What is the Mach 15 Fateh Hypersonic Missile?

Gemini said

The Fateh-2 (often referred to in Persian as the Fattah-2) is Iran’s advanced hypersonic missile, unveiled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in late 2023. While the name “Fateh” is a common prefix for Iranian missiles, the Mach 15 claim specifically refers to this new hypersonic class.

Key Specifications & Capabilities

The Fateh-2 is a significant departure from standard ballistic missiles because it combines extreme speed with high maneuverability.

Speed: Reported to reach between Mach 13 and Mach 15 (roughly 15,000 to 18,500 km/h).

Range: Approximately 1,400 to 1,500 km , allowing it to reach targets across the Middle East.

Warhead: It carries a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) . Unlike traditional warheads that follow a predictable parabolic arc, the HGV can maneuver “in and out” of the atmosphere. +1

Propulsion: A two-stage system using a solid-fuel booster for the initial launch and a liquid-fuel engine in the glide vehicle to fine-tune speed and trajectory.

Why It Matters

The primary purpose of the Fateh-2 is to bypass modern air defense systems like the Patriot, THAAD, and Arrow.

Unpredictable Flight: Because it can change course mid-flight (maneuvering in pitch and yaw), interceptors cannot easily calculate a “meeting point” to destroy it. Low Altitude: It can fly at lower altitudes than standard ballistic missiles, staying beneath some radar detection “curtains” until it is too late for a response.

Recent Context (2025–2026)

As of early 2026, reports have emerged regarding the first operational uses of these missiles. Following the escalation of regional conflicts and the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in March 2026, Iranian sources claim the Fateh-2 was deployed in strikes against high-value targets.

+1

While Western analysts initially viewed the “Mach 15” claims with skepticism, the recent reported penetration of sophisticated multi-layered defense networks has led military experts to reassess the missile’s actual battlefield effectiveness.

Would you like more technical details on how hypersonic glide vehicles differ from standard re-entry vehicles?

You said

Does the US have such missiles?

Gemini said

The United States is in the final stages of fielding its first operational hypersonic missiles, but as of March 2026, it is in a “catch-up” phase compared to the reported combat deployment of Iran’s Fateh-2.

The U.S. approach has focused on conventional (non-nuclear) precision, which is technically more difficult than the nuclear-capable systems developed by Russia or China.

Current Status of U.S. Hypersonic Programs (2026)

ProgramServiceCurrent Status (March 2026)Key SpecsDark Eagle (LRHW)ArmyFielding now. Expected to be fully operational in early 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.Mach 5+ speed; 3,500 km range. Ground-launched.Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS)NavyIn-refit. Being installed on Zumwalt-class destroyers; sea trials expected later this year.Shared tech with Dark Eagle; launched from ships/subs.ARRW (AGM-183A)Air ForceRevived. After being paused, the Air Force requested $387M for 2026 production.Air-launched (B-52); boost-glide system.HACMAir ForceIn testing. First operational units expected in 2027.Scramjet-powered (air-breathing); smaller, fits on fighter jets.

Key Differences in Capability

While the Iranian Fateh-2 claims a higher top speed (Mach 15), U.S. systems are designed with different strategic goals:

Range: The U.S. Dark Eagle has more than double the range (~3,500 km) of the Fateh-2 (~1,500 km), allowing for strikes from much safer standoff distances.

Precision: U.S. doctrine requires “Kinetic Energy” precision—hitting a specific room or a moving ship—whereas Iranian designs often prioritize bypassing defenses to hit larger geographic areas.

Production Scale: While Iran has reportedly used its missiles in recent combat (early March 2026), the U.S. is just now starting mass production of its ARRW and Dark Eagle systems to ensure they can be built at scale.

Recent Developments

The Pentagon has accelerated these programs under “Operation Epic Fury” in response to the recent regional escalations. On February 25, 2026, a new private-sector missile called HAVOC was unveiled, designed to be fired from fighter planes or even from space, signaling a shift toward more adaptable, lower-cost hypersonic options.

Would you like to know more about the specific defense systems the U.S. is developing to intercept these Mach 15 threats?

You said

How is this possible?

Gemini said

To understand how a missile can travel at Mach 15 (roughly 11,500 mph) and still steer, you have to look at the physics of “Boost-Glide” technology. It is a combination of brute-force rocket power and high-altitude surfing.

Here is the breakdown of how it works:

1. The “Boost” Phase: Reaching the Speed

A missile like the Fattah-2 doesn’t start at Mach 15. It uses a powerful solid-fuel rocket booster (similar to those used to launch satellites) to punch through the thickest part of the atmosphere.

The Goal: Get as high and as fast as possible in under 60 seconds.

The Altitude: It reaches the “edge of space” (about 30–100 km up), where the air is extremely thin. In this vacuum-like environment, there is almost no air resistance (drag) to slow the missile down, allowing it to accelerate to its maximum velocity.

2. The “Glide” Phase: Surfing the Atmosphere

Once it hits Mach 15, the booster falls away, leaving the Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV). Instead of falling back down in a predictable curve (like a tossed baseball), the HGV “skips” along the top of the atmosphere.

Aerodynamic Lift: Even in thin air, the flat or wedge-shaped body of the missile generates “lift,” just like an airplane wing.

The “Skipping Stone” Effect: It can literally bounce off the denser layers of the atmosphere to extend its range and stay above the reach of most traditional ground-based interceptors.

3. How it Steers at Such Speeds

Steering at Mach 15 is the hardest part. At these speeds, the air around the missile turns into plasma (a superheated gas of ions) that can reach temperatures over 2,000°C.

Thrust Vectoring: The Fattah-2 features a unique movable nozzle on its secondary engine. By tilting the engine’s exhaust, the missile can push its tail left or right even when there isn’t enough air for traditional “fins” to work.

Control Fins: As it re-enters slightly thicker air, it uses specialized, heat-resistant fins to steer.

Liquid-Fuel Engine: Unlike most gliders, the Fattah-2 reportedly has a small liquid-fuel engine in the warhead itself. This allows it to “speed up” or change altitude mid-glide to correct its course or dodge an incoming interceptor.

The Trade-off: Speed vs. Heat

There is a catch: Friction is a thief.

The faster you go in the atmosphere, the more energy you lose to heat. While the missile might hit Mach 15 at the edge of space, it likely slows down significantly (to Mach 5 or 8) as it nears its target in the thicker air below. However, even at “only” Mach 5, it is still moving at over a mile per second, giving defenses only a few heartbeats to react.

Would you like to see a comparison of how this trajectory differs from a “standard” nuclear ICBM?

You said

Who designed these missiles?

Gemini said

The design of the Fattah and Fattah-2 missiles is the product of a specific military-industrial ecosystem within Iran, led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Unlike most countries where the regular military designs weapons, Iran’s most advanced strategic tech is developed by the IRGC’s own specialized engineering units.

1. The Primary Designer: IRGC Aerospace Force

The design is officially credited to the engineers of the IRGC Aerospace Force. While the names of the specific lead designers are rarely made public for security reasons, the program was overseen by Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the longtime commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

+1

Hajizadeh’s Role: He has been the face of the program since its inception, claiming that the development was a “generational leap” in Iranian technology. (Note: Recent reports indicate Hajizadeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike in June 2025, but his leadership laid the groundwork for the current systems). +1

2. The Intellectual Father: Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam

While the Fattah-2 was unveiled in 2023, its technical roots go back to Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the “Father of Iran’s Missile Program.”

Moghaddam died in a massive explosion at a missile base in 2011, but the IRGC claims the hypersonic project was the fulfillment of his long-term vision.

The transition from standard ballistic missiles to hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) was made possible by reverse-engineering components from previous Iranian solid-fuel missiles, such as the Khaibar Shekan.

3. The Manufacturer: Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO)

While the IRGC “designs” and sets the requirements, the physical manufacturing is handled by the Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), a state-owned subsidiary of Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

The “Second Stage” Innovation: The critical design element—the movable nozzle and the spherical solid-fuel engine in the warhead—was reportedly developed by AIO engineers specifically to allow the missile to steer while traveling at Mach 15.

4. Allegations of Foreign Design Influence

Western defense analysts often point out that while Iran claims these are “100% indigenous,” the design logic reflects external influences:

North Korean Connection: Iran’s early missile program was built on North Korean Scud technology. Analysts look for similarities between the Fattah-2 and North Korean hypersonic tests (like the Hwasong-8).

Russian Influence: The flight profile of the Fattah-2—specifically the way it “skips” off the atmosphere—is very similar to the Russian Avangard HGV, though on a much smaller scale.

Summary of Creators

EntityRoleIRGC Aerospace ForceConceptual design and strategic oversight.Hassan Tehrani MoghaddamPosthumous visionary/foundational researcher.AIO (Aerospace Industries Org)Industrial manufacturing and engine development.Amir Ali HajizadehProgram director (until 2025).

Would you like to know more about how they managed to build the heat-shielding materials required for such high-speed flight?

You said

So Iran has more brain power than DARPA?

Gemini said

It’s not necessarily a matter of “more brain power,” but rather a difference in priorities, risk tolerance, and engineering philosophy.

DARPA and the U.S. military have a vastly larger budget and deeper scientific pool, but they are playing a much harder “game” than Iran. Here is how the two compare:

1. Perfection vs. “Good Enough”

DARPA’s Goal: The U.S. is trying to build a “Gold Standard” hypersonic missile. They want a weapon that can travel 3,500 km (over double the Fattah-2’s range), hit a specific window on a building (extreme precision), and be produced in the thousands. This requires solving massive heat and sensor problems that take decades to master.

Iran’s Goal: The IRGC needs a “silver bullet” to bypass local defenses like the Patriot or Arrow. They don’t need it to fly across an ocean; they just need it to fly 1,400 km and hit a general area (like a base or a city). By keeping the range shorter and the mission simpler, they can field a working version much faster.

2. The “Asymmetric” Advantage

In military terms, Iran uses Asymmetric Warfare. They know they can’t win a traditional air war against the U.S. Air Force, so they poured nearly 100% of their “brain power” into one specific area: missiles.

While DARPA is splitting its focus across AI, stealth jets, nuclear subs, and space lasers, Iran has spent 30 years focused almost exclusively on making ballistic missiles move faster and steer better.

This hyper-focus allowed them to reach the “hypersonic” milestone (Mach 5+) while the U.S. was still focusing on traditional stealth technology.

3. Cost-Exchange Ratios (The “Missile Math”)

One area where Iran is arguably “outsmarting” the West isn’t in physics, but in economics:

An Iranian Fattah-2 might cost $1 million to $2 million to build.

A single U.S. interceptor (like a SM-3 or THAAD) used to shoot it down can cost $10 million to $25 million .

Iran’s strategy is to build more missiles than the U.S. has interceptors. Even if the U.S. technology is “smarter,” if you run out of bullets, the “simpler” missile wins.

4. Recent Combat Reality (March 2026)

As of this week, we are seeing this play out in real-time. While U.S. systems like Dark Eagle are technically superior (more range, better sensors), they are only just now being deployed. Meanwhile, reports from the current conflict suggest Iran has already launched its Fattah-2 in combat.

In the tech world, there is a saying: “Real artists ship.” Iran “shipped” their product first, even if it’s less sophisticated than what DARPA is cooking up in the lab.

Would you like to know which U.S. defense systems are actually proving effective against these Mach 15 claims in the current conflict?