I went to the Vets today with His Majesty, Maximillian the Great. He was the star of the show, as always. First, he went straight to the scale, climbed aboard, looked at the new vet for 3 seconds (ample time for her to note his weight) then promptly stepped off. She was stunned. She asked me if I trained him to do that to which I retorted, ‘no he learned after his first visit.’ This time, the scale was in the hallway owing to renovation work, but that didn’t matter; he knew what to do. She commented on how ‘puppy-like’ his demeanor was. This is a peculiar side effect with dogs who drink structured water. A colleague of mine had a very old dog who never played anymore; he just laid around and mostly slept. After just a few days on structured water, he began insisting she play with him. This pattern has been repeated dozens of times without exception. Perhaps humans enjoy feeling sorry for themselves too much to display outward signs of getting younger, but dogs have no such inhibitions.

Max took his rabies shot without flinching, and even kissed the vet (I know; all vaccines cause harm), but Max must travel. Call me a hypocrite if you must. Max then got his toenails clipped which grow incredibly fast. My nails need trimming almost daily (another feature of drinking structured water). I decided to make a ridiculously large structuring device yesterday and place it under my bed. While taking a mid-afternoon nap directly over it, I experienced a weird almost out of body experience.

The closest analogy I can draw to this experience was when I once had a terrible stomach ache and went to an emergency room (I thought perhaps my intestine was kinked). They X-rayed me and found nothing. Nothing seemed to touch the pain, so they eventually gave me some morphine. OMG!!! ‘Now I understand opium dens’ I thought to myself! This felt a bit like that. It was as if I hadn’t a care in the world and even if I did, it wouldn’t bother me! So who knows, perhaps this giant torsion field generator is somewhat analogous to Kozyrev mirrors?