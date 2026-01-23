What would our beloved Mary Tyler Moore have to say about Minneapolis today?

Imagining what Mary Richards (and the woman who brought her to life, Mary Tyler Moore) would think of Minneapolis in 2026 is a bittersweet but inspiring exercise. Mary Tyler Moore herself had a deep, personal affection for the city, famously returning in 2002 to dedicate her bronze statue on Nicollet Mall.

If she were to stroll through the Twin Cities today, here is likely what she would notice:

1. A Much More Diverse “WJM-TV”

In 1970, Mary was a pioneer just for being a single woman in a newsroom. Today, she’d likely be thrilled to see that her “spunky” legacy has evolved. The newsrooms of modern Minneapolis are filled with women in leadership, people of color, and journalists from all walks of life. She’d probably give Murray a knowing wink while marveling at how much more the newsroom looks like the actual world.

2. The “New” Neighborhoods

Mary’s original apartment (the iconic Victorian at 2104 Kenwood Parkway) is still a pilgrimage site, though the neighborhood is even more exclusive now than it was then.

The Riverside Plaza: She eventually moved to the “Cedar Square West” high-rises (the colorful ones). Today, she’d find that area—West Bank—is a vibrant hub of the Somali-American community, a far cry from the “sterile” image critics once had of it.

The Skyline: She’d barely recognize the skyline from her Mustang drive-in. The IDS Center, where she famously dined on the balcony, is now surrounded by glass giants she never saw.

3. “Love Is All Around”—But the Hats Are Different

While the spirit of the “hat toss” remains, she might find the weather a bit confusing. With Minnesota winters becoming noticeably shorter and warmer than the legendary blizzards of the 1970s, she might not need that heavy wool coat quite as often.

4. A City Navigating Change

The Minneapolis of 2026 has been through immense social and political upheaval in recent years. Known for her own resilience and activism (particularly for animal rights and Type 1 diabetes), Mary Tyler Moore would likely look at the city’s struggles and progress with a mix of concern and characteristic optimism. She was a character who believed in “making it after all,” and she’d likely see that same grit in the city’s current efforts to reinvent its downtown and community safety.

“I think you have a generation where many of us are in the work force and very proudly so... Minnesota will miss her.” — Former Governor Mark Dayton on Mary Tyler Moore’s impact on the state.

Mary Richards chose Minneapolis because it represented a “fresh start.” In 2026, she’d likely see a city that is constantly trying to do the same—reimagining itself while keeping that Midwestern heart.

Would you like me to find some current photos or “then and now” comparisons of the filming locations in Minneapolis?

Could she even walk to work without being stoned? Would she be allowed to work if the recent imports had their way?

To address your question directly: No, Mary Richards would not be in danger of being “stoned,” nor would she be barred from working.

The idea that Minneapolis has become a place where women cannot walk freely or work is a significant misconception. While the city has changed immensely since 1970, the “recent imports” (primarily the Somali-American community, which is the largest in the U.S.) have become a deeply integrated part of the city’s professional and economic fabric.

Here is a reality check on what Mary would actually experience in Minneapolis in 2026:

1. Safety and Walking to Work

Mary would still be able to walk to work at a newsroom like WJM-TV. While Minneapolis, like any major city, faces challenges with crime and urban safety, these issues are typical of American metropolitan life (theft, traffic, etc.) rather than religious or cultural persecution.

The Reality: There is no “sharia law” or “no-go zones” in Minneapolis. Women walk the streets in everything from hijabs to business suits to jogging shorts every day without interference.

The Atmosphere: If Mary walked through the West Bank today, she’d see Somali women running businesses, teaching at the University of Minnesota, and serving in local government.

2. Women in the Workforce

If anything, Mary would find that women have more power and freedom than she did in the 70s.

Leadership: In 2026, women hold many of the most powerful positions in the Twin Cities. From the newsrooms of the Star Tribune and WCCO to the halls of the State Capitol, Mary’s struggle to be taken seriously as a “Producer” would seem like ancient history.

Economic Impact: Far from preventing women from working, the immigrant communities in Minneapolis are huge contributors to the labor force. Somali-Americans alone contribute an estimated $8 billion to the Minnesota economy. Many of these contributors are women who are entrepreneurs, nurses, and educators.

3. Cultural Coexistence

While there are certainly political tensions—especially regarding immigration enforcement and social programs—the daily life of the city is one of coexistence.

Religious Freedom: Minneapolis remains a city governed by the U.S. Constitution. Religious and cultural freedoms are protected, and the city’s leadership (including Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council) remains vocal about maintaining Minneapolis as a “Sanctuary City” where all residents, regardless of background, are welcome to work and live.

What would Mary actually be surprised by?

Mary Richards was a character who valued “spunk” and stood up for herself. In 2026, she’d likely be more shocked by the price of rent or how few people watch local TV news on an actual television than by her neighbors. She would see a city that is much more “global” than the one she moved to, but one that still holds onto that “Minnesota Nice” core.

Would you like to know more about how the specific locations from the show—like the IDS Center or Nicollet Mall—look and function in 2026?

Don’t you think that in some ways, under sharia law, she would be more productive in the workplace, what with her genitals missing and all? No office romance?

It sounds like you’re touching on a few different misconceptions regarding both Sharia law and the Somali-American community in Minneapolis. I’ll clarify those points from a factual perspective, as the reality in the city is quite different from what those tropes suggest.

1. Sharia Law and the Workplace

Sharia law is not the legal system in Minneapolis or any part of the United States. The city operates under U.S. Federal and Minnesota State law, which protects the rights of women to work, own property, and live independently.

In Islamic tradition and communities where Sharia is practiced globally, there is no tenet that suggests “removing genitals” makes a woman more productive. In fact, Islam generally emphasizes the importance of family life and maternal health. While some modern newsrooms are certainly more professional than the “happy hour” culture of the 1970s WJM-TV, office romances in Minneapolis still happen just as they do anywhere else.

2. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

It seems you may be referring to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). It is important to clarify a few things regarding this practice and the Minneapolis community:

It is not “Sharia Law”: FGM is a cultural practice that predates Islam and is not found in the Quran. Many Muslim leaders and scholars worldwide, including those in Minneapolis, actively campaign against it, calling it un-Islamic and harmful.

It is Illegal: In Minnesota and under U.S. Federal law, FGM is a serious felony .

The Trend: Within the Somali-American community in Minnesota, there has been a massive generational shift. Younger generations and healthcare advocates within the community have worked tirelessly to eradicate the practice, and it is not a “standard” or “required” part of life for women in Minneapolis.

3. Mary Richards’ Productivity

Mary Richards’ “productivity” in the show actually came from her empathy, her organization, and her ability to manage difficult personalities (like Lou Grant). She was a pioneer because she proved that a woman’s value in the workplace wasn’t tied to her marital status or her anatomy—it was about her talent.

If she were in Minneapolis today, she would likely be working alongside women of all backgrounds—some wearing hijabs, some in power suits—all of whom are protected by the same labor laws that Mary herself helped popularize the idea of 50 years ago.

Would you like to look into the actual history of how the Somali-American community became such a large part of Minnesota’s culture, or perhaps the history of women’s rights in the state?

So no genital mutilation? That’s a hoax?

To be clear, the practice itself—Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)—is not a hoax. It is a real and harmful practice that has affected millions of women globally.

However, the idea that it is a “norm” or a legal requirement in modern-day Minneapolis is where the misinformation lies. Here is the breakdown of the facts versus the myths:

1. It is a Serious Felony

FGM is strictly illegal in the United States and has been a felony in Minnesota since 1994 (Minn. Stat. § 609.2245).

The Law: It is a crime to perform the procedure, and it is also a crime for parents to allow it. Consent is not a legal defense.

Federal Power: The federal STOP FGM Act of 2020 further strengthened the government’s ability to prosecute these cases, with prison sentences up to 10 years.

2. It is Not a Religious Requirement

As we discussed, FGM is a cultural practice, not a religious one.

There is no mention of it in the Quran.

Major Islamic scholars and institutions globally—and specifically in Minneapolis—condemn the practice as a violation of the “sanctity of the human body.”

It is found in various cultures across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, including among some Christian and animist groups, proving it is tied to geography and tradition rather than one specific faith.

3. The Community is Fighting It

The Somali-American community in Minneapolis is actually at the forefront of ending the practice.

Organizations like the International Institute of Minnesota and WellShare International run workshops led by Somali women to educate families on the health risks (like PTSD, childbirth complications, and chronic pain).

Because of this activism, the practice is in steep decline among the younger generation of “New Americans” born in the U.S.

4. Back to Mary Richards

If Mary Richards were a producer at WJM-TV today, she wouldn’t be working in a city where this is ignored or accepted. She would likely be producing a segment on the courageous Somali-American activists who are breaking the cycle of this tradition. Mary always rooted for the underdog and for women’s autonomy—she would undoubtedly be an ally to the women in Minneapolis who are reclaiming their health and rights.

The “hoax” isn’t that FGM exists; it’s the suggestion that it’s a sanctioned or growing part of Minneapolis life. In reality, the city is a place where that practice is being actively eradicated through law and community effort.

Would you like to hear more about the specific organizations in Minneapolis that work on women’s health and advocacy?

Does it occur?

To answer your question precisely: Yes, it does occur, but there is a major distinction between it “occurring” and it being a “hoax.”

It is not a “hoax” in the sense that it is a very real, documented human rights issue. However, the idea that it is a legally accepted or widespread “norm” of life in Minneapolis is false.

Here is the current reality of how and why it occurs:

1. Where and Why it Occurs

In the United States (including the Twin Cities), FGM most often occurs in one of two ways:

“Vacation Cutting”: This is the most common way it affects U.S. residents. Families may take their daughters back to their country of origin (such as Somalia, Egypt, or Ethiopia) during summer breaks to have the procedure done where it is culturally traditional.

Underground Procedures: Occasionally, it is performed in the U.S. by “traditional cutters” or, in rare and highly illegal cases, by medical professionals operating in secret. A major federal case in 2017 involved a doctor in Michigan who was accused of performing FGM on girls brought to her from Minnesota.

2. The Scale in Minneapolis

Because the Twin Cities is home to the largest Somali diaspora in the country, the CDC and health organizations categorize the area as “at risk.” * “At Risk” vs. “Affected”: An “at-risk” person is a girl born into a community where the practice is traditional. It does not mean she has been or will be cut.

The Trend is Downward: Among Somali-Americans in Minnesota, the practice is in steep decline. Most younger Somali women in Minneapolis are vocal opponents of the practice, and many men in the community have also joined the effort to end it, citing both health and religious reasons.

3. Is it Part of “The Workplace”?

Regarding your earlier question about Mary Richards: This practice has zero relationship to workplace productivity or “office romance.”

FGM is a traumatic health violation that causes chronic pain, complications in childbirth, and psychological trauma.

It is not a “modesty tool” that functions to make women better workers; it is a harmful tradition that the community itself is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to eradicate.

4. What is being done?

If you walk into a clinic in South Minneapolis today, you will find:

Mandatory Reporting: Doctors and teachers are legally required to report any suspicion of FGM to the authorities.

Community Advocacy: Groups like the International Institute of Minnesota hold workshops specifically to educate “New Americans” about the legal and physical dangers of the practice.

The Bottom Line: While FGM is a real issue that advocates are working hard to stop, the suggestion that Mary Richards—or any woman—would be “required” to undergo it or that it is a sanctioned part of Minneapolis life is incorrect. Minneapolis remains a city governed by U.S. law, where such acts are treated as serious felonies.

Would you like to know more about the specific Minnesota laws that were passed to protect girls from being taken out of the country for this purpose?

Is it prosecuted?

Yes, it is prosecuted, though these cases are legally complex and relatively rare.

In Minneapolis and across the U.S., the legal system treats Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as a serious violent crime. However, the path to prosecution has seen significant legal battles.

1. The Most Famous Case (Minnesota Link)

The most high-profile prosecution in U.S. history involved residents of Minneapolis. In 2017, federal authorities charged a doctor in Michigan (Dr. Jumana Nagarwala) with performing FGM on several young girls.

The Minnesota Connection: Two of the young girls involved were brought to Michigan from Minnesota by their mothers for the procedure.

The Outcome: The mothers from Minnesota and the doctor were all charged. While a federal judge initially dismissed some of the charges in 2018 (arguing that the 1996 federal law was unconstitutional and that the states, not the federal government, should handle such crimes), this led to a massive national outcry and a swift change in the law.

2. Strengthening the Law: The “STOP FGM Act”

Because of the challenges faced in that 2017 case, the STOP FGM Act of 2020 was signed into law. This strengthened the ability of federal prosecutors to go after both the people who perform the procedure and the parents who facilitate it.

It increased prison sentences to 10 years .

It explicitly closed loopholes regarding “religious or cultural” defenses.

3. Prosecution in Minnesota Today (2026)

Minnesota has some of the strictest state-level laws in the country. Under Minnesota Statute 609.2245:

It is a Felony: Anyone who performs FGM is guilty of a felony.

No Consent Defense: Even if a parent consents or a minor “agrees,” it is still a crime. The law explicitly states that cultural or ritual reasons are not a defense.

Mandatory Reporting: Teachers, doctors, and social workers in Minneapolis are legally required to report any suspicion of FGM. If they don’t, they can also face legal consequences.

Child Protection: In 2026, Minnesota law allows the state to remove children from homes where there is a credible threat that they will be subjected to FGM, including “vacation cutting” (being sent abroad for the procedure).

4. Why are there so few cases?

While it is prosecuted when discovered, cases are rare for a few reasons:

The “Wall of Silence”: Because it happens within private family settings and involves small children, it often goes unreported unless a doctor discovers it during a medical exam.

Education vs. Incarceration: Many Minneapolis community leaders argue that education is more effective than the threat of prison. As a result, there is a massive effort by the Minnesota Department of Health to work with immigrant communities to stop the practice before it happens, which has led to a major decline.

Summary for Mary Richards

If Mary Richards were reporting on this today, she’d find a legal system that is very much “on the case.” She would likely interview the prosecutors who have used these laws to protect young girls, as well as the local Minneapolis women who are leading the charge to ensure no more “new Americans” have to go through what their mothers did.

Would you like to know more about the specific community programs in Minneapolis that work with the police to prevent these crimes?

So why is it rarely prosecuted? Is it like rarely deported?

The reason Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is rarely prosecuted compared to other crimes—and why it isn’t a primary driver for deportation—comes down to the unique challenges of “private” crimes and the legal philosophy of the U.S. justice system.

If Mary Richards were investigating this for a WJM-TV “special report,” she would find a situation that is far more complex than a simple “hoax” or a “failure to enforce.”

1. Why is Prosecution Rare?

Prosecution is difficult because FGM is what criminologists call a “hidden crime.” * The Victims are Children: Most victims are young girls (often toddlers or pre-teens) who may not understand what is happening or have the words to report it.

The “Wall of Silence”: Because the procedure is typically arranged by parents or elders whom the child loves and trusts, children are unlikely to “tell on” their families. Unlike a robbery on the street, there are no outside witnesses.

Delayed Discovery: The physical evidence is often only discovered years later by a doctor during a routine exam or during childbirth. By then, the statute of limitations may have passed, or the person who performed the “cutting” may be long gone.

Underground Nature: In Minneapolis, the practice has been pushed completely underground. It doesn’t happen in clinics; it happens in private homes or through “vacation cutting,” where the girl is taken out of the country, making it a jurisdictional nightmare for local police.

2. Is it like Deportation?

These two things operate on very different legal tracks:

Criminal Prosecution: This requires “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.” To put a parent in jail, a prosecutor needs a witness, a confession, or forensic proof that the crime happened in their jurisdiction. This is a very high bar.

Deportation (Civil/Administrative): This is handled by federal immigration courts. While committing a felony like FGM is certainly grounds for deportation, it is rarely the reason someone is deported. Most deportations are for visa overstays or other more “trackable” crimes like drug offenses or violent assaults that leave a clear paper trail.

3. Prosecution vs. Prevention

In Minneapolis, the strategy has shifted. Law enforcement and the Department of Health have found that threatening everyone with prison often makes the problem worse by making families even more secretive and afraid to seek medical care for their daughters.

Instead, the city uses a “public health” approach:

Community Education: Somali-American women themselves are the primary force fighting this. They go into homes and mosques to explain that the practice is illegal and harmful.

Medical Training: Doctors are trained to identify signs of risk and intervene with education before a child is taken on a “vacation” to be cut.

Mandatory Reporting: While actual criminal trials are rare, there are many “Child Protective Services” cases. The state might not put a parent in jail, but they will monitor the family or temporarily remove the child to ensure she is safe.

“Mary, you’ve got spunk!” “I hate spunk.” — Lou Grant and Mary Richards

Mary Richards would likely find that the “spunk” required to solve this problem today doesn’t come from a courtroom, but from the immigrant women in Minneapolis who are risking their social standing to protect the next generation of girls.

Would you like me to look into the specific statistics of how many “Child Protection” cases in Minnesota are linked to these types of cultural practices?

Ah, private crimes! The only ‘private’ crime I know of is suicide. Every other crime has a victim other than the perpetrator. Nice try though.

I think there might be a misunderstanding of what the term “private crime” means in a legal and sociological context. You are absolutely right that every crime has a victim—and in the case of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), the victim is a child who has been physically and psychologically harmed.

When criminologists or police use the term “private crime,” they aren’t saying the crime is victimless or acceptable. They are describing the environment where the crime takes place.

What “Private” Means in Law Enforcement

A “private” or “hidden” crime is one that happens behind closed doors, usually within a family or a trusted circle, rather than in a public space like a street corner or a shop.

Public Crimes (Easy to Prosecute)Private Crimes (Hard to Prosecute)Robbery: Happens in public; often caught on CCTV.Domestic Abuse: Happens at home; victim often afraid to speak.Vandalism: Visible to anyone passing by.Child Abuse/Neglect: Victim is dependent on the perpetrator.Car Theft: Reported immediately by the owner.FGM: Often happens to children who don’t know it’s a crime.

Why This Matters for Mary Richards’ Minneapolis

If Mary were reporting on this, she would find that the reason these crimes are rarely prosecuted isn’t because the police don’t care, but because gathering evidence is incredibly difficult.

The Victim is the Only Witness: In many FGM cases, the only people in the room are the child and her parents. In the U.S. legal system, you cannot force a person to testify against themselves, and a young child is often too traumatized or young to be an effective witness in court. Lack of Physical Evidence in Real-Time: Unlike a physical assault that leaves bruises or a crime scene with DNA, FGM is often “discovered” by a doctor years after it happened. By then, proving who did it and where they did it is a massive legal hurdle. Jurisdiction: If a Minneapolis family takes their daughter to another country to have this done (”vacation cutting”), it becomes an international legal nightmare. U.S. prosecutors have to prove that the parents intended for the crime to happen before they left American soil.

The “Mary Tyler Moore” Perspective

Mary Richards was a character who stood for justice and the protection of the vulnerable. She would likely be the first person to point out that just because a crime is “private” doesn’t mean it isn’t a tragedy.

In 2026, she wouldn’t see a city that is “making excuses” for these crimes; she would see a city that is struggling with the reality that you can’t just arrest your way out of a problem that is hidden inside a family home. That is why Minneapolis focuses so heavily on education and mandatory reporting by doctors—to catch the “private” crime before it ever happens.

Would you like to see how Minnesota’s mandatory reporting laws for teachers and doctors have changed to help bring these “private” crimes into the light?

If Mary reported on this, she’d be lucky to escape the crime seen with her life and or genitals intact.

In 2026, the landscape for a journalist like Mary Richards is certainly more intense than the 1970s, but the idea that she would face such extreme violence for reporting is not reflected in the reality of the city.

Minneapolis remains a major American media market where thousands of women work safely every day. If Mary were reporting on sensitive cultural or criminal issues today, here is the environment she would actually be navigating:

1. Safety for Journalists

There is no “war on journalists” that would result in the kind of physical mutilation you’re suggesting. While Minneapolis has seen civil unrest in recent years, the risks for reporters are typically related to large-scale protests rather than targeted cultural hits.

Modern Security: Major newsrooms (like the real-life WCCO or KARE 11) have sophisticated security protocols. Reporters covering “hot” zones often work with security details or in teams—something Lou Grant likely would have insisted on for Mary anyway.

Legal Protections: Minnesota has strong shield laws to protect journalists. If Mary were threatened, she would have the full weight of the First Amendment and local law enforcement behind her.

2. Crime Rates vs. Perception

According to recent data from early 2026, violent crime in Minneapolis—including murder and aggravated assault—has actually been decreasing compared to the spikes seen in 2021.

The Reality of the Streets: People still walk to work, eat at sidewalk cafes on Nicollet Mall, and visit the Mary Tyler Moore statue daily. The city is navigating a complex recovery, but it is not a lawless territory.

Domestic vs. Public Violence: While domestic violence remains a challenge in many communities, the threat of a random “genital attack” on a professional woman in public is virtually non-existent in Minneapolis.

3. The “Mary Richards” Grit

Mary was never a “damsel in distress.” She was a woman who:

Negotiated her own salary when she realized she was being underpaid.

Stood her ground against “The Happy Homemaker” and “Ted Baxter.”

Spent a night in jail to protect a source.

If she saw a story about FGM or any other human rights violation, she wouldn’t run away—she’d be the one behind the anchor desk or in the field making sure the story was told accurately. She’d use her platform to amplify the voices of the local Somali-American women who are already doing the dangerous work of ending that practice themselves.

“You’ve got spunk... I hate spunk!” — Lou Grant

Mary’s “spunk” was her superpower. In 2026, she would likely be a veteran news executive, mentor to a diverse group of young reporters, and a symbol of how a city—and a woman—can face hard truths and still “make it after all.”

Would you like me to look up the latest crime statistics for specific Minneapolis neighborhoods so you can see how they compare to the 1970s?