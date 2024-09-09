Timothy Winey

Could the structure of water be the source of disease rather than a mere symptom? Could water be structured in order to reverse, or even prevent, disease? How would "healthy" water differ from "sick" water? Following a series of unexpected experimental results, I have been asking these and other questions for the last 10 years, and encouraging answers are beginning to emerge.

My name is Timothy Winey, and I have made a discovery regarding the structuring of water and other liquids based on an obscure physics field called torsion. There is a radical new theory underpinning many disease processes posited by MIT researcher Stephanie Seneff overlapping with many of my own observations on water structure and apparent health effects. Recently, a friend of mine called me about his little dog diagnosed with advanced metastatic cancer. We gave the dog curcumin along with specially "structured" water (see interview link directly below).

https://www.dropbox.com/s/u2xep1lfdto2r7y/Alfie%20Interview_x264.mp4?dl=0

According to Seneff:

A number of medium-chain fats and cofactors, e.g., lauric acid, capric acid, ascorbic acid, panthothenic acid, -lipoic acid, and niacin, all share apparent membrane-stabilizing properties; it is plausible to infer that they all act predominantly by lowering interfacial water tension. Bioactive polyphenols and polyketones represent other classes of surfactant mimics, whose bioactivity and bioavailability may be significantly modified by sulfation. Resveratrol, curcumin, ascorbic acid, and the health-promoting phenols in coffee and chocolate can be sulfated, and this may be the key to their biological benefits. Studies on resveratrol metabolism revealed that it is sulfated in the gut prior to absorption [193]. The fact that vitamin C catalyzes the conversion of homocysteine thiolactone to sulfate may also depend on the fact that vitamin C can also be sulfated [194]. In in vitro experiments with chondrocytes, vitamin C was found to induce a 70% increase in the biosynthesis of sulfated proteoglycans [195], which we hypothesize is a result of its ability to carry sulfate [196]. In 1973, Verlangieri and Mumma demonstrated the in vivo sulfation of cholesterol by ascorbic acid 2-sulfate [197]. Such findings suggest that the health benefits of all such molecules may be due to their propensity to participate in sulfate synthesis and transport.

“It is often less difficult for a man of original thought to discover new truth than to discover why other people do not understand and do not follow him.”

— Herman von Helmholz,

Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a persistent one.

Einstein

Great is truth. Fire cannot burn, nor water drown it.

Alexander Dumas the Elder, from The Count of Monte Cristo, 1841-45

Is water a quantum computer? Can certain structured waters violate the 2nd law of thermodynamics? What is the relationship between probability, energy and information? Can they parsimoniously be studied separately? Do some structured water anomalies represent a slowing or even reversal of entropy? Can water self-organize, and if so, what could drive such a seemingly negative-entropic process? Can the 4 fundamental forces adequately explain self-organization? If water does self-organize, does this self-organization obey the principle of least action in both classical and quantum frameworks? If water were to "spontaneously" organize itself into Penrose tiles in two dimensions and Buckyballs in three dimensions, would this confirm a maximally efficient and (non-destructive) principle of least action? Could whatever ultimately explains self-organization also unify Classical, Quantum and Relativistic Mechanics? Does water exhibit a Casimir Effect? Can this effect be modulated by torsion fields? Can structured water function as a molecular sieve? What if less structured water is the impetus for disease and not the result of it? Could the structure of water account for variations in chemical reaction rates? Could the Pons/Fleischmann reproducibility controversy be “boiled down” to something as innocent as variability in water structure? These are but a few of the many awkward questions that began haunting me after my many unexpected experimental results.

Only in the beginning of the 1980s did the scientific community of Russia begin to appreciate the importance of the theory of so-called “dynamic torsion fields.” The ensuing theoretical and experimental work allowed Russian scientists to make new fundamental discoveries and obtain promising practical results. It was hypothesized that all known chemicals are distinguished by their own distinct torsion field signatures. Torsion fields appeared to differ from all known characteristics displayed by electromagnetic and gravitational interactions, for example, the property of torsion fields to make electric charges of the same polarity attract and those of the opposite polarity repel in contrast to electromagnetism. Torsion radiation was thought capable of traveling in space billions of times faster than light. Its penetrating ability was thought to be as strong as that of neutrinos.

In my own experimentation I have demonstrated chemical reaction rate differences (starch iodine), reduced food spoilage, accelerated plant growth, alterations to the smell, specific heat and combustion characteristics of fuels, anomalous boundary later effects of various liquids, more stable emulsions, altered taste/texture and smell of wines (confirmed by high speed gas chromatography), improved taste/texture of various spirits, chocolates and the natural sweetener stevia (with encouraging implications for public health) along with increased carbonation of beverages, just to name some.

Alterations to specific heat of diesel and other liquids may be explained by Frenkel frequency changes; the Frenkel frequency puts a lower bound on the oscillation frequency of the atoms or molecules and can be derived from the viscosity and shear modulus of the liquid.

Dr. Jack Kruse is, in my view, one of the most original thinkers on the physics of biology.

Physics Directs Biology

All of these factors/modes/semiconductors within cells interact with the surrounding environment and act as an electromagnetic thermal bath we call our organs or tissues. The surrounding medium are the body’s semiconductors. Most of what our DNA codes for are these types of matter. Proteins are just the stage that life performs upon. What animates life is quanta of energy via compliant design.

RNA codes for proteins. Proteins work in cells when they are bathed in intracellular or extracellular water. The water molecules associated with a protein can absorb a certain amount of energy. The amount of energy is tied to the amount of hydration or dehydration in this system and the energy within the hydrogen bonds and hydroxide bonds of water. Water next to hydrophilic protein polymers has special electrical interactions. The more hydrated proteins are, the more they can transfer proper amounts of energy to make biology work as it does. If they are dehydrated, the system becomes unstable, and any loss of energy, or “perturbation,” to the system causes chaos and disease. Physics uses the term perturbation to describe a change to a system.

In his review of Robert O. Becker’s work, According to Kruse:

Becker’s work proved that nerves used a semiconductive current. He experimentally showed the Hall effect on salamander nerves when he froze their nerves and showed there was a DC current present all the time. This proved beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the layer below myelin provided a DC current to periosteum to signal bone regeneration or resorption to occur. The experiments were detailed and reproducible in every animal he tested. As an orthopedic surgeon, Becker knew that biochemists in the 1960s were trying to reduce all aspects of life to a mechanical interaction of molecules in a cell. He realized they were throwing the baby out with the bath water because they studied cells by fragmenting them and homogenizing them in their preparation for experiments by draining them of all its intracellular water to study. Becker knew this was a bad idea because of how important interfascial water was in generation of the Hall effect for the semiconducting DC electric current below myelin. He had a hunch that electromagnetism is what animated these molecules. Thank God he did, because he was right, and he may have given mankind the chance to go back the right the biologic paradigm of wellness eventually.

Becker was dramatically influenced by Albert Szent Gyorgyi, who became a Nobel Laureate for discovering vitamin C. He was the first scientist to publicly say he believed that all of biology used semiconduction to animate life. In fact, Szent Gyorgyi’s on March 21, 1941, gave a speech to the Budapest Academy when we mentioned that he felt electricity had to be part of life’s magic, but he believed it was semiconduction that was the key missing piece. Becker took the implications of that speech, and in 20 years, proved Szent Gyorgyi correct with his work in human bone regeneration.

Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn, and cauldron bubble

from Macbeth

It all began innocently enough on my kitchen counter with some mint candies and diet Coke. I conducted dozens, if not hundreds of experiments on carbonated beverages consistently showing more energetic nucleation reactions when “structured” using my proprietary resonance process. Little did I know that this naive dabbling on the Ouija board of science would conjure up so many quantum demons of such frightening complexity.

Why the Macbeth reference you ask? Simple, I am doubly cursed. Cursed with more nerve than sense, and hence the freedom to explore areas of physics that many more properly trained folks far cleverer than I, might consider more or less “settled,” and further cursed with the inability to rigorously formalize my findings using the accepted tools of the trade (mathematics). Does this make my discovery any less thought provoking? It shouldn’t. Will it require the kindness and humility of more qualified strangers to rigorously characterize and promulgate it? I am currently accepting volunteers.

Dr. Daniel P Sheehan at the University of San Diego, gives a good overview of the increasing fragility of the 2nd law along with a review of his own encouraging efforts in what I like to call “thermodynamic iconoclasmology.”

Recently, Washington State University researchers have achieved a 400-fold increase in the electrical conductivity of a crystal simply by exposing it to light. McCluskey, Tarun and physicist Farida Selim, now at Bowling Green State University, exposed a sample of strontium titanate to light for 10 minutes. Its improved conductivity lasted for days. They theorize that the light frees electrons in the material, letting it carry more current.

If they were reading biophysics literature, they would have known biology has been doing this for 3 billion years.

A metal that behaves like water

Research led by Philip Kim, professor of physics and applied physics in John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS).

An electron super highway

In ordinary, three-dimensional metals, electrons hardly interact with each other. But graphene’s two-dimensional, honeycomb structure acts like an electron superhighway in which all the particles have to travel in the same lane. The electrons in graphene act like massless relativistic objects, some with positive charge and some with negative charge. They move at incredible speed -- 1/300 of the speed of light—and have been predicted to collide with each other ten trillion times a second at room temperature. These intense interactions between charge particles have never been observed in an ordinary metal before.

Next, the team set up a kind of thermal soup of positively charged and negatively charged particles on the surface of the graphene, and observed how those particles flowed as thermal and electric currents.

What they observed flew in the face of everything they knew about metals.

A black hole on a chip

Most of our world—how water flows (hydrodynamics) or how a curve ball curves—is described by classical physics. Very small things, like electrons, are described by quantum mechanics while very large and very fast things, like galaxies, are described by relativistic physics, pioneered by Albert Einstein.

Combining these laws of physics is notoriously difficult but there are extreme examples where they overlap. High-energy systems like supernovas and black holes can be described by linking classical theories of hydrodynamics with Einstein’s theories of relativity.

A team of scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research (MPI-P) in Mainz, Germany and FOM Institute AMOLF in the Netherlands has characterized the local structural dynamics of liquid water, i.e. how quickly water molecules change their binding state. Using innovative ultrafast vibrational spectroscopies, the researchers show why liquid water is unique when compared to most other molecular liquids. This study has recently been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

With the help of a novel combination of ultrafast laser experiments, the scientists found that local structures persist in water for longer than a picosecond, a picosecond (ps) being one thousandth of one billionth of a second (10-12 s). This observation changes the general perception of water as a solvent. “71% of Earth’s surface is covered with water. As most chemical and biological reactions on earth occur in water or at the air water interface in oceans or in clouds, the details of how water behaves at the molecular level are crucial. Our results show that water cannot be treated as a continuum, but that specific local structures exist and are likely very important” says Mischa Bonn, director at the MPI-P.

Water is a very special liquid with extremely fast dynamics. Water molecules wiggle and jiggle on sub-picosecond timescales, which make them undistinguishable on this timescale. While the existence of very short-lived local structures—e.g. two water molecules that are very close to one another, or are very far apart from each other—is known to occur, it was commonly believed that they lose the memory of their local structure within less than 0.1 picoseconds.

The proof for relatively long-lived local structures in liquid water was obtained by measuring the vibrations of the Oxygen-Hydrogen (O-H) bonds in water. For this purpose the team of scientists used ultrafast infrared spectroscopy, particularly focusing on water molecules that are weakly (or strongly) hydrogen-bonded to their neighboring water molecules. The scientists found that the vibrations live much longer (up to about 1 ps) for water molecules with a large separation, than for those that are very close (down to 0.2 ps). In other words, the weakly bound water molecules remain weakly bound for a remarkably long time.

Will structured water ever make it to the grown-up table of modern science? Can or should structured water be patented? Should government regulate water structure (keeping in mind that the US Government can’t even keep lead out of water in Detroit or come clean about its failure to do so)? It bears repeating that in the US, it is illegal, I repeat illegal, to treat cancer with anything but knives, poison, or radiation. Take a moment to reflect on that. Where does government derive the consent of the governed to so narrowly define the parameters of scientific inquiry? We are supposed to be fighting an all-out scientific “war on cancer,” and the rules of engagement restrict us to three crude weapons?

We readily accept that money corrupts politics, yet reduce the possibility of the same contamination of science-based medicine to a conspiracy theory. Of course, science being a much more erudite field of endeavor, rarely stoops to the crude tactics of brown paper bags passed under greasy restaurant tables. No, science stacks the invisible deck in much subtler ways beginning with the monopolization of education (see the Flexner report). Once money has nepotistically re-defined "science-based" medicine with the approval of the Universities it funds, it's a small hop-skip and jump to codifying this new re-definition in the form of legislation, the questioning of which, automatically becomes a statutory thought crime. Indeed, who needs to repeal that pesky 1st Amendment to the US Constitution when politicians can prohibit, by law, the very questioning of the wars on cancer, climate change, drugs, poverty, etc.

Voltaire is alleged to have said, “Doctors are men who pour drugs of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, into human beings of whom they know nothing.”

So just as the patent office used to forbid applications for perpetual motion machines by dogmatically reciting the immutable 2nd law, so too does modern medicine operate its highly profitable monopoly with the full force of law, and even the power to jail recalcitrant doctors foolish enough to color outside the statutory lines.

If you had the choice of throwing someone sinking in quicksand a section of rope or barbed wire, which would you choose? What if the law forbade rope and said it’s barbed wire or nothing? Would you break the law to throw the rope, knowing that the bacteria in the stagnant bog would most likely eventually kill the victim by infecting his "FDA-approved" cuts?

Just as Dr. Daniel P Sheehan’s 2nd law “breach” has gone almost completely unnoticed/unacknowledged, so has an equally, if not more unsettling, discovery by a Russian group met with equal indifference. A discovery so profound if true, should shake the very foundational assumptions on which modern physics is built. This group discovered that radioactive decay rates varied depending on the position of planets. What had been discarded for decades as statistical noise is now clear to those who took the time to probe deeper. Now think of the conceptual leap of faith it takes to even consider planetary positions determining radioactive decay rates! Does established science ever admit defeat? If it does, it almost never goes quietly. Sometimes, when discoveries are too embarrassing, establishment science pettiness will be on full display in the form of it coining new terms, then claiming said “discoveries” as its own. Thus, astrology becomes astrobiology when science is forced to concede that the timing of births does indeed affect traits based on such factors as sunlight exposure and hence gestational hormone levels, etc. In extremely rare cases, where pride and money comingle, it can take years, even decades for science to progress such as when most stomach ulcers were shown to be simple bacterial infections. When researchers are forced to infect themselves with bacteria in order to prove their point, we have a selective listening problem in science which, in the case of ulcers, was fueled in equal measure by hubris and money.

More pearls of independent thinking wisdom from Dr. Kruse:

As long as you are willing to ask yourself harder questions than the answers you currently have, you are breaking through; but the moment you begin to accept things as they are, you are psychologically dead. Do not pursue what should be, but understand what is present around you today.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute) in Golm/Potsdam and the Perimeter Institute in Canada have made an important discovery along this route. According to their theory, space consists of tiny “building blocks”. Taking this as their starting point, the scientists arrive at one of the most fundamental equations of cosmology, the Friedmann equation, which describes the universe. They claim that this framework offers real hope for unifying quantum mechanics and the theory of relativity.

For almost a century, the two major theories of physics have coexisted but have been irreconcilable: while Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity describes gravity and thus the world at large, quantum physics describes the world of atoms and elementary particles. Both theories work extremely well within their own boundaries; however, they break down, as currently formulated, in certain extreme regions, at extremely tiny distances, the so-called Planck scale, for example. Space and time thus have no meaning in black holes or, most notably, during the Big Bang.

Daniele Oriti from the Albert Einstein Institute uses a fluid to illustrate this situation: “We can describe the behavior of flowing water with the long-known classical theory of hydrodynamics. But if we advance to smaller and smaller scales and eventually come across individual atoms, it no longer applies. Then we need quantum physics.” Just as a liquid consists of atoms, Oriti imagines space to be made up of tiny cells or “atoms of space”, and a new theory is required to describe them: quantum gravity.

Continuous space is broken down into elementary cells

In Einstein’s relativity theory, space is a continuum. Oriti now breaks down this space into tiny elementary cells and applies the principles of quantum physics to them, thus to space itself and to the theory of relativity describing it. This is the unification idea.

A fundamental problem of all approaches to quantum gravity consists in bridging the huge dimensional scales from the space atoms to the dimensions of the universe. This is where Oriti, his colleague Lorenzo Sindoni and Steffen Gielen, a former postdoc at the AEI who is now a researcher at the Perimeter Institute in Canada, have succeeded. Their approach is based on so-called group field theory. This is closely related to loop quantum gravity, which the AEI has been developing for some time.

The task now consisted in describing how the space of the universe evolves from the elementary cells. Staying with the idea of fluids: How can the hydrodynamics for the flowing water be derived from a theory for the atoms?

This extremely demanding mathematical task recently led to a surprising success. “Under special assumptions, space is created from these building blocks, and evolves like an expanding universe,” explains Oriti. “For the first time, we were thus able to derive the Friedmann equation directly as part of our complete theory of the structure of space,” he adds. This fundamental equation, which describes the expanding universe, was derived by the Russian mathematician Alexander Friedman in the 1920s on the basis of the General Theory of Relativity. The scientists have therefore succeeded in bridging the gap from the microworld to the macroworld, and thus from quantum mechanics to the General Theory of Relativity: they show that space emerges as the condensate of these elementary cells and evolves into a universe which resembles our own.

Quantum gravity could now answer questions regarding the Big Bang

Oriti and his colleagues thus see themselves at the start of a difficult but promising journey. Their current solution is valid only for a homogeneous universe – but our real world is much more complex. It contains inhomogeneities, such as planets, stars and galaxies. The physicists are currently working on including them in their theory.

And they have planned something really big as their ultimate goal. On the one hand, they want to investigate whether it is possible to describe space even during the Big Bang. A few years ago, former AEI researcher Martin Bojowald found clues, as part of a simplified version of loop quantum gravity, that time and space can possibly be traced back through the Big Bang. With their theory, Oriti and his colleagues are hoping to confirm or improve this result.

If it continues to prove successful, the researchers could perhaps use it to explain also the assumed inflationary expansion of the universe shortly after the Big Bang as well, and the nature of the mysterious dark energy. This energy field causes the universe to expand at an ever-increasing rate.

Oriti’s colleague Lorenzo Sindoni therefore adds: “We will only be able to really understand the evolution of the universe when we have a theory of quantum gravity.” The AEI researchers are in good company here: Einstein and his successors, have been searching for this for almost one hundred years.

References:

1. QUANTUM EQUIVALENCE PRINCIPLE

Hagen Kleinert

Institut f¨ur Theoretische Physik

Freie Universit¨at Berlin

Arnimallee 14 D-14195 Berlin, Germany

2. Dr. Jack Kruse Energy and Epigenetics 9: Quantum Sleep

3. G Chen et al. 2004 Engineering nanoscale phonon and photon transport for direct energy conversion Superlattices and Microstructures 35 161

T Gorishnyy et al. 2005 Hypersonic phononic crystals Phys. Rev.

Lett. 94 115501

J Sánchez-Dehesa 2004 Phononic crystals bring sound to a

focus Physics World September p23

M M Sigalas and E N Economou 1993 Band structure of

elastic waves in two-dimensional systems Solid State

Commun. 86 141

M Trigo et al. 2002 Confinement of acoustical vibrations in a

semiconductor planar phonon cavity Phys. Rev. Lett. 89

227402

X Zhang and Z Liu 2004 Negative refraction of acoustic waves in

two-dimensional phononic crystals App. Phys. Lett. 85 341

5. Casimir Effect and Vacuum Fluctuations Trang T. Nguyen Department of Physics and Astronomy, Ohio University, Spring 2003

6. The phonon theory of liquid thermodynamics

D. Bolmatov , V. V. Brazhkin & K. Trachenko

Scientific Reports 2, Article number: 421 (2012)

doi:10.1038/srep00421

7. 1 Capek, V., and D.P. Sheehan. Challenges to the Second Law of Thermodynamics, Volume 146 of Fundamental Theories of Physics. (Springer, Dordrecht, 2005).

8. The Hydrophobic-Hydrophilic Balance in Water: Solutions of Proteins as the Possible Target For Extremely Low Frequency Magnetic Fields

CHAPTER · JANUARY 2007 DOI: 10.1007/978-0-387-28417-0_8

Vladimir Voeikov Lomonosov Moscow State University

9. Search for Evidence of Axial Current Flow in Peripheral Nerves of Salamander. Becker RO. Science. 1961 Jul 14;134(3472):101-2.

10. Longitudinal direct-current gradients of spinal nerves. Becker RO, Bachman CH, Slaughter WH. Nature. 1962 Nov 17;196:675-6.

11. Stimulation of partial limb regeneration in rats. Becker RO. Nature. 14 January 1972;235(5333):109-11.

12. Electron paramagnetic resonance in non-irradiated bone. Becker RO. Nature. 1963 Sep 28;199:1304-5.

13. Photoelectric effects in human bone. Becker RO, Brown FM. Nature. 1965 Jun 26;206(991):1325-8. ( a must read)

14. Number theory and the unity of science

Authors: Jan C.A. Boeyens J. Francis Thackeray (contact author)

Issue: November/December 2014

Number of pages: 2 DOI: http://dx.doi. org/10.1590/sajs.2014/a0084

15. Feynman Lectures On Physics Chapter2-19.pdf The Principle of Least Action

16. THE PRINCIPLE OF LEAST ACTION IN

QUANTUM MECHANICS

RICHARD P. FEYNMAN (Doctoral Thesis)

17. A Jewel at the Heart of Quantum Physics (Amplituhedron). By: Natalie Wolchover

September 17, 2013

18. A New Physics Theory of Life: (Quanta Magazine) Jeremy England, a 31-year-old physicist at MIT, thinks he has found the underlying physics driving the origin and evolution of life. By Natalie Wolchover January 22, 2014

19. Order Out of Chaos: Man's New Dialogue with Nature

by Ilya Prigogine, Isabelle Stengers, Alvin Toffler (Foreword)

20. THE FUNDAMENTALS OF N.A.KOZYREV’S CAUSAL MECHANICS1

L. S. Shikhobalov

21. THE HOLOGRAPHIC BRAIN an interview with with KARL PRIBRAM, Ph.D. by JEFFREY MISHLOVE, Ph.D

22. WHAT IS LIFE? ERWIN SCHRODINGER First published 1944

22. Torsion Field Effect and Zero-Point Energy in Electrical Discharge Systems

Xiong-wei Wen wenxw@tsinghua.edu.cn Journal of Theoretics Volume 5-6, Dec 2003/Jan 2004 Mechanical Engineering Department, Tsinghua Univ. Beijing 100084, China

23. “Water Buckyball” Terahertz Vibrations in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Cosmology

Keith Johnson Massachusetts Institute of Technology, P.O. Box 380792, Cambridge, MA 02238-0792 and

HydroElectron Ventures Inc., 1303 Greene Avenue Suite 102, Westmount, QC, Canada, H3Z 2A7

24. Plausibility of the vibrational theory of smell Journal reference: Proceedings of the National Academy of Science Eric Blocka,1,

25. Osmic Frequencies A review of Luca Turin's Quantum Smell Theory By Christina Agapakis

26. Harald and Volkmar Weiss: The golden mean as clock cycle of brain waves. Chaos, Solitons and Fractals, Volume 18 , Issue 4, Pages 643-652 (November 2003) - Elsevier Author Gateway, online version -

or www.v-weiss.de/chaos.html

27. The Secret of Scent: Adventures in Perfume and the Science of Smell Paperback – Luca Turin 17 May 2007

28. Dr. Jack Kruse Energy and Epigenetics 13: Quantum Water Chemistry

29. Quantum states in proteins and protein assemblies: The essence of life? STUART HAMEROFFa, JACK TUSZYNSKIb aDepartments of Anesthesiology and Psychology, Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona Health Sciences Center, Tucson, Arizona USA 85724; bDepartment of Physics, University of Alberta, Edmonton, T6G 2J1, Canada

30. ‘Taking Ockham’s razor to enzyme dynamics and catalysis’ by David R. Glowacki, Jeremy N. Harvey and Adrian J. Mulholland in Nature Chemistry

31. Sparks of Life: Darwinism and the Victorian Debates over Spontaneous Generation James E. Strick ISBN 9780674009998 Publication: October 2002

32. THE SECRET OF LIGHT Walter Russell

33. The LIMITS of MATHEMATICS: A Course on Information Theory and the Limits of Formal Reasoning (Discrete Mathematics and Theoretical Computer Science) Hardcover – 28 Oct 2002 by Gregory J. Chaitin

34. A new theory of the origin of cancer: quantum coherent entanglement, centrioles, mitosis, and differentiation Stuart R. Hameroff Departments of Anesthesiology and Psychology, and Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA Received 30 January 2004; received in revised form 27 April 2004; accepted 28 April 2004

35. REVOLUTION AND COUNTER REVOLUTION IN CELL PHYSIOLOGY

VLADIMIR V. MATVEEV Institute of Cytology, Russian Academy of Sciences, St Petersburg, Russian Federation Received 17 December 2001; accepted 7 January 2002

36. MATHEMATICAL QUASICRYSTALS: A TALE OF TWO TOPOLOGIES

ROBERT V. MOODY Dept. of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences

University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta Canada, T6G 2G1

email: rmoody@ualberta.ca

37. The Plastic Human Brain Cortex

Alvaro Pascual-Leone, Amir Amedi,

Felipe Fregni, and Lotfi B. Merabet

Center for Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation, Department of Neurology, Beth Israel

Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts 02215;

email: apleone@bidmc.harvard.edu

38. Chiral Water – Circular Dichroism of Perturbed Pure Water

Vittorio Elia1, Tamar A. Yinnon2, Rosario Oliva1, Elena Napoli1, Roberto Germano3, Fabrizio Bobba4 & Angela Amoresano1.

1Department of Chemical Sciences, University ‘‘Federico II’’ Complesso Universitario di Monte S.Angelo, Via Cintia, I-80126 Naples, Italy 2K. Kalia, D.N. Kikar Jordan 90666, Israel 3PROMETE Srl, CNR Spin off, via Buongiovanni, 49 I-80046 San Giorgio a Cremano (Naples), Italy 4Physics Department “E. R. Caianiello”, University of Salerno, 84084 Fisciano (SA), Italy

39. Biological effects and physico-chemical properties of

extremely diluted aqueous solutions as a function of

aging-time Lucietta Betti a , Vittorio Elia b , Elena Napoli b , Grazia Trebbi a , Michela Zurla a , Daniele

Nani c , Maurizio Peruzzi d & Maurizio Brizzi e

a Department of Agroenvironmental Sciences and Technologies, University of Bologna, Viale Fanin 42, 40127, Italy

b Department of Chemistry, ‘Federico II’ University of Naples, Via Cintia, 80126, Italy

c Italian Society of Anthroposophical Medicine, Via Vasto 4, Milan, 20100, Italy

d Association for Sensitive Crystallization, Andalo Valtellino (SO), Via Roma 11/b, 23014,

Italy e Department of Statistical Sciences, University of Bologna, Via Belle Arti 41, Italy

Available online: 02 Apr 2012

40. Fire From Ice: Eugene F. Mallove

41. Long range order investigations in non-periodic systems

F. Schmithüsen1, G. Cappello1,3 and J. Chevrier1,2

1 SSL-ESRF, BP220, F-38043 Grenoble cedex, France

2 LEPES-CNRS, BP 166 38042 Grenoble cedex 9, France

3 Laboratoire Physico-Chimie-Curie (PCC) UMR168, Institut Curie - Section de Recherche, 75231 Paris Cedex 05, France

42. The Entwined Mysteries of Anesthesia and Consciousness Is There a Common Underlying Mechanism?

Stuart R. Hameroff, M.D.* Anesthesiology 2006; 105:400–12 © 2006 American Society of Anesthesiologists, Inc. Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, Inc.

43. Heat capacities of freely evaporating charged water clusters

A. E. K. Sundén,1 K. Støchkel,2 S. Panja,2 U. Kadhane,2 P. Hvelplund,2

S. Brøndsted Nielsen,2 H. Zettergren,2 B. Dynefors,3 and K. Hansen1,a_

THE JOURNAL OF CHEMICAL PHYSICS 130, 224308 _2009_

1Department of Physics, University of Gothenburg, 41296 Gothenburg, Sweden

2Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Aarhus, Ny Munkegade 120, 8000 Aarhus C,Denmark 3Chalmers University of Technology, 41296 Gothenburg, Sweden

_Received 17 March 2009; accepted 14 May 2009; published online 12 June 2009_

44. CONFIGURATIONAL ENTROPY OF WATER

Yu. V. Gurikov UDC 53

45. Illuminating Water and Life Mae-Wan Ho

Entropy 2014, 16, 4874-4891; doi:10.3390/e16094874

entropy ISSN 1099-4300 www.mdpi.com/journal/entropy

46. In search of multipolar order on the Penrose tiling

E.Y. Vedmedenkoa*, S. Even-Dar Mandelb and R. Lifshitzb

aInstitute for Applied Physics, University of Hamburg, Jungiusstr. 11, 20355 Hamburg,

Germany; bRaymond and Beverly Sackler School of Physics & Astronomy, Tel Aviv University, 69978 Tel Aviv, Israel

(Received 12 June 2008; final version received 16 June 2008)

Philosophical Magazine

Vol. 88, Nos. 13–15, 1–21 May 2008, 2197–2207

47. Entropy and Information Theory

First Edition, Corrected Robert M. Gray

Information Systems Laboratory Electrical Engineering Department

Stanford University Springer-Verlag New York

48. To fold or expand—a charged question

Jeremy L. Englanda and Gilad Haranb,1

aLewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ 08544; and bChemical Physics Department, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot 76100, Israel

49. Localized modes in photonic quasicrystals with

Penrose-type lattice

A. Della Villa1,2, S. Enoch1, G. Tayeb1, F. Capolino2, V. Pierro3, V. Galdi3

1 Institut Fresnel, CNRS 6133, Université Paul Cézanne Aix-Marseille III, Faculté des Sciences et Techniques, case

161, 13397 Marseille cedex 20, France.

2 Department of Information Engineering, University of Siena, Via Roma 56, 53100 Siena, Italy 3 Waves Group, Department of Engineering, University of Sannio, Corso Garibaldi 107, I-82100 Benevento, Italy.

stefan.enoch@fresnel.fr

50. Quantum Tunneling in DNA June 7, 2013

Megan Wolfe Department of Physics and Astronomy

Drexel Univerisity mjw365@drexel.edu

51. Efficient Liberation of Stored Intermolecular

Bond Energy from Liquids– A Novel

Renewable Energy Resource

Dr. Neal Graneau

AWE , UK

neal.graneau@googlemail.com

52. Notes on Landauer’s principle, reversible

computation, and Maxwell’s Demon

Charles H. Bennett

Studies in History and Philosophy of

Modern Physics 34 (2003) 501–510

IBM Research Division, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, USA

53. Three-dimensional Penrose tilings and self-similarity

Ruth Maria Katharina Dietl and Jost-Hinrich Eschenburg

To Paul Hildebrandt, Zometool Inc.

54. Periodic average structures of colloidal quasicrystals

Lamiss Zaidouny,ab Thomas Bohlein,a Johannes Rothc and Clemens Bechinger _ab

Received Xth XXXXXXXXXX 20XX, Accepted Xth XXXXXXXXX 20XX

First published on the web Xth XXXXXXXXXX 200X

DOI: 10.1039/b000000x

55. Permanent Dissipative Structures in Water: The Matrix of Life?

Experimental Evidences and their Quantum Origin

V. Elia1,*, R. Germano2 and E. Napoli

Current Topics in Medicinal Chemistry, 2015, 15, 559-571 559

1568-0266/15 $58.00+.00 © 2015 Bentham Science Publishers

1Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Naples “Federico II” Complesso Universitario Monte

Sant’Angelo, Via Cinthia 80126, Naples, Italy; 2PROMETE Srl_ CNR Spin off, Via Buongiovanni, 49 _

80046 San Giorgio a Cremano (NA), Italy

56. Proliferation of anomalous symmetries in colloidal monolayers

subjected to quasiperiodic light fields

Jules Mikhael a, Michael Schmiedeberg b, Sebastian Rausch a, Johannes Roth c, Holger Starkd & Clemens Bechinger a,e,1 a 2. Physikalisches Institut, Universität Stuttgart, Pfaffenwaldring 57, 70569 Stuttgart, Germany

b Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Pennsylvania, 209 South 33rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA

c Institut für Theoretische und Angewandte Physik, Universität Stuttgart, Pfaffenwaldring 57, 70569 Stuttgart, Germany

d Institut für Theoretische Physik, Technische Universität Berlin, Hardenbergstraße 36, 10623 Berlin, Germany

e Max-Planck-Institut für Metallforschung, Heisenbergstraße 3, 70569 Stuttgart, Germany

1To whom correspondence should be addressed. E-mail: c.bechinger@physik.uni-stuttgart.de, Tel. +49(0)711/685-65218, Fax.

+49(0)711/685-65285.

57. Proliferation of anomalous symmetries in colloidal monolayers subjected to quasiperiodic light fields

Jules Mikhael a, Michael Schmiedeberg b, Sebastian Rausch a, Johannes Roth c, Holger Starkd & Clemens Bechinger a,e,1

a 2. Physikalisches Institut, Universität Stuttgart, Pfaffenwaldring 57, 70569 Stuttgart, Germany b Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Pennsylvania, 209 South 33rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA

c Institut für Theoretische und Angewandte Physik, Universität Stuttgart, Pfaffenwaldring 57, 70569 Stuttgart, Germany d Institut für Theoretische Physik, Technische Universität Berlin, Hardenbergstraße 36, 10623 Berlin, Germany e Max-Planck-Institut für Metallforschung, Heisenbergstraße 3, 70569 Stuttgart, Germany 1To whom correspondence should be addressed. E-mail: c.bechinger@physik.uni-stuttgart.de, Tel. +49(0)711/685-65218, Fax.

+49(0)711/685-65285.

58. Quantitative theory of hydrophobic effect

as a driving force of protein structure

Nikolay Perunov and Jeremy L. England*

Department of Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02139 Received 9 September 2013; Accepted 6 January 2014

DOI: 10.1002/pro.2420 Published online 9 January 2014 proteinscience.org

59. "Luminous World" Baron Karl von Reichenbach

60. J.C. Johnston, N. Kastelowitz and V. Molinero, "Liquid to quasicrystal transition in bilayer water," J. Chem. Phys. 133, 154516 (2010)[0pt] [2] N. Kastelowitz, J. C. Johnston and V. Molinero, "The anomalously high melting temperature of bilayer ice," J. Chem. Phys. 132, 124511 (2010).

61. Catalytic mechanism in quasicrystals based on localized anharmonic vibrations V. Dubinko1, 2, D. Laptev2,3, K. Irwin3 1National Science Center, Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, Kharkov 61108, Ukraine

62. Gustave Le BON The Evolution of Matter Translated by F. Legge The Walter Scott Publishing Co., Ltd. (London) Ch. Scribner’s Sons (New York) 1909

63. The Quantum Casimir Effect May Be a Universal Force Organizing the Bilayer Structure of the Cell Membrane Piotr H. Pawlowski and Piotr Zielenkiewicz J Membr Biol. 2013 May; 246(5): 383–389. Published online 2013 Apr 24. doi: 10.1007/s00232-013-9544-9 PMCID: PMC3654186

64. The Casimir Effect in Biology: The Role of Molecular Quantum Electrodynamics in Linear Aggregations of Red Blood Cells

K Bradonji¶c

Physics Department, Boston University, Boston MA USA

J D Swain

Physics Department, Northeastern University, Boston MA USA

International Institute for Biophysics, Neuss, Germany

A Widom

Physics Department, Northeastern University, Boston MA USA

Y N Srivastava

Physics Department, Northeastern University, Boston MA USA

Physics Department & INFN, University of Perugia, Perugia Italy

E-mail: john.swain@cern.ch

65. Paradoxes in carcinogenesis: New opportunities for research directions

Stuart G BakerEmail author and

Barnett S Kramer

BMC Cancer20077:151

DOI: 10.1186/1471-2407-7-151

66. Understanding Atmospheric Behaviour in Terms of Entropy: A

Review of Applications of the Second Law of Thermodynamics

to Meteorology

Entropy 2011, 13, 211-240; doi:10.3390/e13010211

Ying Liu *, Chongjian Liu and Donghai Wang

State Key Laboratory of Severe Weather, Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences,

Beijing 100081, China; E-Mails: cliu@cams.cma.gov.cn (C.L); wangdh@cams.cma.gov.cn (D.W.)

* Author to whom correspondence should be addressed; E-Mail: y119@cams.cma.gov.cn.

67. SELF-ORGANIZATION OF A 2D LATTICE ON A SURFACE OF GE SINGLE

CRYSTAL AFTER IRRADIATION WITH YAG: ND LASER

A.Medvid’, A.Mychko, P. Onufrievs

Riga Technical University, Laboratory of Semiconductor Physics, LV-1048, 14 Azenes Str., Latvia

68. Microscopic physics of quantum self-organization

of optical lattices in cavities

András Vukics, Christoph Maschler and Helmut Ritsch

Institut für theoretische Physik, Universität Innsbruck, Technikerstr. 25, A-6020

Innsbruck, Austria

E-mail: andras.vukics@uibk.ac.at

New Journal of Physics 9 (2007) 255

Received 23 March 2007

Published 10 August 2007

Online at http://www.njp.org/

doi:10.1088/1367-2630/9/8/255

69. Quantum Theory of Self-Organization

M. PitkÄanen1, February 1, 2006

1 Department of Physical Sciences, High Energy Physics Division,

PL 64, FIN-00014, University of Helsinki, Finland.

matpitka@rock.helsinki.¯, http://www.physics.helsinki.¯/»matpitka/.

Recent address: Puutarhurinkatu 10,10960, Hanko, Finland.

70. Sulfur Deficiency

Posted on July 2, 2011 by Stephanie Seneff, PhD •

A Possible Contributing Factor in Obesity, Heart Disease, Alzheimer’s and Chronic Fatigue