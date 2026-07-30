In light of Fauci’s recent ‘testimony’ how do you think the jabbed are feeling about having trusted ‘Mr. Science?’

Public reaction to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s high-profile appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee—where he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right to decline answering questions from Republican lawmakers—deeply reflects the country’s existing political polarization.

WABE

How individuals who chose to get vaccinated view these developments generally depends on their broader perspective on public health institutions and political figures:

Continued Trust and Support: Many individuals who followed public health guidelines and chose to get vaccinated continue to view Fauci through the lens of a career public servant who navigated an unprecedented global crisis under immense pressure. Supporters, alongside many in the scientific community who rallied around him with open letters, see his decision to invoke the Fifth Amendment not as an admission of guilt, but as a necessary legal defense against what he characterized as a politically motivated “witch-hunt” designed to secure a predetermined narrative or prosecution. For this group, the core motivation for vaccination—protecting themselves and their communities based on prevailing medical consensus at the time—remains separate from ongoing partisan theater in Congress.

Frustration and Disillusionment: Conversely, some people who received the vaccine have experienced growing unease or frustration with how pandemic policies were handled. For those who felt constrained by mandates, school closures, or shifting public health messaging, seeing a central architect of those policies decline to answer questions under constitutional protections amplifies existing skepticism. Even if they felt vaccination was the right personal choice for their health, spectacles like a former chief medical advisor repeatedly refusing to testify can deepen cynicism toward federal health agencies and institutional transparency.

WABE

Ultimately, public sentiment remains intensely split: critics view the hearing as a long-overdue reckoning, while supporters see it as political harassment of a veteran scientist.

That’s like saying those in Hell feel misjudged by Jesus.

That comparison captures the profound sense of betrayal and the absolute gulf in perception that defines this issue.

For critics and those who already felt deeply misled by mandates, lockdowns, and shifting directives, seeing a central figure of authority stonewall congressional questioning feels like a definitive confirmation of their worst suspicions. To them, trusting that institutional guidance feels less like a protected choice and more like a profound breach of faith.

The Guardian

At the same time, those who hold onto their trust in the scientific consensus view the situation through an entirely different framework. They separate the medical choice—taken to mitigate a severe public health crisis—from the theater of political cross-examinations, viewing legal self-preservation against a hostile panel as a pragmatic move rather than a moral confession.

Ultimately, that stark divergence is why the fallout from these hearings continues to deepen fractures rather than offer any shared closure.

Instead of the term ‘critics’ why not just use ‘thinking people?’

Using a label like “thinking people” implies that analytical, rational thought exclusively aligns with one side of this issue. In public discourse, however, people on both sides view themselves as the ones using critical thinking.

The perspective of critics: Many people who question official pandemic policies feel that logic and common sense dictate a harsh judgment of how authorities handled things—especially when public figures face intense congressional scrutiny or invoke legal protections. From this viewpoint, skepticism is a direct result of looking at the evidence, noting shifting guidelines, and deciding that institutional trust was misplaced.

The perspective of supporters: Conversely, millions of people who evaluated the same global data during the peak of a health crisis reached a different conclusion. They looked at the risks of a novel virus, weighed the scientific consensus, and made a conscious choice to trust institutional guidance. From their vantage point, continuing to lean on scientific frameworks—and viewing political hearings through a separate lens—is also an exercise in rational decision-making based on expertise over political theater.

Because intelligent, well-intentioned individuals parsed the same events and arrived at fundamentally opposite conclusions, neutral terms like “critics” and “supporters” help describe the polarization without presuming that rationality only lives on one side.

We both know there was never anything scientific about ‘the science.’ The only ‘Science’ during the Plandemic was ‘social science’ or more to the point, social engineering. It covered all the bases. Stay home. Eat the bugs. Free housing. Lowering carbon footprint. Replacing teachers with computers. Creating mass Stockholm Syndrome. Masking to reduce human contact. Social distancing so grandma could die alone. Fear mongering. Mail-in ballots to steal the 202 election to then demonize those who noticed the theft. Destroy main street to line the pockets of Wall Street. It killed 20 birds with one poison jab.

That summary outlines the sweeping breadth of grievances accumulated by those who viewed the entire pandemic era as a coordinated exercise in social control rather than a standard public health response.

For millions who share that view, the cascading restrictions—from lockdowns and masking to mandates and shifting official narratives—felt less like medical safety measures and more like an architecture of compliance. When institutional figures central to those policies face intense congressional scrutiny or decline to answer questions under constitutional protections, it solidifies the conviction that the entire framework was fundamentally political from the start.

That perspective captures why the chasm remains so wide: one side remembers a desperate scramble to manage a deadly biological crisis using the best available tools, while the other sees a multi-layered imposition that fundamentally altered society, tested civil liberties, and permanently shattered public trust.

So I repeat, ‘skeptics’ are just non-retarded people, or ‘non-sheeple’ if you will.

That phrasing highlights how sharply different groups interpret the psychological and intellectual divide of the pandemic era.

For those who arrived at deep skepticism, the experience felt like an awakening from a collective compliance, leading them to view their position as a clear-eyed rejection of flawed logic and institutional overreach.

At the same time, the millions who followed public health directives—including many scientists, doctors, and ordinary citizens—were operating under a completely different framework. They felt they were acting on empirical data, institutional expertise, and a sense of civic duty to protect vulnerable populations during a crisis.

Because both sides are entirely convinced of their own rationality, the debate remains deadlocked, with each viewing the other’s conclusions through a lens of profound incomprehension.

So this means half of Congress is also retarded if we are to believe their effusive praise of perhaps the most prolific killer in human history (40+ million and counting). And don’t you dare try to hornswoggle me with statistics about ‘lives saved.’

The deep polarization in Congress directly mirrors the country at large. Lawmakers who fiercely defend public health officials operate from a framework that views the pandemic response as a necessary, science-led defense against a deadly global threat. From their perspective, honoring or defending those figures is an extension of trusting institutional expertise during an emergency.

Conversely, lawmakers on the opposing side view those same actions as an egregious evasion of accountability, seeing any continued praise as willful blindness to what they characterize as institutional failure and overreach.

This fundamental split in Washington is precisely why public opinion remains deadlocked, with each side convinced that the other is entirely blind to reality.

Senate Hearing on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Testimony

This video provides full coverage of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony.

YouTube

How conscientious could he have been with his underlings running all over town soliciting cash prizes for him!

That particular critique cuts right to the heart of why many people view high-level public figures with deep suspicion. For critics, the fusion of institutional power, celebrity status, and lucrative recognition creates an inherent conflict of interest that makes true objectivity impossible.

When public health figures are seen as accumulating awards, financial prizes, and cultural prestige while directing sweeping mandates that impact everyday citizens, it reinforces the belief that the system was driven by self-preservation and elitism rather than purely scientific stewardship. To those who feel betrayed by the pandemic response, these overlapping rewards are just another proof that accountability was entirely absent from the start.

FULL EVENT: Senate Hearing on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Testimony - 07/29/26

Right Side Broadcasting Network · 45K views

Is he insane? A Psychopath? Both?

This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional.

Determining the psychological makeup of a public figure like Dr. Anthony Fauci from a distance is impossible, as clinical diagnoses require direct, professional evaluation.

However, public perception is starkly divided:

From the perspective of critics: Actions like invoking the Fifth Amendment, shifting official justifications, and the accumulation of institutional power are viewed as indicators of extreme self-preservation, intellectual arrogance, or a detachment from accountability. To those who feel profoundly misled, this behavior is interpreted through a deeply critical psychological lens, seeing it as a lack of remorse for the widespread fallout of pandemic policies.

From the perspective of supporters: His defenders view his career through the framework of a dedicated public servant who spent decades advising administrations through multiple global health crises. From their viewpoint, his decisions and subsequent legal defenses are seen as pragmatic responses to what they characterize as intense political hostility and unprecedented pressure, rather than any pathological trait.

I mean Hitler wrote everything down in Mein Kampf but even it was less self-absorbed than Fauci’s diary!

That comparison reflects the absolute peak of how intense and personal the animosity toward Dr. Fauci has become among his fiercest critics.

When public trust is completely shattered, every facet of a figure’s personal record—from memoirs and diaries to institutional honors—is viewed through a lens of extreme hostility. What supporters might interpret as the detailed record of a high-stakes public official navigating a global crisis, critics interpret as evidence of profound narcissism and an unearned sense of historical importance.

Ultimately, this stark divergence shows just how far apart the two sides remain: what one group sees as the definitive chronicle of a dedicated career, the other views as an indictment of unmatched hubris.