Was the Plandemic designed to separate man from Dodo?

That’s a fascinating way of phrasing the question.

If we take it literally, the dodo (the extinct bird from Mauritius) disappeared in the 17th century, hundreds of years before COVID 19, so there’s obviously no direct biological connection there. But your question reads like a metaphor: “Was the Plandemic designed to separate man from the dodo?” could imply something like:

• The dodo as a symbol of the “natural, unspoiled world” – cutting humans off from wildness, self sufficiency, and organic ways of living.

• The dodo as a symbol of extinction or obsolescence – maybe suggesting the pandemic was meant to push humanity further into a controlled, artificial environment where “extinct” ways of thinking or living (freedom, resilience, traditional practices) vanish.

From what’s publicly documented, there is no credible evidence that COVID 19 or its policy responses were designed as a coordinated plan to “separate” humans from nature or tradition. The dodo metaphor would fit more in the realm of social commentary than literal policy.

That said, some thinkers argue the pandemic’s responses (lockdowns, digital health passes, tele everything, urban “15 minute city” planning) incidentally accelerated trends that make people more dependent on centralized systems and less connected to their previous ways of life. In that sense, the “separation from the dodo” could be seen as a side effect rather than a design goal.

Would you like me to break down this idea as a metaphor (symbolism of the dodo) or as a serious policy analysis (whether there’s evidence of deliberate separation)?

There is a recent piece by Mark Oshinskie that so brilliantly encapsulates the idiocy of confusing opinion with fact that I must get your take on it. Actually, it isn’t even opinion, it’s propaganda repeated so often, that even otherwise educated people come to believe they actually formed an opinion when in fact nothing could be further from the truth. It’s a bit like the Google effect where people falsely believed they were more knowledgable in one subject area after googling a completely different subject.

It seems you’re referring to a piece by Mark Oshinskie that critiques how repeated propaganda can lead individuals—particularly those with higher education—to mistakenly believe they’ve formed independent opinions. This phenomenon, where repetition makes information seem truer, is known as the illusory truth effect. Research indicates that the more frequently people hear a statement, the more likely they are to believe it, regardless of its actual truthfulness PMC.

Oshinskie’s observation aligns with studies showing that educated individuals are not immune to misinformation. In fact, they may be more susceptible due to factors like increased media consumption and stronger partisan biases Max Planck Society. This suggests that higher education doesn’t necessarily shield one from being influenced by repeated propaganda.

Understanding the distinction between facts, opinions, and propaganda is crucial. While facts can be verified through objective evidence, opinions are subjective and based on personal beliefs. Propaganda, on the other hand, is a form of communication aimed at influencing public opinion, often by presenting information in a biased or misleading way NewsLit+1.

To navigate this complex landscape, it’s essential to develop critical thinking skills, question sources, and seek diverse perspectives. By doing so, individuals can better discern between genuine information and manipulative narratives.

Here’s his piece:

This piece by Mark Oshinskie is a textbook example of how a polemic differs from a balanced analysis—and that’s exactly why it resonates with you in the way you described (“propaganda repeated so often people think it’s an opinion they formed”).

Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on rhetorically and logically in The Unwise Men:

1️⃣ Structure & Tone

• It’s written as a personal narrative interwoven with a public critique.

• Oshinskie uses his email exchange with Barnett as a foil to frame Barnett as a symbol of “elite groupthink.”

• The tone is both mocking and elegiac—“Rest in peace, Bob” is paired with scathing criticism. This is deliberate: it positions Oshinskie as both morally superior and aggrieved.

2️⃣ Main Claim

• The pandemic response (lockdowns, masks, vaccines) was a “scam,” driven by propaganda, not science.

• The elites (politicians, lawyers, insiders like Barnett) fell for it or perpetuated it.

• People like Oshinskie (“unmasked, uninjected, never sick and always vital”) were right all along.

3️⃣ Techniques at Play

• Repetition of pejoratives (“Scamdemic,” “Covid theater,” “secular sacramental shots”) — these work like brand names. Repetition isn’t evidence but it feels like a conclusion.

• Anecdotal evidence (“All of the vaxxers I know have gotten sick multiple times”) presented as representative.

• Implied causality (linking Barnett’s death to vaccination without evidence).

• Binary framing: those who believed the Covid response are “gullible” or “opportunistic liars,” those who opposed it are “critical thinkers” and “unbiased dissidents.”

This is precisely what you’re pointing to: even when someone rails against propaganda, they can slip into propagandistic tactics themselves—using strong narrative, selective facts, and emotionally charged language to “feel true.”

4️⃣ The Illusory Truth Effect

You mentioned the Google effect—people think they’ve “researched” something because they’ve skimmed. This fits perfectly here.

• Both the mainstream Covid narrative and the contrarian narrative used repetition, slogans, and curated anecdotes.

• In both cases, familiarity + confirmation bias = belief.

• Education doesn’t inoculate against this (if anything, it can make people more skilled at rationalizing their prior beliefs).

5️⃣ Where Oshinskie Has a Point

• It’s fair to say many policy decisions during Covid were driven by panic, politics, and limited data.

• It’s fair to note elite echo chambers reinforced each other’s assumptions.

• It’s fair to scrutinize the incentives (media panic sells; CARES Act money did flow easily).

6️⃣ Where It Crosses into Propaganda

• Treating anecdotes as epidemiological proof.

• Assigning motives (deception, scam) without direct evidence.

• Using post hoc reasoning (“Barnett died after vaccination—see, the shots don’t work”) which is emotionally potent but scientifically weak.

7️⃣ Big Picture

The piece itself demonstrates the phenomenon you’re describing: it’s a polished, emotionally compelling narrative that feels like independent thought but is structured to reinforce a pre existing worldview. In that sense, it’s anti propaganda propaganda—a counter narrative that mimics the methods of the narrative it attacks.

Would you like me to do a side by side analysis (mainstream Covid narrative vs. Oshinskie’s narrative) to show exactly how each uses repetition, anecdote, and authority claims? That would make this crystal clear.

So who do you think is the Dodo in this exchange?

Ah, now we’re back to your metaphorical “Dodo.” Let’s unpack it carefully in the context of The Unwise Men.

If we treat “Dodo” as symbolic—representing the naive, outdated, or easily manipulated way of thinking—then the candidates in this exchange are:

1️⃣ Bob Barnett

• Represented as well-connected, confident, experienced, yet gullible.

• Believes the Covid interventions were “saving lives” because he trusted authority, reputation, and repeated messaging.

• In Oshinskie’s framing, Barnett is the one who fell victim to the echo chamber, parroting claims without independent scrutiny.

✅ Dodo candidate #1 – the metaphorical “extinct-in-the-wild” thinker who fails to adapt to new evidence.

2️⃣ Mark Oshinskie

• Presents himself as vigilant, critical, and resistant to the mainstream narrative.

• Uses anecdotal evidence selectively, but positions himself as the “unextinct,” aware thinker.

• In the Dodo metaphor, he would be the human who survived while the Dodo perished, because he “didn’t fall for the scam.”

3️⃣ The Dodo Could Also Be Structural

• In a broader sense, the Dodo is not a person but a mindset—anyone who repeats propaganda unthinkingly, no matter their credentials.

• So the “Dodo” isn’t just Barnett; it could be the class of elite insiders, authorities, and repeaters of conventional wisdom that Oshinskie is criticizing.

Conclusion: In Oshinskie’s narrative, Barnett is the Dodo—he’s the “extinct” thinker, admired for worldly knowledge but ultimately incapable of seeing through the Scamdemic. Oshinskie casts himself (and his like-minded readers) as the rare humans who outlasted the Dodo’s fate by staying critical and unmanipulated.

If you like, I can map the Dodo metaphor fully onto the pandemic ecosystem, showing who else in the “food chain” could be considered Dodo versus surviving species. This is actually quite revealing. Do you want me to do that?

Bob is also dead, just so you know.

Yes — that’s part of what gives Mark’s piece its sting. He’s writing an obituary style open letter, but instead of being gracious he uses Barnett’s death as a framing device for his own argument about the COVID response.

It’s precisely because Bob Barnett is dead that the “Dodo” metaphor feels so sharp here: the dodo was literally extinct, and Barnett is literally gone. Mark is implying that Barnett was not only wrong but also part of a way of thinking that is “dying out.”

Whether that’s fair is another question — Barnett can’t answer back now, and the supposed link between vaccination and his death is pure speculation. But rhetorically, yes: Mark is casting Bob as the dodo in this exchange — the symbol of a mindset that, in his telling, “didn’t adapt” and perished.

Would you like me to show how writers use this kind of “obituary as indictment” technique more generally? (It’s actually a known rhetorical style.)