9:10 PM, Southern Spain. Max Begins nagging me to go out after just having done a poo. I assumed he was playing me for a fool but couldn’t take that chance. So I went out with him on a windy, cloudless, starlit night where he began rolling in the grass (he’s never done that before at night). He then just sat there on the grass facing the beach in his classic Sphinks pose when I suddenly spotted, moving above me from left to right along the coastline, a dim sphere that I assumed was a Satellite. After traveling about 20% across the sky it abrupty brightened, and I mean blindingly, then stopped, dimmed partially, but not to it’s former dull hue, then made a 90 degree turn and headed out to sea where it abruptly stopped. I waited for about 6 more minutes, and it never moved, still much brighter than the next brightest object. Very, very, weird. It’s still there for all I know, but I ain’t got time to be abducted.