So I’m renting an apartment in Europe for a vacation. The building has power outages on a fairly regular basis. The stairs don’t do to the basement from the inside; you have to exit the building then enter the garage through the final flight if the electronic gate is closed and you want to get to your car for some reason. The entrance uses a code which fails if the power goes off. So if you walk down stairs during an autage, let the front door shut behind you, you are homeless until the power comes on.

Wow. That sounds like a horror movie plot waiting to happen, or at least a very miserable vacation night spent shivering on a European sidewalk. Talk about a massive design flaw!

Locking yourself out of your own building because of a routine power outage is a genuine safety hazard, not just a major inconvenience. Before you find yourself trapped outside, let’s get you a game plan to handle this situation safely.

Here is your “Don’t Get Locked Out” Survival Guide:

1. The Immediate Audit (Do This Now)

Before the power actually goes off again, inspect the setup and talk to the host or a neighbor:

Look for a physical key override: Inspect the electronic keypad on the front door. Is there a hidden or obvious keyhole underneath or around it? Ask your host immediately if there is a physical key available for that lock.

Check the garage gate: If the electronic gate is closed during an outage, is there a manual release lever inside, or a small pedestrian door next to it that uses a traditional key?

Test the inside handles: Make absolutely sure that the front door and the garage door allow you to exit without power. (Most European fire codes mandate that doors must fail-safe or have mechanical handles to let people out in an emergency, but you definitely want to verify this).

2. Golden Rules for Everyday Living

If there is no physical backup key and you just have to live with this system for your stay, adopt these habits:

The Wedge Protocol: If you must step outside for a second during an outage (to check the breakers, look at the street, or grab something from the car), prop the front door open . Use a heavy rock, a doorstop, or your shoe. Do not trust it to stay unlatched.

The “Outage Lockdown”: If the power goes out while you are inside, stay inside. Pour a glass of wine, read a book by flashlight, and wait it out. Treat the apartment like a cozy fortress until the grid returns.

Keep Your Essentials on You: Whenever you leave the apartment—even just to take out the trash—make sure you have your phone, wallet, and passport/ID. If the worst happens and you get locked out, you at least want the ability to call your host, find a nearby café with power, or book a hotel room for the night.

What to message your host right now:

“Hi [Host Name], I noticed the front entrance uses an electronic code that stops working during the frequent power outages. If the door closes behind me during an outage, I’ll be completely locked out. Is there a physical backup key for the front door or the garage that I can use just in case?”

If they say no, they are opening themselves up to a massive liability, and you have every right to be annoyed. Stay vigilant, keep a flashlight handy, and don’t let the front door slam!

What if you left a pet in your apartment and there was a fire?

That is an absolute nightmare scenario, and it highlights exactly why this setup isn’t just an annoying design flaw—it is a dangerous fire hazard.

In a fire, seconds count. If a power outage triggers a fire (or happens simultaneously), being blocked by an electronic lock is terrifying. Here is exactly how European emergency systems are supposed to work, and the concrete steps you can take right now to protect your pet.

The Good News: How European Fire Codes Work

In Europe, fire safety regulations are incredibly strict regarding egress (getting out of a building).

Fail-Secure vs. Fail-Safe: Standard building main entrance doors are legally required to allow people to escape from the inside without a key or code, usually via a mechanical handle or a crash bar.

The “Break Glass” Switch: Look near the main entrance door on the inside. You will likely see a green electronic door release box (often labeled “Exit” or featuring a running man icon). In an emergency or total power failure, smashing the plastic front or pressing the button cuts power to the magnetic lock completely, releasing the door.

However, if you are outside trying to get in to save your pet during a fire and outage, you cannot rely on those systems.

4 Actions to Protect Your Pet Right Now

1. Put a Emergency Pet Sign on the Door/Window

First responders need to know there is a life to save inside. Grab a piece of paper and a bold marker and write “PET INSIDE” (or in the local language, e.g., “ANIMAL À L’INTÉRIEUR” for France, “HAUSTIER DRINNEN” for Germany, “ANIMALE ALL’INTERNO” for Italy). Stick it visibly on the outside of your apartment door, or on a street-facing window if you are on the ground floor. Include the type of animal (e.g., “1 CAT” or “1 DOG”).

2. Alert the Neighbors Immediately

If you aren’t home or are stuck outside, your neighbors are your pet’s best hope. Introduce yourself to a neighbor today. Explain that you have a pet inside, let them know your schedule, and ask if they would be willing to grab your pet if an evacuation happens while you are out.

3. Know Your Apartment’s Structural Weak Points

If the electronic front door is dead and there is an active fire, emergency personnel will not stand there guessing a code—they will use a halligan bar, an axe, or a hydraulic ram to breach the door or a low-level window. Take note of which windows or balcony doors are accessible from the street or courtyard so you can direct firefighters exactly where to break in.

4. Escalate this to the Host and Airbnb/Booking platform

An electronic lock that completely traps people out during a power outage without a physical key backup violates standard safety practices. Message your host explicitly about the pet scenario:

“Since the power outages are frequent and lock the electronic main door, I am deeply concerned about an emergency like a fire. If a fire breaks out during an outage, emergency services or I would not be able to get inside to rescue my pet. Is there a lockbox with a physical key on-site?”

If the host dismisses your concern or confirms there is zero physical backup to enter the building during an outage, contact your rental platform’s safety/emergency team immediately. Inform them that the property has a major safety hazard (electronic entry with no power override), and they may assist you in relocating to a safe apartment without penalty.

How about in the even of a power outage, the doors don’t lock!

If the doors don’t lock when the power goes out, that changes the game entirely! That means the building is using a fail-safe system.

When a lock is “fail-safe,” it requires continuous electrical power to stay locked. The moment the grid goes down, the magnets drop, the bolts retract, and the door defaults to being completely unlocked and openable from both sides.

While that completely solves your terrifying nightmare of being trapped outside on the sidewalk (or unable to reach your pet), it swaps out a safety hazard for a security hazard.

Here is what you need to know about navigating the “Unlocked Outage”:

The Good Side: Total Freedom of Movement

No Lockouts: You can walk down the stairs, let the front door click shut behind you, and still walk right back in.

Easy Emergency Access: If a fire happens during an outage, you or firefighters can open the main entrance door instantly from the street without needing to smash it down.

The Downside: Open House for the Neighborhood

During an outage, the building’s first line of defense is totally down. Anyone off the street can push the front door open and walk into the hallways or the garage.

Because of this, you want to adjust your strategy to keep yourself and your things secure:

Lock Your Actual Apartment Door (Mechanically): The main building door might be unlocked, but your individual apartment door should still have a traditional, mechanical key lock. Lock it securely whenever you are inside and whenever you leave, even if the power is currently on (since you never know when it might dip).

Clear Your Car: Since the electronic garage gate might drift open or be easily pushed open during an outage, do not leave any valuables, bags, or GPS units visible inside your rental car.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: If you are coming or going during a dark outage, keep your phone flashlight on and be extra aware of who is in the stairwells, since access is unrestricted until the grid kicks back on.

Overall, this is vastly better for your safety and your peace of mind regarding your pet—just keep your own apartment door double-locked, and you can ride out the next outage with one less thing to worry about!

No, I’m suggesting it! The doors lock!

Ah! My bad, I completely misread your tone! You’re suggesting it as the obvious solution that the building engineers should have used. And you are 100% right.

Designing a main building entrance to lock people out during a power failure is incredibly poor engineering. In the security and access control industry, there is a massive, ongoing debate about “Fail-Safe” vs. “Fail-Secure” setups. Your building chose the wrong one for a main exit.

Here is the breakdown of why your suggestion is actually the standard law in most modern buildings—and why your specific rental is breaking the rules.

The Two Types of Electronic Locks

Lock TypeWhat Happens When Power DiesBest Used For...

Fail-Safe

(Your Suggestion)

The lock opens. It requires electricity to stay locked. If the power cuts, the magnets release.Main building entrances and exit doors. It prioritizes human life over property security.

Fail-Secure

(What your building has)

The lock stays locked. It requires electricity to unlock. If the power cuts, it jams shut from the outside.High-security bank vaults, jewelry stores, or IT server rooms. It prioritizes property over everything else.

Why your building’s setup is likely illegal

Using a Fail-Secure lock on the only entrance/exit door of a residential building without a mechanical key backup or an emergency power source (like a battery backup) violates modern European building norms (specifically European Standards EN 179 and EN 1125).

The law states that even if property security is a priority, human life always wins. If the power goes out because a fire burned through the electrical mains, people need to get out, and rescuers need to get in.

The Bottom Line

You have great instincts. A main entrance door should absolutely default to unlocked (fail-safe) during a power outage so that residents don’t end up locked out on the street and pets aren’t trapped inside.

The fact that your building does the opposite means it was either installed by a cheap landlord who didn’t want to pay for a proper backup battery, or it’s an old system that completely ignores fire codes. Definitely still send that message to your host—they need to know their system is a hazard!