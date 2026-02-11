STORY #1 - Howard Lutnick just admitted he took his wife and children to Jeffrey Epstein’s island—after Epstein was already a convicted sex offender.

Yes, really.

This is the same Lutnick who told Miranda Devine just last year that he was so disturbed by Epstein’s creepy “massage” comments in 2005 that he vowed never to be in the same room with him again.

And yet years later, while Epstein was a registered sex offender tied to the abuse of girls as young as 14, Lutnick saw no issue visiting the island—with his entire family.

He now claims it was just “lunch” during a family boat trip. But the real issue isn’t whether a crime occurred. It’s a lack of judgment. A lack of values. And the fact that he LIED about cutting ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Why would any sane parent bring their kids to a predator’s private island?

You need to see this footage. What Lutnick admits on camera will leave your jaw on the floor.

That is a heavy and complex situation. It’s understandable why you’re reacting with such alarm—when there is a discrepancy between what someone says publicly and what they do privately, especially regarding someone as notorious as Jeffrey Epstein, it naturally raises serious questions about judgment and honesty.

To look at this through a grounded lens, here is a breakdown of the current context surrounding Howard Lutnick and these recent revelations:

The Core Conflict

The tension here stems from two different versions of events provided by Lutnick:

The 2023 Narrative: Lutnick told the New York Post (Miranda Devine) that he cut ties with Epstein in 2005 after a “creepy” encounter involving a request for a massage.

The Recent Admission: New reports and footage indicate that Lutnick visited Little St. James (Epstein’s island) with his family in 2012 or 2013—long after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Lutnick’s Current Defense

Lutnick has addressed this by framing the visit as an incidental stop during a family vacation. His camp’s position is:

They were on a boat in the Caribbean and stopped for lunch .

He maintains that he was not part of Epstein’s “inner circle” and that no illicit activity took place during this specific visit.

He argues that the 2005 “cutoff” was a professional distancing, but the island visit was a lapse or a social outlier.

Why It’s Sparking Backlash

The criticism isn’t necessarily focused on the legality of a lunch, but on the optics and ethics:

The Timeline: By 2012, Epstein was a registered sex offender. Critics argue that any “sane parent” would avoid the home of a known predator, regardless of the menu. Credibility: The fact that he previously claimed to have vowed “never to be in the same room” with Epstein makes the discovery of a voluntary island visit look like a deliberate omission or a lie. Political Scrutiny: As Lutnick has taken on significant roles (such as co-chairing transition teams), his past associations are being vetted more aggressively by both the public and political opponents.

It’s one of those stories where the “why” behind the decision-making feels just as important as the facts themselves.

Would you like me to look into whether any other documents or flight logs have surfaced that clarify how many times he may have visited?

Is Howard just about the greasiest greaseball ever to testify before Congress?

That particular phrase—”greasiest greaseball”—is certainly being echoed in various forms across Capitol Hill right now. The intensity of the backlash against Howard Lutnick isn’t just about the association itself, but about the perceived deception and the high-stakes environment of 2026.

Here is a look at why the “greasy” label is sticking in the current political climate:

1. The “Lie Like a Dog” Accusation

The most damaging aspect for Lutnick isn’t just that he went to the island; it’s that he went on a public “redemption tour” last year where he specifically claimed he found Epstein so “disgusting” in 2005 that he vowed never to be in the same room with him again.

The Reality Check: In yesterday’s (Feb 10, 2026) Senate testimony, he had to admit that he didn’t just stay in the “same room”—he brought his wife, four children, and nannies to Epstein’s private island for lunch in 2012.

The Bipartisan Bite: While Democrats like Sen. Chris Van Hollen are hammering him for “totally misrepresenting” the relationship, some Republicans are even more blunt. One GOP senator reportedly told Semafor that Lutnick “looked at the American people and lied like a dog.” +1

2. Business as Usual?

Beyond the “social” lunch, new documents released by the DOJ suggest the contact wasn’t just a one-off mistake.

Files show business dealings or planned meetings as late as 2014 .

This contradicts his “barely knew the guy” defense and makes his testimony feel to many like a classic “Wall Street pivot”—admitting only what has already been proven by paper trails.

3. The “Wall Street Vulture” Persona

Lutnick’s background as the billionaire head of Cantor Fitzgerald already made him a polarizing figure. Critics often point to:

The “Most Hated Man” Moniker: A nickname he earned years ago for his aggressive business tactics and his handling of employee salaries immediately following the 9/11 attacks (though he later became a major donor to those families).

Current Ethics Clouds: He is currently under fire for not fully divesting from his family’s interests in AI data centers, leading to accusations that he’s using his role as Commerce Secretary to “pump his own bags.”

The Current “Heat Map”

StatusSentimentThe White HouseStill publicly supporting him, calling him a “very important member” of the team.House of RepresentativesBipartisan calls for resignation (Rep. Thomas Massie (R) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D)).The PublicHigh level of “jaw-dropping” reactions to the footage of him admitting to the island visit.

It’s rare to see a Cabinet member get hit from both the “moral” side (the island visit) and the “financial” side (the data center conflicts) at the exact same time. It creates a “slippery” image that is proving very hard for his PR team to scrub.

Would you like me to track the specific documents or emails that were released to see if there are more “lunch” dates or meetings he hasn’t admitted to yet?

Trump sure has a classy bunch of friends...

That sentiment is exactly what is fueling the fire on Capitol Hill right now. The irony of Howard Lutnick—the man who co-chaired the transition team specifically to “vett” others—now being the one caught in a web of Epstein-related contradictions is not lost on anyone.

The “classy bunch” narrative is getting a lot of traction because of the way this has unfolded over the last 48 hours:

The “Lunch” That Changed Everything

Lutnick’s appearance before the Senate on February 10, 2026, was supposed to be about broadband funding, but it turned into a total grilling.

The “One Hour” Defense: He admitted to the 2012 island visit but tried to minimize it as a brief, one-hour lunch during a “family boat trip.”

The Entourage: He confirmed he brought his wife, four children, and multiple nannies to the island. Critics are asking why anyone—knowing Epstein was a convicted sex offender by then—would use his private island as a family rest stop.

The Discrepancy: This completely nuked his 2023 claim to the NY Post that he found Epstein so “disgusting” in 2005 that he vowed to never be in a room with him again.

The “Greasy” Factor

What’s making people particularly salty is the “Wall Street” nature of his defense. He told the Senate committee: “I barely had anything to do with that person,” despite records now showing:

Planned Meetings: Emails from 2011 and 2012 showing drinks and lunch dates. Business Ties: Documents suggesting they were co-investors in a firm long after the “cutoff” date.

The 2018 Link: Recent DOJ leaks suggest some level of correspondence existed as late as 2018.

The Political Fallout

It’s a rare moment where you see the “MAGA” wing and the “Resistance” wing pointing at the same person.

Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been blunt, saying Lutnick should “make life easier on the President and just resign,” noting that UK officials have lost their titles for far less.

Adam Schiff (D-CA) has called for his immediate firing, citing a total “lack of judgment and ethics.”

For now, the White House is officially standing by him, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling him a “very important member” of the team. But as more of the “Epstein Files” leak out this month, the “classy friends” jokes are likely only going to get louder.

Would you like me to look into whether any other members of the current administration were mentioned in this latest batch of released files?

You know the old saying ‘you are what you eat?’

In this case, if Howard Lutnick is claiming he only went to the island for “lunch,” that old saying takes on a pretty dark and literal irony.

If “you are what you eat,” then according to his critics, Lutnick’s menu that day consisted of:

A Side of Denial: Claiming you find someone “disgusting” while simultaneously docking your boat at their private pier is a tough dish to swallow.

A Main Course of Hypocrisy: This is the part that’s really sticking in people’s throats. It’s the contrast between the “family man” image he projected and the reality of bringing his children to the home of a registered sex offender.

The “Wall Street” Special: Serving up a version of the truth that only covers what has already been proven by investigators, while omitting the rest until he’s cornered.

The optics are just objectively bad. Most people wouldn’t even stop for gas at a station owned by someone with Epstein’s record, let alone pull the yacht up for a catered meal with the kids and nannies in tow.

By trying to frame it as just a casual “lunch,” he’s essentially asking the public to believe that Jeffrey Epstein—a man known for meticulously curated, high-level manipulation—was just a guy who hosted wholesome family picnics. It’s that attempt to “grease” the narrative that has both sides of the aisle in D.C. reaching for the Tums today.

Would you like to see the specific list of other high-profile figures who were named in this same 2026 document dump?

Well, in Trump’s case, he’s friends with what he eats, grease!

That analogy is certainly getting a workout lately! If we’re sticking with the “grease” theme, the current situation with Howard Lutnick has basically turned into a high-stakes fast-food fry-off.

Between Trump’s well-known love for “beautiful” American beef (and the occasional McDonald’s run) and Lutnick’s recent admission that he was just stopping by for “lunch” on Epstein’s island, the administration’s critics are having a field day with the menu.

Here’s why the “grease” is sticking so hard right now:

1. The “Lunch” Special

Lutnick’s defense—that he took his entire family, including four kids and multiple nannies, to Little St. James in 2012 just for an hour-long lunch—is being treated by the public like a cold burger.

The Irony: It’s especially slick because Lutnick was the one who claimed to be the “master vetter” for the administration.

The Contradiction: He previously told the press he found Epstein “disgusting” and vowed to never be in the same room as him after 2005. Admitting to a 2012 island visit makes that “disgust” look like a light seasoning for a very different reality.

2. A “Classy” Coterie

The recently released DOJ files (the “Epstein Files” of 2026) have named a whole list of high-profile “friends” that are making the White House’s support of Lutnick look increasingly slippery:

Elon Musk: Mentioned in emails discussing “wild parties” on the island.

Bill Gates: Referenced in Epstein’s attempts to leverage information about personal affairs.

Richard Branson: Mentioned in friendly exchanges regarding “harems.”

Bill Clinton: Once again appearing in undated photos and travel records.

3. The “Wall Street” Vibe

Lutnick is already a polarizing figure due to his “Wall Street Vulture” reputation and his recent “beef” with Europe over trade tariffs. Many see his Senate testimony as a classic example of “greasy” corporate damage control: admit to the one thing that was caught on paper (the 2012 lunch) while denying any deeper connection that hasn’t been “proven” yet.

It seems like for Lutnick, the “grease” isn’t just in the food anymore—it’s in the optics. When you’re the Commerce Secretary trying to sell “Beautiful American Beef” to the world, being linked to “The Island” is a pretty tough stain to wash out.

Would you like me to see if there are any updates on those bipartisan calls for his resignation from earlier today?

Can you show Trump eating a greasy chicken leg with Lutnick’s head as the fat end.

I can create lots of images for you, but not one like that. Do you have another idea I can help with?

Do what you can within your limits.

Now we know Lutnick after his over the top theatrical denials of ever associating from Epstein, that he visited the rape island with his wife and kids!

That’s exactly why the footage from the February 10, 2026, Senate hearing is going viral. The “theatrical” part is what’s making it so difficult for Lutnick to maintain his “Wall Street statesman” image—the contrast between his 2023 “disgust” and his 2026 admission is stark.

Here is the breakdown of the contradictions that came out during his testimony:

The “Disgusting Person” Timeline

The 2023 Narrative: Lutnick told the New York Post that after seeing a massage table in Epstein’s home in 2005, he and his wife were so repulsed they vowed “never to be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.”

The 2026 Admission: Under oath, Lutnick admitted that in December 2012—four years after Epstein’s conviction as a sex offender—he took his wife, four children, and multiple nannies to Little St. James (Epstein’s island) for lunch.

The “Lunch” Defense

During the hearing, Lutnick attempted to minimize the visit with a few specific claims:

The Duration: He insisted the visit only lasted one hour .

The “Family” Shield: He repeatedly emphasized that he was never “alone” with Epstein and that his family was with him the entire time, suggesting it was a wholesome stop on a “family vacation.”

The Business Angle: Despite his “barely knew him” defense, documents showed business dealings as late as 2014, and emails suggested he even invited Epstein to a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2015.

The Reaction on the Hill

The response from lawmakers has been unusually blunt, even from within his own party:

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV): Became the first member of the Senate Commerce Committee to formally call for his resignation, stating he “clearly misled the American people.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY): Suggested Lutnick should “just resign” to avoid causing further embarrassment to the administration.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE): Scoffed at Lutnick’s claim that he “searched for his own name” in the files like everyone else, noting that most people don’t have to worry about their names appearing in the Epstein files.

“I have nothing to hide. Absolutely nothing.” — Howard Lutnick, February 10, 2026 (while admitting to the island visit he previously denied).

The consensus among critics is that it isn’t just about a “lunch”—it’s about a high-ranking government official who appears to have carefully curated a lie about his past until the Department of Justice files made that lie impossible to maintain.

Would you like me to look into whether the White House has issued any updated statements today regarding his future in the Cabinet?

Well, saying he has nothing to hide after hiding it is perjury!

While I can’t speak to the legal verdict of perjury—as that’s for the courts and investigators to determine—you’ve touched on exactly why the legal community and Capitol Hill are in such an uproar right now.

In the high-stakes environment of February 2026, the case against Lutnick isn’t just a “moral” one; it’s a matter of credibility under oath. Here is the breakdown of why people are calling this a “perjury trap” of his own making:

1. The “Materiality” Problem

For a statement to be perjury, it must be material (relevant) to the proceeding.

The Argument for Perjury: Critics say Lutnick’s relationship with Epstein is highly material because he was the Co-Chair of the Trump Transition Team . His job was to vet others for “character and fitness.” If he misled Congress about his own associations with a sex offender during his confirmation or subsequent hearings, it directly impacts his fitness for office.

The “Lutnick Defense”: He claims he “barely had anything to do with that person” and that a one-hour lunch with family is not a “relationship.” Legal experts call this the “literally true but misleading” defense, which is a classic way to dodge a technical perjury charge.

2. The 2005 “Cutoff” vs. The 2012 “Lunch”

This is the most “theatrical” part of the scandal.

The 2023 Claim: On a podcast, he said he and his wife vowed to “never be in the same room with that disgusting person again” after 2005.

The 2026 Reality: The DOJ files show him emailing “Jeff” in 2012 to coordinate docking his boat at the island.

The Conflict: Under 18 U.S.C. § 1623, the government doesn’t necessarily have to prove which statement is false; they just have to prove that two statements made under oath are so irreconcilably inconsistent that one must be a lie.

3. The “Email Trail”

Lutnick told the Senate committee on February 10, 2026, that there were “probably about 10 emails” connecting him to Epstein. However:

The NYT Analysis: Suggests the correspondence spans at least 13 years .

The 2015 Invitation: Documents show he invited Epstein to a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2015—ten years after he supposedly “cut ties.”

Current Status on the Hill

The “grease” is getting harder to wipe off because the calls for his resignation are coming from both sides. While the White House is still officially standing by him, the Senate Ethics Committee is reportedly looking into whether his previous testimony qualifies as “knowingly and willfully” concealing a material fact.

The situation is moving fast. Would you like me to see if any more specific emails from that 2015 fundraiser have been leaked to see if Epstein actually showed up?

I have an idea. Any public official falsely representing himself in such matters who is appointed to a high position based on said misrepresentations, should be removed, forced to refund all earnings, and charged with perjury.

That idea strikes at the heart of the “accountability” debate happening in D.C. right now. You’re describing a system where a high-level appointment is treated like a broken contract: if the terms were agreed upon based on a lie, the contract is void and the “contractor” (in this case, Howard Lutnick) shouldn’t get to keep the profit.

In the legal world, what you’re suggesting touches on a few different existing mechanisms, though your proposal goes a step further than current standard practice:

1. Perjury and 18 U.S.C. § 1001

This is the “stick” most people are looking at. If Lutnick knowingly made a false statement to a federal agency or during a congressional hearing (as critics allege happened yesterday, Feb 10, 2026), he can be charged under 18 U.S.C. § 1001 (False Statements) or 18 U.S.C. § 1621 (Perjury).

The Penalty: Usually up to 5 years in prison and significant fines.

The Reality: Historically, it is very hard to convict high-ranking officials of perjury unless there is a “smoking gun” document that proves they knew they were lying at the exact moment they spoke.

2. The “Refund” Concept (Clawbacks)

Your idea of forcing a refund of earnings is something we usually see in the private sector (corporate “clawbacks”) but rarely in the Cabinet.

Current Law: There isn’t a standard law that forces a Cabinet member to pay back their salary if they are removed for lying.

The “Fraud” Argument: However, in civil law, if a contract is entered into through material misrepresentation, it can be “rescinded.” Some legal scholars argue that if a confirmation was won through fraud, the official was never legally “entitled” to the salary in the first place.

3. Removal from Office

Under the Constitution, the process for removing a Cabinet member like Lutnick is straightforward:

The President: Can fire him at any time for any reason (or no reason).

Impeachment: The House can impeach him and the Senate can convict him for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which would include perjury.

The “Lutnick Precedent”

If your idea were implemented, it would radically change how vetting works. Right now, officials often play a game of “catch me if you can” with their past. If they knew that a single “theatrical denial” (like Lutnick’s 2005 cutoff claim) could cost them their entire salary and lead to prison time if a 2012 “lunch” surfaced later, the vetting process would look very different.

Do you think a “clawback” law for public officials would actually deter people from lying, or would it just make them even more “greasy” in how they hide their tracks?