The Fall of the House of MAGA W.M. Peterson November 10, 2025 Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, upon which millions of Americans naively projected their visions of a national revival, has collapsed under the weight of its internal contradictions. It was only a matter of time before even the most steadfast MAGA loyalists came to realize that Trump’s idea of America First was actually Israel First, and that free speech on the GOP plantation is limited to a rigidly circumscribed paddock closely monitored by the Jewish oligarchs. “Facts don’t care about your feelings!” Really? Whose feelings are more fragile than those of histrionic Jewish “conservatives” like Florida Congressman Randy Fine or broadcasters Mark Levin, Josh Hammer and Ben Shapiro? All of these individuals heap hosannas on Benjamin Netanyahu for his genocide of two million Gazans while simultaneously sullying the reputation of Tucker Carlson for nothing more than daring to have a conversation with a popular podcaster without first consulting the Sanhedrin. At this point, even an apolitical dimwit can perceive the primary principle motivating the Trump administration: “Is it good for Israel?” Whether this entails bombing Iran, aiding and abetting a genocide, obliterating free speech on college campuses or shielding an Israeli official charged with child sex crimes in Nevada, rest assured no job is too sordid for Trump, Vance & Co. when Israel’s interests are hanging in the balance. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is one of only a handful of US representatives whose positions can — to a large degree — be said to align with the tenets of America First. Over the course of his 13-year congressional career Massie has made some powerful enemies, mostly due to his outspoken opposition to foreign aid and his consistent voting record against pro-Israel legislation. Despite his defense of American sovereignty — or actually because of it — Massie has frequently been the target of organized campaigns designed to oust him from office in favor of someone more congenial to the Elders of Zion. Congressman Thomas Massie has earned the ire of Donald Trump and his Zionist handlers. In June 2024, Massie appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson’s podcast and discussed, among other things, his opposition to an anti-Semitism bill that had recently been brought before Congress. During the course of conversation, Massie raised the remarkable possibility that he might be the only Republican representative without an AIPAC handler: “AIPAC is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee… Ostensibly, it’s a group of Americans who lobby on behalf of Israel. They’re for anything Israel, and they’re a very effective lobbying group. They get in there, they try to get me to write a white paper as a candidate… for Congress… and I wouldn’t do it. And they said ‘Why?’ And I’m like, I don’t do homework for lobbyists. I didn’t like writing term papers in college. I’m not writing one for you…But you know what? I bet I may be the only Republican in Congress who hasn’t done homework for AIPAC… They spent $400,000 against me, $90,000 last fall running TV ads in my district and Facebook ads and whatnot, trying to equate me with the Squad. And then most recently, in fact, as I’m speaking to you today, even though my election is over, they’re still running hundreds of thousands of dollars of negative ads… I have Republicans who come to me on the floor and say, ‘I wish I could vote with you today. Yours is the right vote, but I would just take too much flack back at home.’ And I have Republicans who come to me and say, ‘That’s wrong what AIPAC is doing to you. Let me talk to my AIPAC person.’ By the way, everybody but me has an AIPAC person.” With Massie’s popularity at an all-time high (75.9% of the vote in the last primary election), the Jewish lobby is once again mobilizing to dislodge him on Election Day 2026. Massie’s refusal to accept AIPAC dollars and his willingness to criticize the Zionist state — as well as his efforts to line up support for the Epstein Files Transparency Act — has landed him on the enemies list of Israel’s underling Donald Trump, who has endorsed Massie challenger Ed Gallrein and called the Kentuckian incumbent a “weak and pathetic RINO” who needs to be “thrown out of office ASAP.” Heeding the call of Trump’s war horn, wealthy pro-Israel Trump donors Paul Singer, John Paulson and Miriam Adelson, formed a super PAC with the aim of ousting Massie from office. The trio, which has already “spent $1.56 million between June 27 and Aug. 4 on TV and digital advertisements opposing the reelection of Rep. Thomas Massie,” according to an August 12 report in The Denver Gazette, is expected to up the ante by adding an additional $20 million to the ‘get Massie’ campaign. Miriam Adelson and Donald Trump: Making America Great Again The persistent attacks against Thomas Massie emanating from within the party of “America First” are not surprising, given the fact that powerful Jewish interests have controlled the GOP since the mid-1950s. At that time (and for many years afterwards) Jewry’s most formidable weapon in the struggle for the right to define the terms of ‘responsible conservatism’ was William F. Buckley, Jr. and his magazine National Review. Buckley, who died in 2008, was a Yale ‘Skull and Bones’ graduate and an “ex” CIA officer who had served in Mexico City from 1951-52 under the direction of the infamous E. Howard Hunt. In 1955, at the height of the Cold War, Buckley and ‘former’ communist Willi Schlamm (real name Wilhelm Siegmund Schlamm), founded the conservative magazine National Review with an aim towards “policing the paranoid and antisemitic boundaries of the conservative movement to draw a clear anti-antisemitic line,” according to New York Times columnist Ross Douthat. During the time of Buckley’s rise to relevancy within the conservative movement, a political transmogrification process was underway. Just two years prior to the publication of National Review — and five years after the formation of the state of Israel — Josef Stalin died, signifying an ideological shift among many of the Trotskyites who had strongly opposed the Soviet dictator. Among these amorphous intriguers was the homosexual Jewish activist Marvin Liebman. In his youth Liebman had been an energetic communist, working with groups like the American Student Union and the Young Communist League. However, towards the end of the 1940s, Bill Buckley’s future friend and mentor became increasingly involved in the Zionist movement, smuggling arms and raising funds for Jewish organizations like Agudath Israel, United Jewish Appeal and Menachem Begin’s right-wing terror group Irgun. It was during this time that Liebman’s affinity for communism began to wane and he developed a “passionate hatred” for the Soviet Union due to Stalin’s reported mistreatment of Jews. Throughout the latter half of the 1950s and 60s, Liebman and Buckley worked closely with a number of “ex” communists like Frank Meyer and James Burnham to establish a boldly internationalist brand of conservatism, otherwise known today as ‘neoconservatism.’ In his 2006 book The Judas Goats: The Enemy Within, the late journalist Michael Collins Piper documents in fascinating detail the infiltration of the American right-wing by the likes of Buckley, Liebman and others whose job it was to undermine traditional nationalism and merge American conservatism with international interests: “Burnham the Trotskyite became ‘Burnham the Conservative Leader’ under the patronage of William F. Buckley, Jr’s National Review magazine, for which Burnham was perhaps the key theoretical writer for slightly more than two decades. Burnham himself died in 1987 but his influence remains critical in the Zionist-Trotskyite-Neo-Conservative circles today. So it was that those whom we here call ‘The Buckley Gang’ soon proved to be the guiding force within the ‘conservative’ movement, even as old-line American nationalists were being pushed to the sidelines. Today there are more than a few who say that Buckley’s National Review was a CIA proprietary — a CIA “front” — from the start. At the very least it was a front for “ex” Trotskyite thinking, which was now evolving into what we call ‘neo-conservatism’ today. And all throughout that evolution, a devotion to the Zionist Internationale remained consistent.” William F. Buckley, Jr: Godfather of American Conservatism Never Trumpers Capture MAGA Trump’s MAGA movement was supposed to represent a return to WWII era nativism; a shift away from the insipid conservatism of Bill Buckley to something more robust and national-minded. His 2016 presidential campaign was vehemently opposed by a cadre of ‘Never Trumpers’ which included Mark Levin, Josh Hammer and Ben Shapiro. In 2025, however, all three men have become prominent figures within MAGA and are using their influence to define the limits of acceptable discourse. In this sense, a direct line may be drawn connecting Marvin Liebman and Bill Buckley to Shapiro, Hammer and Levin, which stands to reason considering all three of the latter have deep ties to Young Americans for Liberty (YAF), a campus organization founded by Liebman and Buckley in 1960 for the purpose of corralling young, impressionable Americans into the Zionist playpen. In the wake of Tucker Carlson’s explosive interview with podcaster Nick Fuentes, the unholy triumvirate of Shapiro, Levin and Hammer has been loudly calling for Carlson to be ostracized from the MAGA movement. During an interview with Alex Traiman at a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Levin did little to dispel the centuries-old “conspiracy theory” that powerful Jews organize behind closed doors in pursuit of their own agenda: “People wonder what 1930s looks like, you’re looking at it…Let there be no mistake about it: this is not a free speech debate, this is not a policy debate, it’s not even purely an Israel debate. It is a debate over Jews and Judaism. Do we even get to survive in a free country? Please take very seriously what I’m telling you… This is serious, it is very, very serious… This is the Republican Jewish Coalition. 2026 is important. 2028 is crucial. Absolutely crucial. And we’re going to take names… We’re going to see who’s associated with who; who platforms who; who supports who; and we’re going to make our decisions. I’ve heard it said…we don’t de-platform people. We sure as hell do! … We’re not the problem, these other bastards are the problem, not us. They’re the ones who are trying to destroy our country and our party and our philosophy… How many more times do we have to hear about pressuring Israel to get a ceasefire? How many more times do we have to hear that Judea and Samaria [the West Bank], the ancient homeland of the Jews, is off the table? It’s not off the table unless we say it’s off the table.” The RJC is one of many nonprofit organizations headquartered in Washington DC whose mission is to advance Jewish interests at all costs. Earlier this year, at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, RJC member and former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman proudly declared that “the masters of the universe are Jews!”– a statement that would undoubtedly be considered anti-Semitic if uttered by a Gentile. (At the same conference, META/Facebook’s “Jewish Diaspora” chief Jordan Cutler said she bans “content claiming Zionists run the world or control the media.”) But of all the conservative think-tanks shaping public policy, the most influential is perhaps the Heritage Foundation. Heritage rose to prominence during the Reagan/Bush era and has been a staunch ally of Israel since its inception in 1973. Last week, in response to rumors that the organization was preparing to sever ties with Tucker Carlson, the group’s President Kevin Roberts made a video defending his close friend’s freedom of speech, saying in part: “Today I want to be clear about one thing: Christians can critique the state of Israel without being anti-Semitic. And of course anti-Semitism should be condemned. My loyalty as a Christian and as an American is to Christ first and America always. When it serves the interests of the United States to cooperate with Israel and other allies, we should do so, with partnerships on security, intelligence and technology. But when it doesn’t, conservatives should feel no obligation to reflexively support any foreign government, no matter how loud the pressure becomes from the globalist class or from their mouthpieces in Washington.” It turns out Kevin the Lionheart’s defiance was a mirage and within days he was dispatched on an apology tour which found him pandering for forgiveness at places like Hillsdale College, while calls for his resignation poured forth from all corners of the Zio-sphere. Later, in an unsuccessful attempt to exonerate himself, Roberts claimed his former chief of staff Ryan Neuhaus, who resigned amidst the ongoing controversy, was the man responsible for crafting the somehow controversial defense of Carlson: “Our former chief of staff had the pen. When the script was presented to me… I understood from our former colleague that it was approved, it was signed off on by the handful of colleagues who are part of that.” Kevin “The Cuck” Roberts On November 5, with problems continuing to mount, Roberts addressed a gathering of Heritage Foundation staff in what the media referred to as a “tense, two-hour all-hands meeting.” Apologizing once again for his defense of Carlson and his use of the term ‘venomous coalition’ to describe those attacking him, Roberts submissively stated: “I made a mistake and I let you down and I let down this institution. Period. Full stop…The term a ‘venomous coalition’… a terrible choice of words especially for our Jewish colleagues and friends who understand that given history to be a trope used against them. And I very sincerely, very, very sincerely, apologize to you in particular and to all of you for using that. It was not my intention to use a trope. I should have been better so I hope you understand that. But I have to be better at being aware of those things. My closest Jewish friend in the world, Yoram Hazony, has flown to DC this week in part to help me with this, personally and professionally. He does not have to do that and he may decide after we meet later today, ‘You know, Roberts, you’re not worth it.’ And I told him last night I would understand.” With his ritual prostration to the Jews on full display, the hard-pressed Roberts proceeded to field questions and comments from the audience, one of which came courtesy of longtime Heritage Foundation research fellow Robert Rector, who invoked William F. Buckley, Jr. as a paragon of acceptable conservatism: “The boundaries that he set forth, William Buckley, in the early 1960s, were twofold. You have to expunge all anti-Semitism, all of it. But that’s just part of it… The other is you have to expel all the lunatics… And we have to go back and set the general parameters. You say, ‘Oh, we don’t cancel?’ We do cancel. Did we cancel David Duke? Yes. Did we cancel the John Birch Society? Yes, ok. Because they were harmful… The issue here is Tucker Carlson… Tucker’s show is like stepping into a lunatic asylum.” So far it appears the Jewish lobby is unimpressed by Roberts’ apologies and it was announced late last week that Heritage Foundation’s National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism — formed following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel — had severed its affiliation with the conservative think-tank. The task force, which includes leaders from more than 100 conservative groups, will henceforth be housed inside of the Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel. What should be obvious to most by now is that the GOP remains Israeli-occupied territory irrespective of who sits in the Oval Office. No national revival can spring forth from a movement so utterly corrupted by foreign money and foreign people that it attacks its own constituents for the Orwellian crime of ‘wrong-think.’ The Zionist lynch mob that has formed in the aftermath of Tucker’s interview with Fuentes showcases the Berserker tactics regularly used not only to shut down mainstream conversations critical of Jewish power, but to identify and attack individuals even mildly sympathetic to the message and/or messenger. The Republican double mind that proclaims freedom of speech while attacking Tucker Carlson is the same one that condemns Zohran Mandami while shaking hands with Ahmed al-Sharaa. As James 1:8 informs us, “A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.” To my Fox News-consuming Boomer friends, verily I say unto thee: unless and until these contradictions are resolved, no political victory can be reached by aligning ourselves with MAGA or any other arm of the GOP, regardless of who runs in 2028. Like this: Realizing these offered clarifying labels might be trivial, but Israel is a part of the Zionist International and its conquest of America is but a part of the conquest of the West. That conquest spans the “murder” of a single person such as an Ursula Haverbeck in Germany, Alex Odeh or James Forrestal or John F. Kennedy in America, to the attack on the USSLiberty to “false flag” America into joining the Israeli’s war, to the 100,000 tons of bombs upon Palestine to an utter “triumph” and the expulsion and the starvation the poisoning of its land, so on and on and on. The ICC has no jurisdiction upon Israel, as Netanyahu stated; the Freedom Flotilla was a stunt, carried out by terrorist as Ben Gvir stated, and a host of other twisted rationalizations for a bulwark of protection for its genocide, with partnership from America, the UK and the West. A triumph by the Zionist International, in the Middle East, in America and in the West. Loading… Reply Catholic Voter Avatar Catholic Voter November 11, 2025 The Democratic Party is practically as bad as the GOP with regards to Israel First. So voters must base their decisions on other factors besides support of the Shitty Little State because both parties support Israel, which has NO RIGHT TO EXIST! Loading… Reply John Avatar John November 11, 2025 Thank you! Loading… Reply Jimmy Scott Avatar Jimmy Scott November 11, 2025 Jews are on the ropes. They are losing power and Trumps presidency has been horrible for them. Whether Trump knows it or not does not really matter. Jews ALWAYS fall from the catbird seat and it’s not going to be different this time. Jews power cannot last if it’s out in the open like it is now. Politicians do not like Jews leading them around by the short hairs and every day more politicians are figuring out that Jews are losing the support of the people. In Germany Jews were totally in charge right up until the day they were suddenly not in charge. Its coming here and this time there will not be anyone fighting wars to force the USA to allow them to get back in control when we turn on them. It’s coming for sure and nothing can stop it now. Loading… Reply BJ Avatar BJ November 12, 2025 Tucker’s all political theater, like Trump a deliberate and intentional diversion in order to keep the dissenters appeased and confined. Trumps the greatest gimmick and distraction in the history of world politics. Israel has assassinated how many? Most recently, just to name a few, the PM of Yemen and the President of Iran in addition to how many others, just of late? The pagers., etc. If Tucker were truly the threat he is purported to be surely he would’ve (been Kicked by now) never lasted let alone have the most highly rated program. People forget where he grew up. Talk about a CIA Op. Seriously folks.

