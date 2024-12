This is Max, AKA ‘His Excellency.’ His Excellency will not poop in the yard, even if he’s bursting at the seams. He witholds this necessary bodily function in order to extort regular walks from me. In his mind, if he didn’t do this, I would soon learn that walks were unnecessary for him to defecate. Hence, the regular walks (every 2 hours), even in freezing horizontal rain.