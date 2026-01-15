What’s more difficult to climb, the Eiger or the Matterhorn?

In the world of mountaineering, the Eiger is generally considered more difficult and serious than the Matterhorn.

While both are iconic “Advanced” climbs, the Eiger is more technically demanding, physically exhausting, and carries higher objective risks (like rockfall and rapidly changing weather). Guides often recommend climbing the Matterhorn as a “training peak” to prepare for the Eiger.

At a Glance: Difficulty Comparison

Key Differences

1. Technical Complexity

The Matterhorn’s standard route (Hörnli Ridge) is essentially a very long, very steep rock scramble. It is physically grueling because you are moving “on all fours” for hours, but the technical moves are rarely above a basic rock climbing level. The Eiger (Mittellegi Ridge) requires more diverse skills. You’ll encounter “mixed” terrain (using crampons on rock and ice) and much sharper, more exposed ridges that require precise footwork and superior rope management.

2. Objective Hazards

The Eiger is notorious for its “fickle” nature. Even on the easier ridges, the rock can be loose, and the mountain creates its own microclimate. The Matterhorn has significant rockfall risk (largely due to other climbers above you), but the Eiger is generally seen as the more “serious” alpine undertaking where rescue is more difficult.

3. The “North Face” Factor

It is worth noting that if you are talking about the North Faces, the Eiger’s Nordwand (the “Murder Wall”) is leagues more difficult than the Matterhorn’s North Face. The Eiger North Face is one of the most legendary and dangerous climbs in the world, reserved only for elite experts.

Summary

Climb the Matterhorn if you are an incredibly fit scrambler who can handle 1,200m of vertical exposure.

Climb the Eiger once you have mastered the Matterhorn and have solid experience with technical rock and ice tools.

Would you like me to look up specific training programs or the best time of year to attempt these peaks?

What’s the death toll for both?

When looking at the numbers, there is a massive difference in the “raw” death toll versus the “risk” of the mountain.

The Matterhorn has a much higher total death toll, but the Eiger is statistically more dangerous for those who attempt its most famous routes.

Death Toll Comparison

Why the Matterhorn’s number is so much higher

The Matterhorn is often called the “deadliest mountain in the world” in terms of sheer numbers. This is primarily due to its popularity and accessibility:

High Volume: Between 3,000 and 4,000 people attempt the summit every year. On a single clear summer day, over 100 people may be on the same ridge.

Inexperience: Because it’s so famous, many “tourist climbers” attempt it without the proper fitness or technical skill, leading to slips or errors in judgement during the descent.

Traffic Jams: Crowds on the fixed ropes can cause delays, forcing climbers to descend in the dark or during afternoon thunderstorms.

Why the Eiger is considered more “deadly”

While fewer people have died on the Eiger, it sees significantly fewer attempts. Its reputation as the “Mordwand” (Murder Wall) comes from the extreme danger of its North Face:

The North Face: At least 64 people have died on the North Face alone. Before it was finally conquered in 1938, it was considered “suicide” to attempt it.

Objective Hazards: The Eiger is a “natural funnel” for bad weather and falling rocks. Unlike the Matterhorn, where many deaths are caused by human error, many Eiger fatalities are caused by the mountain itself (avalanches and sudden storms).

Higher Commitment: Once you are high on the Eiger, retreating is much more technical and dangerous than on the Matterhorn.

The Bottom Line

If you are an average climber on the “standard” routes, the Matterhorn is where you are more likely to see an accident, simply because of the crowds and loose rock. However, the Eiger remains the more “serious” mountain where the margin for error is much thinner.

Would you like to know about the most famous tragedies on these mountains, such as the 1865 Matterhorn disaster or the 1936 Toni Kurz tragedy on the Eiger?

Yes

Both mountains are defined by haunting, legendary tragedies that changed the course of mountaineering history. The first ascent of the Matterhorn was a Victorian-era scandal, while the 1936 Eiger disaster is arguably the most famous survival story in the Alps.

1. The 1865 Matterhorn Disaster

The Story: After years of failure, British climber Edward Whymper finally reached the summit of the Matterhorn on July 14, 1865. His team had beaten an Italian rival team by just a few hundred meters. However, the triumph turned into a nightmare during the descent.

The Incident: A young, inexperienced climber in the group named Douglas Hadow slipped. He fell onto the lead guide, Michel Croz, knocking him off the face. The weight of the falling men pulled two others—Charles Hudson and Lord Francis Douglas—off the mountain with them.

The Broken Rope: Whymper and the two remaining Swiss guides (the Taugwalders) watched in horror as their companions were dragged toward the abyss. For a few seconds, the rope held, but then it snapped . The four men fell 4,000 feet to their deaths on the glacier below.

The Aftermath: When the survivors returned to Zermatt with only a frayed piece of rope, a massive scandal erupted. Queen Victoria even considered banning mountaineering for British citizens. Accusations flew that the rope had been intentionally cut to save the survivors, though an official inquiry eventually cleared them.

2. The 1936 Eiger “Toni Kurz” Tragedy

The Story: In 1936, the North Face of the Eiger remained the “last great problem” of the Alps. Two Germans (Toni Kurz and Andreas Hinterstoisser) and two Austrians (Angerer and Rainer) teamed up to attempt the first ascent.

The Trap: To cross a difficult, smooth section of rock (now called the Hinterstoisser Traverse ), they used a “tension traverse” with a rope. Critically, they pulled the rope through after they crossed, leaving them no way to go back. When a storm hit and one climber was injured by rockfall, they were forced to retreat—but found they could not recross the traverse.

The Deaths: Forced to abseil straight down a vertical, frozen wall in a blizzard, disaster struck quickly. Hinterstoisser fell to his death, Angerer was strangled by his own rope, and Rainer froze to death while still tied to the anchor.

The Last Stand: Only Toni Kurz remained alive, dangling on a rope for a second night in the freezing storm. Swiss rescuers reached a train tunnel window (the Stollenloch) just a few meters below him, but they couldn’t reach him through the overhanging rock.

The Final Blow: With one hand completely frozen, Kurz spent five hours unraveling a rope with his teeth and one hand to lower it to the rescuers. They tied a fresh rope to it, but it wasn’t long enough, so they tied two ropes together. As Kurz abseiled down toward his rescuers, the knot jammed in his carabiner. He was just five meters from safety, but he had no strength left to lift himself and clear the knot. He famously whispered, “Ich kann nicht mehr” (I can’t go on anymore), and died right in front of the rescuers.

Comparison of the Tragedies

