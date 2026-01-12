I’m having a ‘shitty’ day. Max gave me the tap with his snout indicating he wanted/needed to go out (it’s impossible to tell the difference). Max, like the Mossad, is a master of plausible deniability. Anyway, no one does (or perhaps more to the point, doesn’t) do plumbing like the Spanish. Case in point. Our rental has an underground garage with a bizarre cistern-like tank that periodically makes a strange whooshing sound falling somewhere between a washing machine and a pressure sprayer. I can only assume that this serves to boost the ‘flushing power’ of the whole building’s waste. Anyway, what looked like a large immersion pump with a large diameter hose attached had been sitting on the garage floor next to the tank for some days now. I’m learning to increasingly ignore these things since the answers to my questions in broken Spanish tend to just spark more questions.

Anyway, I’m on the 2nd floor, and when I went to call the elevator, no response. I walked down the stairs with Max (easy) to notify security of our ‘out of order’ elevator. The security was not at his post, and so I walked back with Max with sweater and walking stick in had (Bamboo washed up on the beach from recent flooding).

Upon entering our building, I bumped into the cleaning lady who advised me that the cistern was out of order and water (I use that term loosely to mean sewage) had accumulated under the elevator. Suddenly images of Willie Wonka crashing through the glass ceiling powered by a high voltage plasma of vaporized effluent, flashed before my scarred mind.

So I did what I had to do and began the arduous journey upward with his Majesty Maximillian the Great. You see much like gravity, Max will go down but never up, not a narrow dark stairwell, never. This means I had to climb the first flight of stairs, deposit my stick and sweater to free my hands, hike down, then retrieve the precious cargo, only to rinse and repeat this twice more before reaching home. When Max doesn’t want to climb, you cannot move him. He’s 17 Kilos of dead weight. He did offer me one consolation however, he looked up at me and slightly raised his left paw as of to say ‘lift me you peasant, lift?’