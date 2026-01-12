Max and I Could Have Been 'Vapoorized!'
I’m having a ‘shitty’ day. Max gave me the tap with his snout indicating he wanted/needed to go out (it’s impossible to tell the difference). Max, like the Mossad, is a master of plausible deniability. Anyway, no one does (or perhaps more to the point, doesn’t) do plumbing like the Spanish. Case in point. Our rental has an underground garage with a bizarre cistern-like tank that periodically makes a strange whooshing sound falling somewhere between a washing machine and a pressure sprayer. I can only assume that this serves to boost the ‘flushing power’ of the whole building’s waste. Anyway, what looked like a large immersion pump with a large diameter hose attached had been sitting on the garage floor next to the tank for some days now. I’m learning to increasingly ignore these things since the answers to my questions in broken Spanish tend to just spark more questions.
Anyway, I’m on the 2nd floor, and when I went to call the elevator, no response. I walked down the stairs with Max (easy) to notify security of our ‘out of order’ elevator. The security was not at his post, and so I walked back with Max with sweater and walking stick in had (Bamboo washed up on the beach from recent flooding).
Upon entering our building, I bumped into the cleaning lady who advised me that the cistern was out of order and water (I use that term loosely to mean sewage) had accumulated under the elevator. Suddenly images of Willie Wonka crashing through the glass ceiling powered by a high voltage plasma of vaporized effluent, flashed before my scarred mind.
So I did what I had to do and began the arduous journey upward with his Majesty Maximillian the Great. You see much like gravity, Max will go down but never up, not a narrow dark stairwell, never. This means I had to climb the first flight of stairs, deposit my stick and sweater to free my hands, hike down, then retrieve the precious cargo, only to rinse and repeat this twice more before reaching home. When Max doesn’t want to climb, you cannot move him. He’s 17 Kilos of dead weight. He did offer me one consolation however, he looked up at me and slightly raised his left paw as of to say ‘lift me you peasant, lift?’
Max still sounds like a keeper to me!
At least he waited for you each time or did you secure his leash to a knob?
I would have to with Layla and Rudy!
Sounds like Max and Nuggett would get along famously. She will not walk up the stairs to the second floor at night and must be carried lovingly to her evening perch in the middle of my bed. Daytime, no problem. She also never walks up the doggie stairs to get on the bed but will gladly go down them, usually at 2am because she suddenly has to go potty. While I’m in a dead sleep. Spoiled rotten.