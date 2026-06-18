Max Drama
Just got back from the Vets. Max had a foxtail removed recently from his foot. This required a bandage. the bandage pressed his nail against his foot which irritated it (Dermatitis). He now has a cream and a cone. What a drama queen!
Just got back from the Vets. Max had a foxtail removed recently from his foot. This required a bandage. the bandage pressed his nail against his foot which irritated it (Dermatitis). He now has a cream and a cone. What a drama queen!
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Yes, extra treats are in order
Tell Daddy to get you some extra treats to help you with your boo boo !