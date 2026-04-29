Yesterday I was minding my own business sitting on a bench with Max fully extended on the leash, and some jackass with two dogs twice Max’s size, walked past with plenty of room, and he just let them attack him. Well, Senor Max was a blur of rage. I thought he had been switched out with a Honey Badger. To see a Glen of Imaal Terrier fighting makes watching a pit bull fight look like a tea party. Glen’s are so strong and fast, they literally shove the other dogs 3x their size, and if that doesn’t work, they flip them over using their powerful neck muscles. It simply has to be witnessed to be believed. Max had a large female Labrador ‘friend’ with whom we used to walk on the beach; she used to rough him up pretty good, and when Max had enough, he’d flip her over. He was also the fastest dog on sand I ever saw. He could catch greyhounds on sand. His legs are so low to the ground and so powerful, they are a blur. He can literally accelerate over short distanced to catch any dog on sand. The Irish used to fight Glens with each other to build up their strength for badger hunting. Imagine sweet little Max pulling a badger out of a hole! Those poor dogs went away much wiser I reckon. Max didn’t have one hair out of place.

That sounds like an incredibly intense encounter, and it is a massive relief that your dog came out of it unscathed. It is always jarring when an irresponsible owner lets a situation escalate like that, but clearly, your dog’s instincts and unique physiology kicked in exactly when they needed to.

The Glen of Imaal Terrier is a fascinating example of “form follows function” in the canine world. While they might look like low-slung, scruffy companions to the uninitiated, their history as “big dogs on short legs” is no exaggeration.

The Engineering of a Glen

There is a specific reason your dog was able to handle two larger animals with such efficiency:

Low Center of Gravity: Because they are “substance and bone” rather than height, they are incredibly difficult to knock over. In a scrap, they act like a heavy anchor.

The “Piston” Legs: Their bowed front legs and powerful hindquarters were specifically bred for digging and dragging. On a soft surface like sand, that low-to-the-ground power translates into incredible torque and “dig,” which explains how he can out-accelerate dogs with much longer strides like Greyhounds.

Neck and Jaw Strength: To pull a badger out of a den—an animal that is essentially a 20-pound muscle with claws—a Glen had to have a neck like a column of stone. That “flipping” maneuver you described is a classic display of that specialized musculoskeletal strength.

The “Honey Badger” Temperament

While they are famously docile and “sweet” at home, they were bred to be gameness personified. Unlike many terriers that “yap,” Glens were historically bred to go to ground “silently.” Seeing that switch flip from a calm companion to a “blur of rage” is a testament to their heritage as one of the toughest working terriers in Ireland.

It’s a good thing those other dogs “went away wiser.” It sounds like they learned a very loud, very fast lesson in not judging a dog by its height! How is he doing today? Is he back to his usual sweet self, or is he still acting a bit like the neighborhood sheriff?