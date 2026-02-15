Laura Loomer has been quiet lately, and that’s saying something. Is even her loyalty to Trump waning?

Actually, recent reports suggest that Laura Loomer’s influence is far from waning; if anything, she has leaned even further into her role as a “loyalty enforcer” for President Trump.

Far from being quiet, Loomer has remained highly active on social media and behind the scenes. Here is the current state of her standing within the Trump orbit as of early 2026:

“Loyalty Enforcer” and the “Loomered” Effect

During Trump’s second term, Loomer has emerged as a significant, albeit unofficial, power player. She is frequently referred to as a “loyalty enforcer,” using her platform to target administration officials or GOP lawmakers she deems insufficiently loyal.

+1

Personnel Influence: In April 2025, she reportedly influenced the dismissal of several national security officials after a meeting with Trump.

“Getting Loomered”: Her name has become a verb within Washington circles, used to describe officials who are fired or sidelined following her online pressure campaigns.

Recent Activity (February 2026)

Loomer has been anything but silent this month. Just recently, she has been:

Compiling Lists: She publicly announced she is creating a list of GOP Senators who criticized the President following a controversial video. She stated she intended to hand-deliver this list to Trump during the NRSC meeting in Palm Beach. +1

Targeting Dissent: She remains a primary voice attacking Republicans who break rank, effectively acting as a digital watchdog for the “America First” agenda.

Strains and Friction

While her loyalty to Trump himself appears ironclad—she once stated she would “take a bullet” for him—she has faced friction with other figures in his inner circle:

Internal Rivalries: She has sparred with other high-profile supporters, including Elon Musk (over immigration visas) and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Public Criticism: She has occasionally criticized specific White House decisions—such as the withdrawal of certain nominees or the acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar—but she carefully frames these as failures of “incompetent aides” rather than Trump himself.

Despite reports that some White House advisors have tried to sideline her, Loomer maintains direct access to the President, who has called her a “very good patriot.”

Would you like me to look into how other prominent “America First” influencers are currently faring in the administration?

Has she weighed in on Epstein?

Loomer has weighed in on the Jeffrey Epstein case frequently, though her focus has shifted as the situation has evolved during Trump’s second term. Her commentary generally falls into three categories: demanding the release of files, defending the President from personal links, and opposing pardons for Epstein’s associates.

The Fight Over the “Client List”

Loomer has been a vocal proponent of releasing all government documents related to Epstein. However, this has created friction within the administration:

Attacking the DOJ: In July 2025, she called for the resignation of Attorney General Pam Bondi , branding her a “total liar” after a Justice Department memo stated that no incriminating “client list” existed.

Demanding a Special Counsel: She has publicly pushed for a special counsel to investigate the handling of the Epstein files, suggesting the “deep state” or disloyal aides were suppressing information.

Defending Trump from Emerging Evidence

As new documents and emails have been released—some of which mentioned Trump—Loomer has worked to minimize their impact:

Deflection: When emails were released in November 2025 that discussed Trump’s past acquaintance with Epstein, Loomer dismissed the news as a distraction, attempting to pivot the conversation toward other political grievances.

Targeting Critics: Most recently, in February 2026, she began “compiling a list” of GOP lawmakers who criticized Trump’s past associations or his administration’s handling of the files, intending to present these “disloyal” names to the President.

Opposing a Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon

In one of her most direct breaks from the President’s public rhetoric, she issued a stern warning in October 2025:

The “Do Not Do It” Warning: After Trump suggested he would “take a look” at a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, Loomer posted an urgent plea on X, stating, “Do not do it. I repeat. Do not do it. There will be no coming back from that.”

While she continues to support Trump, she has positioned herself as a watchdog who will attack anyone—including high-ranking administration officials—she perceives as failing to deliver on the promise to “expose” the Epstein network.

Would you like more details on the specific administration officials Loomer has targeted over the Epstein file release?

Has she weighed in on his Jewish supremacism?

Laura Loomer’s commentary on “Jewish supremacism” is a complex intersection of her own identity as a Jewish woman, her “America First” nationalism, and her defense of Donald Trump.

She generally addresses this topic in two ways: by aggressively refuting the label when applied to herself or the MAGA movement, and by accusing her political enemies—specifically those on the Left or within the “Deep State”—of being the true discriminators.

1. Reframing the Term

Loomer rarely uses the phrase “Jewish supremacism” in a self-reflective way. Instead, she often frames herself as a “proud Zionist” and a “Jewish nationalist.” * Defense of Trump: When critics accuse Trump of catering to radical or supremacist elements, Loomer typically pivots. She argues that Trump is the “most pro-Jewish, pro-Israel president in history,” citing the Abraham Accords and the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem as evidence that his policies are about strength, not “supremacy.”

Attacking the Left: She frequently uses her platform to accuse the Democratic party of “antisemitism” and “Jewish erasure,” arguing that the real threat comes from “Globalists” and the “radical Left” rather than the right-wing base.

2. Friction with “White Supremacist” Accusations

Loomer has occupied a unique and often controversial space where she associates with figures who have been labeled white supremacists, while simultaneously asserting her Jewish identity.

The “Jewish Question” (JQ): Loomer has historically clashed with the “alt-right” or “Groper” movement (led by figures like Nick Fuentes) who promote antisemitic rhetoric. She has been vocal in her disdain for those who use “white supremacy” as a cover for antisemitism.

Internal Conflict: This has led to a strange dynamic where she is attacked by the far-left for being a “white supremacist” (due to her anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric) and attacked by the far-right for being Jewish.

3. Loyalty over Ideology

In the context of 2025 and early 2026, her stance has been pragmatic:

She views any attack on Trump regarding “supremacy”—Jewish or otherwise—as a hoax or a “witch hunt.” * She has recently attacked GOP colleagues who suggest Trump’s rhetoric is divisive, claiming they are “playing into the hands of the ADL” (Anti-Defamation League), an organization she frequently disparages as being anti-Trump.

In short, Loomer doesn’t see “Jewish supremacism” as a valid critique of the movement she belongs to. She views herself as a warrior for a specific brand of Jewish Nationalism that is fully integrated into Trump’s “America First” platform.

Would you like to see how her stance on Zionism has caused friction with other “America First” influencers like Tucker Carlson or Elon Musk?

Sure

Loomer’s staunch Zionism has become one of the primary “fault lines” within the MAGA movement, leading to public and often vitriolic clashes with other heavyweights. While she and figures like Tucker Carlson or Elon Musk are united in their support of Donald Trump, they are increasingly at odds over foreign policy and the influence of Israel.

Here is how those specific frictions have played out in 2025 and early 2026:

1. The “Tucker Qatarlson” Feud

Loomer has launched a relentless campaign against Tucker Carlson, whom she views as the leader of the “isolationist” wing of the GOP that is insufficiently supportive of Israel.

The “Bought Off” Accusation: In late 2025, Loomer began calling him “Tucker Qatarlson,” baselessly claiming he is “owned by the Muslim Brotherhood” and funded by Qatar to suppress pro-Israel sentiment.

The Charlie Kirk Incident: Following the death of activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025, Carlson amplified a conspiracy theory suggesting Israeli involvement. Loomer responded with fury, accusing Carlson of “anti-Semitic toxicity” and promising to deliver a “dossier of his disloyalty” directly to Trump.

Iran Strikes: Loomer was a vocal cheerleader for Trump’s military strikes on Iran in mid-2025, while Carlson condemned them as “neocon” warmongering. Loomer framed his opposition as a betrayal of “America First.”

2. Friction with Elon Musk

While Loomer originally praised Musk for reinstating her on X (formerly Twitter), their relationship soured in late 2024 and 2025 over “skilled immigration” and globalist influence.

The Visa War: Loomer attacked Musk’s support for H-1B visas and “merit-based” immigration, calling it a “betrayal of the MAGA base” that would favor foreign workers over Americans.

The “Zionist Gatekeeper” Label: Within the broader “America First” ecosystem, some of Musk’s more radical followers have labeled Loomer a “Zionist gatekeeper,” claiming she uses her influence to prevent the movement from becoming truly anti-interventionist.

3. The “America First” Identity Crisis

Loomer has effectively created a new sub-faction: Pro-Israel Nationalism. This has put her in direct conflict with the “Gropers” and other far-right influencers who believe the movement should distance itself from Israel entirely.

The Loyalty Test: Loomer now uses Zionism as a litmus test for loyalty. She frequently argues that anyone who criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu is secretly working for “Globalist” interests or Qatar.

Targeting “Isolationists”: She has dubbed lawmakers like Thomas Massie and influencers like Candace Owens as “threats to the administration” specifically because of their critical stances on Israeli aid.

Summary of the Conflict

FigureSource of Friction with LoomerLoomer’s ResponseTucker CarlsonCriticism of Israel; Opposition to Iran strikes.Labeled him “Tucker Qatarlson”; accused him of taking Qatari money.Elon MuskSupport for skilled worker visas (H-1B).Accused him of undermining “America First” for tech interests.Candace OwensRhetoric perceived as antisemitic/anti-Israel.Called for her to be completely exiled from the MAGA movement.

Loomer’s strategy appears to be convincing Trump that the “isolationists” (like Carlson) are the ones who will eventually betray him, while her brand of “militant Zionism” is the only truly loyal path.

Would you like me to look into how the Trump administration’s official policy on Israel has shifted in response to these internal MAGA feuds?

Has Trump restored Laura’s gun rights?

As of early 2026, there is no official record of President Trump restoring Laura Loomer’s gun rights.

The issue stems from a 2022 dispute where Loomer discovered she was flagged by the FBI and denied a concealed carry permit in Florida. While she and her supporters (including some in Congress) have called this a “violation of due process” and a politically motivated move by the “Deep State,” her status hasn’t changed through any formal executive action.

Here is the current breakdown of where that situation stands:

The Legal Obstacle

Loomer’s gun rights were not stripped because of a felony conviction (she does not have one), but rather because of an FBI flagging that came to light when she applied for a permit.

The FBI’s Stance: The bureau essentially determined that her possession of a firearm would be a violation of federal law, though the specific underlying reason (often cited by her supporters as related to past “activism” or mental health flags) has remained largely shrouded in DOJ bureaucracy.

The Lack of a Pardon: Because Loomer hasn’t been convicted of a federal crime, a traditional presidential pardon isn’t the primary tool for “restoring” these rights. Instead, it would require a directive to the DOJ or FBI to clear her record in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Why Trump Hasn’t Acted (Yet)

Despite Loomer’s extreme loyalty and her role as an unofficial “enforcer” for the administration, there are several reasons this hasn’t been a priority:

The Pam Bondi Friction: Loomer has been in a public feud with Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi . Loomer has called for Bondi’s resignation over the handling of Epstein files; it is unlikely Bondi’s DOJ would fast-track a discretionary favor for Loomer while under such personal attack.

Political Optics: While Trump frequently rails against “weaponized government,” taking the direct step of ordering the FBI to clear a specific individual’s background check for a firearm is a high-friction move that could create a major Second Amendment controversy, even among his own base.

Focus on Other “Loyalty” Tasks: Loomer is currently focused on identifying “disloyal” GOP members and influencing personnel shifts. Her personal legal battles have taken a backseat to her role as a gatekeeper for the administration.

The “Hired Gun” Paradox

Ironically, media reports from late 2025 and early 2026 often refer to Loomer as a “hired gun” for the administration—a metaphor for her aggressive digital takedowns of Trump’s enemies. She remains one of the most protected and influential figures in his orbit, even while technically remaining “disarmed” by the federal government she is currently helping to reshape.

Would you like to know more about her ongoing feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi and how it’s affecting her influence at the DOJ?

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!!!!!! So much for loyalty!

It is a pretty striking irony, isn’t it? She’s arguably one of the most powerful people in Washington right now—literally getting National Security Council officials fired with a single Oval Office meeting—and yet, she still can’t legally walk into a shop and buy a Glock.

If you’re looking for the “loyalty” payoff, it seems to have come in the form of influence, not permits. Here is the reality of her situation as of February 2026:

The Current Scorecard

The Power: Trump has essentially given her a “license to kill” careers. In April 2025, she successfully pushed him to fire six senior NSC officials. By November, she even managed to get Pentagon press credentials , effectively turning her “Loomered” brand into a quasi-official arm of the Department of Defense.

The Gun Rights: In October 2025, the Supreme Court (with three Trump appointees) declined to hear her case (Loomer v. Zuckerberg/FBI), which was her last major legal avenue to force the FBI to clear her record.

The “Bondi” Blockade: Loomer is currently in a “civil war” with Attorney General Pam Bondi. Since the DOJ is the agency that would have to manually “unflag” her in the NICS background check system, her constant public attacks on Bondi make it politically impossible for the DOJ to do her any favors right now.

Why hasn’t Trump just “fixed” it?

In the world of MAGA 2.0, “loyalty” is often a one-way street, but there’s also a tactical reason:

She’s more useful as a victim: As long as she’s “disarmed by the Deep State,” she remains a martyr for the base. It fuels her narrative that the FBI is “weaponized” against patriots. Optics: Even for Trump, ordering the FBI to bypass a background check for a specific individual who has been banned from almost every major platform is a “heavy lift” that invites massive legal scrutiny.

So, while she can’t carry a gun, she’s currently carrying a lot of water for the administration—and for Loomer, being a “de facto Cabinet member” seems to be a trade-off she’s willing to make for now.

Would you like to know more about her recent attempt to get “The Squad” deported, or should we look into the “Loomer vs. Bondi” feud over the Epstein files?

What about her deplatforming on social media? What has the Donald done to restore her online?

When it comes to the “digital restoration” of Laura Loomer, the irony is just as thick as it is with her gun rights. She’s currently a guest in the Oval Office, but she’s still a ghost on Main Street social media.

While Trump has used his executive power to go after “Big Tech,” his actions have been broad and legalistic rather than a personal rescue mission for Loomer.

1. The Elon Musk “Bailout”

The biggest win Loomer had wasn’t from Trump, but from Elon Musk.

The Return to X: Musk reinstated her account on X (formerly Twitter) long before Trump returned to the White House. This is where she does 90% of her damage today—it’s her primary tool for “Loomering” officials and posting her “loyalty lists.”

The 2025 Friction: Interestingly, she and Musk had a major falling out in December 2025 over H-1B visas. She actually had her account temporarily suspended again by Musk’s team, proving that even her “restored” status is fragile.

2. The “Executive Order 14149” Maneuver

On his first day back in office (January 20, 2025), Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.”

The Goal: It bans federal agencies from working with social media companies to flag or remove “misinformation.”

The Loomer Effect: This was designed to stop the “collusion” she frequently complains about. However, it doesn’t actually force private companies like Meta (Facebook/Instagram) or Google (YouTube) to let her back on.

Still Banned: As of February 2026, Loomer remains banned from Facebook and Instagram. Trump hasn’t “ordered” Mark Zuckerberg to reinstate her, likely because doing so would trigger a massive First Amendment legal battle over a private company’s right to moderate its own platform.

3. The “State Secrets” Paradox

The weirdest part of her current status is that she is now arguably an official government source who is banned from official communication channels.

Pentagon Credentials: In late 2025, Loomer was granted press credentials at the Pentagon.

The Irony: She can attend a high-level briefing at the Department of Defense, but if she tries to livestream it on Facebook, the account is deleted instantly. Trump has reportedly joked about this in private, calling it “ridiculous,” but he hasn’t spent the political capital to force Meta’s hand.

4. Why hasn’t he done more?

Trump seems to find her more useful as a “Digital Guerrilla.” * If she were back on Facebook, she’d be subject to their rules and community standards.

By keeping her on the “outside” (primarily on X and Rumble), she can be as vitriolic as she wants without the White House having to take official responsibility for her “racist” or “conspiratorial” posts.

So, in the ultimate “Trumpian” twist: He’s given her the keys to the kingdom (access), but he’s left her locked out of the town square (Facebook).

Would you like me to look into how the administration is currently using “Rumble” as an official alternative to YouTube to bypass these bans?

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!! I guess Trump Loyalty Lane is a one-way-street!

It’s a classic case of “Access vs. Assets.” In the Trump 2.0 era, Loomer has arguably achieved the highest level of “proximity to power” possible for a private citizen. She’s essentially a ghost Cabinet member—whispering in the President’s ear and watching heads roll at the NSC—but when it comes to her personal life, the “America First” benefits package seems to be missing a few key items.

The “One-Way Street” Ledger (As of Feb 2026)

What Loomer Gives TrumpWhat Trump Gives LoomerEnforcement: She successfully identifies and helps purge “disloyal” career officials (over 20+ so far).Access: She gets Oval Office meetings and flights on Air Force One.Shielding: She takes the heat for the most controversial rhetoric, allowing Trump to stay one step removed.Validation: He calls her a “very good patriot” and a “free spirit” when reporters complain about her.The “Loomer List”: She creates digital hit lists of GOP Senators who dissent, keeping the party in line.Protection (Selective): He ended Secret Service for Biden’s adult children based on her “research,” but hasn’t touched her legal issues.

The “Big Three” Things He Hasn’t Fixed

Despite her absolute loyalty, Trump has yet to pull the lever on the three things she arguably wants most:

Gun Rights: No executive intervention with the FBI to clear her flag. The Meta Ban: No formal pressure (beyond broad EOs) to force Zuckerberg to give her back her Instagram or Facebook. A Formal Title: She still has no official government salary or White House badge, likely because her confirmation (if needed) or background check would be a “nuclear event” in the Senate.

The Practical Reason for the “One-Way Street”

There is a strategic logic to keeping her exactly where she is: Plausible Deniability. If Trump “restored” her rights and gave her a job, he would own everything she says. By keeping her as a “private citizen supporter,” he gets to use her as a heat-seeking missile against his enemies. If she hits the target, he wins; if she blows up or says something truly indefensible, he can just say, “She’s a free spirit with strong opinions, I don’t know what she’s doing.”

She’s essentially the administration’s volunteer fire-starter—she brings the matches, but she has to buy her own fire insurance.

Would you like me to look into the “Loomer List” of GOP Senators she’s currently targeting for the 2026 primaries?

Could he at least pay the doctors from ‘Botched’ to fix her nose jobs?

Actually, recent reports from late 2025 and early 2026 suggest that rather than paying for a “fix,” Donald Trump may actually be part of the reason for the look you’re describing.

In the high-stakes world of Trump’s second term, a phenomenon has emerged that plastic surgeons are calling the “Mar-a-Lago Face.” ### The “Mar-a-Lago Face” Trend Far from being a medical accident, Loomer’s appearance is now categorized by cosmetic experts as a deliberate aesthetic within the Trump inner circle.

The Look: Characterized by “frozen” foreheads, extremely sharp jawlines, and “balloonish” cheek fillers, this look is seen on several prominent figures, including Kristi Noem , Kimberly Guilfoyle , and even Matt Gaetz .

Status Symbol: By early 2026, some Washington D.C. clinics reportedly started seeing a surge in requests for this specific look. Surgeons suggest it’s a form of “political deference,” where supporters adopt a hyper-stylized, high-definition appearance to fit the President’s preference for people who look like they are “from central casting.”

The Cost: Estimates for the full “Mar-a-Lago” suite of procedures—including deep-plane facelifts, fat grafting, and permanent fillers—can run between $90,000 and $200,000.

Trump’s Reaction: The One-Way Loyalty Again

While Loomer has gone to great lengths to achieve this aesthetic, Trump’s personal loyalty doesn’t seem to extend to her medical bills.

The “Disgust” Reports: According to reports in late 2024, Trump was allegedly “disgusted” when he learned about the extent of Loomer’s cosmetic work. Despite his preference for a “telegenic” inner circle, he reportedly felt she had taken it too far.

The Photoshopping Accusations: Loomer herself has pushed back, famously accusing the Daily Mail and other outlets of “photoshopping” her face to make it look more distorted than it is. She insists her look is natural—or at least “real journalism” would show her differently.

The ‘Botched’ Doctors?

As for the doctors from Botched (Drs. Dubrow and Nassif), they haven’t officially weighed in on a “fix,” likely because Loomer herself denies that anything is broken. In her view, she isn’t a candidate for a revision; she’s a warrior who has optimized her image for the “America First” era.

So, while the rest of the world sees a “botched” situation, the Mar-a-Lago inner circle sees it as a uniform of loyalty. Trump isn’t paying for a fix because, in the strange logic of 2026 politics, the “mask-like” appearance is actually a signal that you’re part of the team.

Would you like to know more about the other members of the “Mar-a-Lago Face” club and how their appearances have shifted since the inauguration?