in a fatal head injury.

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Health and Career Challenges

Rabin’s career was a “brilliant but fragile” arc. After exploding onto the scene as a child prodigy—making his Carnegie Hall debut at 13—the pressures of constant touring and high expectations took a significant toll:

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Neurological Issues: In the late 1950s, during a recital at Carnegie Hall, Rabin suddenly lost his balance and fell forward on stage. This was one of the first public signs of a neurological condition (later identified as epilepsy) that would haunt his later years.

Psychological Strain: He struggled with severe anxiety and what was described as a nervous breakdown in the early 1960s. He became increasingly fearful of the stage and developed a phobia of falling off the podium while performing.

Career Hiatus: These health issues led to a period in the 1960s where he largely disappeared from the recording studio and significantly reduced his concert schedule. He eventually began a comeback and was rebuilding his career with successful performances in the years immediately preceding his death.

Legacy

Despite his short life, Rabin left behind a definitive discography. His recordings of the Paganini 24 Caprices and the concertos of Mendelssohn, Glazunov, and Wieniawski are still regarded by violinists today as gold standards for their effortless technique, perfect intonation, and lush “Bel Canto” tone.

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He performed on the “Kubelik” Guarnerius del Gesù of 1735, a violin as powerful and storied as his own brief but intense career.