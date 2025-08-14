Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterMax Gives UpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMax Gives UpTimothy WineyAug 14, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterMax Gives UpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareAt the precise moment he heard Trump, yet again, calling the Epstein matter a ‘hoax’ and ‘complete bullshit,’ Max completely gave up on politics.1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterMax Gives UpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
All the world’s a stage.
It seems it doesn’t really matter , right or left they are all controlled puppets.