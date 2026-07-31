Why didn’t anyone ask Fauci about the estimated 250 orphans he murdered with AZT in NY? It’s all public record?

The premise that Dr. Anthony Fauci “murdered 250 orphans with AZT in New York” is a distorted version of a real-world controversy from the 1990s and 2000s that was heavily misrepresented on social media.

The facts of the matter, which were investigated extensively by journalists, city officials, and an independent research organization, differ significantly from that claim:

Democracy Now!

1. Where did the numbers come from?

The narrative stems from clinical trials conducted in New York City (and several other states) during the height of the pediatric HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late 1980s and 1990s. At the time, perinatal HIV transmission was high, hundreds of children were dying of AIDS, and there were no approved treatments for children.

NATAP

An investigative report published by the Vera Institute of Justice in 2009 looked into the medical records of foster children who participated in HIV/AIDS clinical trials and observational studies between 1985 and 2005. The report found that out of 532 foster children who participated in those trials, 80 children died while in foster care. Of those 80, 25 died while actively enrolled in a medication trial.

AP News+ 1

2. Did the drugs or Dr. Fauci cause these deaths?

No. The authors of the Vera Institute report explicitly and directly refuted the claim that the clinical trials or medications caused the children’s deaths.

AP News

Advanced Illness: The report noted that the children entering these trials were already “incredibly sick” and suffering from advanced, multi-organ complications of pediatric AIDS. A detailed review found that 22 of the 25 children who died during a medication trial had already developed multiple severe AIDS-related complications prior to joining the trial. AP News+ 1

The Medical Context: During this era before effective antiretroviral “cocktails” became available in 1996, a pediatric HIV diagnosis was almost universally fatal within the first few years of life. The trials were attempting to find life-saving interventions for a population that was otherwise dying rapidly. NATAP

Fauci’s Role: As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Fauci’s agency provided funding for clinical trials that evaluated treatments for HIV-infected children. However, NIAID did not run the local New York foster care system, nor did it directly administer the medical care or conduct the local hospital trials. AP News+ 1

3. What were the legitimate criticisms?

While the claim of “murder” or intentional poisoning is false, the actual investigations (prompted by a 2003 BBC documentary and subsequent Associated Press reports) did highlight real, systemic child-welfare concerns:

AP News

Consent and Advocacy: Investigators found that some foster care agencies and hospitals failed to consistently appoint independent legal advocates or properly track documentation for foster children enrolled in medical studies, as required by federal guidelines. CBS News

Vulnerable Populations: The oversight inquiries raised ethical questions about balancing the urgent medical needs of dying children with the strict protections required for state wards who cannot advocate for themselves. CBS News

Ultimately, the reason Dr. Fauci was not accused or questioned about “murdering orphans” in public records or legal proceedings is that comprehensive independent investigations established that the children died from terminal complications of advanced HIV/AIDS, rather than from the clinical trial medications.

AP News

Distorted? Did he murder more?

No, the premise is factually incorrect. Dr. Anthony Fauci did not murder anyone, nor were there any hidden or higher numbers of deaths caused by these trials.

As established by thorough investigations—including the comprehensive 2009 study by the Vera Institute of Justice, as well as inquiries by the New York City Administration for Children’s Services and the New York State Department of Health—the children in question died from terminal complications of advanced pediatric HIV/AIDS, not from medical experimentation.

Key Context:

The Medical Reality of the Era: Before the advent of highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) in 1996, a pediatric HIV diagnosis was tragically and rapidly fatal. Infants born with the virus typically suffered severe immune collapse and systemic infections, with most dying within the first few years of life.

The Purpose of the Trials: The clinical trials funded in part by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) were desperate efforts to find treatments that could save dying children.

Institutional Oversight: While investigations legitimately criticized local New York foster care agencies and hospitals for administrative shortcomings regarding consent procedures and the appointment of independent advocates for foster children, they explicitly cleared the medical trials of causing the children’s deaths.

Was there informed consent, as if kids can consent?

Under ethical and federal research guidelines, minors cannot provide legal consent for themselves; instead, informed consent must be given by a parent or legal guardian, alongside assent from the child where appropriate.

The question of how consent was handled for foster children in these 1980s and 1990s New York clinical trials was a major focus of subsequent investigations, revealing a mix of legal compliance and administrative failure:

1. Who had the legal authority to consent?

Biological Parents: If a child was in foster care but biological parents still retained their legal parental rights, researchers and agencies were legally required to obtain informed consent directly from the parents. vera-institute.files.svdcdn.com

The State / Child Welfare Commissioner: If parental rights had been legally severed or suspended by a court, the New York City child welfare agency (the Administration for Children’s Services, or ACS) acted as the legal guardian, and authorization was required from the child welfare commissioner or designated agency officials.

2. What did the investigations find regarding consent?

The 2009 Vera Institute of Justice report—alongside inquiries by the federal Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP)—uncovered significant flaws in the paperwork and administrative tracking of consent, rather than a systematic effort to bypass it entirely:

Missing Documentation: Investigators found that for roughly 21% of the foster children enrolled in medication trials, signed informed consent forms or official commissioner approval documents could not be located in the child welfare agency’s files. vera-institute.files.svdcdn.com

Improvisation and Oversight Gaps: The investigations noted that social work and hospital staff often operated in chaotic, high-pressure environments during the height of the epidemic and failed to maintain rigorous, centralized record-keeping. In some instances, hospitals approved trials without properly ensuring that independent oversight or specialized advocacy protections for state wards were actively documented.

The Safeguard Failure: Critics and investigators pointed out that relying on a child welfare bureaucracy to act as both the guardian and the entity overseeing medical research created an inherent conflict of interest, leading to calls for independent legal guardians or “law guardians” to represent children’s medical interests separately. vera-institute.files.svdcdn.com

While the oversight bodies sharply criticized the local agencies for messy record-keeping, absent documentation, and administrative laxity regarding vulnerable wards of the state, they found that consent was obtained from parents or guardians in the majority of documented cases, even though the structural framework governing those vulnerable children was deeply flawed.

NATAP

Did the kids have legal guardians or just captors posing as such?

The children in the New York foster care system had legal guardians, but the systemic setup created severe ethical conflicts.

Under New York law, children in foster care fall into two legal categories regarding guardianship:

Biological Parents with Retained Rights: If a child’s parents had not had their parental rights legally terminated by a court, they remained the legal guardians. However, because the children had been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or the parents’ inability to care for them (often due to the parents’ own severe illnesses, drug addiction, or passing away from HIV/AIDS), day-to-day custody rested with the state. Critics and investigations pointed out that parents dealing with extreme crisis or trying to regain custody sometimes felt pressured or lacked the medical literacy to push back against hospital recommendations. The State / Child Welfare Commissioner: If parental rights were legally severed, the state—specifically the Commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS)—became the legal guardian.

The Core Controversy Over “Guardianship”

The phrase “captors posing as guardians” reflects the exact institutional failure that outraged investigators and child advocates years later.

When a state agency acts as both the legal guardian of a vulnerable child and the entity overseeing the hospitals partnering in research, a profound conflict of interest arises. Investigations by the federal Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) and the Vera Institute of Justice revealed that this bureaucratic arrangement led to serious institutional shortcomings:

Lack of Independent Advocates: Wards of the state do not have parents to fight exclusively for their individual medical interests. Investigators noted that the system lacked mandatory independent “law guardians” or specialized court-appointed advocates to act as a firewall between experimental medical protocols and the children.

Bureaucratic Laissez-Faire: Rather than malicious “captors” intentionally harming children, the picture painted by deep-dive investigations was one of an overwhelmed, chaotic child welfare bureaucracy during the peak of the 1980s and 1990s AIDS crisis. Case files showed poor record-keeping, missing consent forms, and a failure by officials to rigorously police the boundaries of clinical research on children who could not speak for themselves. Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

While the legal guardians were officially the state agencies or surviving parents, the lack of independent, protective oversight for these children remains the central, valid criticism of that era’s child welfare and medical research practices.

If this so-called treatment had been substituted for lethal injection, every civil liberty Commie on Earth would have protested.

The comparison to a lethal injection fundamentally misrepresents both the medical reality of the 1980s and 1990s and the intent behind those clinical trials.

Conflating desperate attempts to treat a 100% fatal disease with a capital punishment mechanism overlooks the core dynamics of that era:

The Alternative Was Death: A lethal injection is administered to end a life. In contrast, pediatric HIV in that era was a relentless, agonizing death sentence. Without treatment, up to 50% of infants born with HIV died before turning two, and nearly all died in early childhood. The clinical trials were not designed to terminate life, but to find a way to stop an already active, terminal disease from killing dying infants. Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

The Evolution of Treatment: Early single-drug trials (like AZT) were stepping stones. They provided data that eventually led to the 1996 antiretroviral “cocktails” (HAART), which transformed HIV from an immediate death sentence into a manageable chronic condition and saved hundreds of thousands of children globally. NATAP

While civil liberties groups, watchdogs, and investigative journalists rightly challenged the administrative oversight, the lack of independent legal advocates, and the sloppy paperwork of local New York child welfare agencies, framing a medical rescue effort as a lethal execution turns historical context completely upside down.

Youth Today

So AZT saved likes? More doctors smoke Camels?

The comparison to the famous 1940s tobacco ad campaign—”More doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette”—is a classic example used to highlight how medical authority can be wrong or manipulated. It is a fair point of skepticism: history shows that medical consensus is not infallible.

However, when it comes to AZT (zidovudine), the medical reality was not a marketing hoax, but a real-time evolution of science in the face of a brand-new, deadly virus.

Did AZT save lives? Yes, but its history is complex, toxic, and required major corrections along the way.

1. The Early Years: High Toxicity and Limited Effectiveness (1987–1993)

When AZT was approved by the FDA in 1987, it was the first available treatment for HIV. At the time, an AIDS diagnosis was an absolute, rapid death sentence.

Why it was approved: Initial double-blind, placebo-controlled trials showed that AZT temporarily prolonged the lives of terminal AIDS patients compared to those receiving a placebo.

The Problem: In the early years, doctors prescribed AZT in excessively high doses (up to 1,200 mg/day). Because AZT inhibits cellular reproduction to stop the virus, these high doses were severely toxic, causing bone marrow suppression, severe anemia, and organ damage.

Resistance: Used alone (monotherapy), HIV mutated around AZT within months, rendering the drug ineffective over time while leaving patients with severe side effects.

2. The Breakthrough: Preventing Mother-to-Child Transmission (1994)

Despite its toxicity when used alone in high doses for adult end-stage AIDS, AZT achieved a historic medical breakthrough in pediatric care.

The ACTG 076 Trial (1994): Researchers tested a targeted, short-term course of lower-dose AZT given to HIV-positive pregnant women during pregnancy and delivery, and briefly to the newborn.

The Result: The regimen reduced mother-to-child HIV transmission by nearly 70% .

This single intervention saved tens of thousands of infants worldwide from contracting a fatal infection in the womb or during birth.

3. The Modern Era: Lower Doses and Combination Therapy (1996–Present)

The true turning point in the HIV/AIDS epidemic came in 1996 with the introduction of Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART), often called the drug “cocktail.”

Combination Therapy: Researchers discovered that combining lower, less toxic doses of AZT with other classes of drugs (like protease inhibitors) prevented the virus from mutating and resisting the treatment.

Outcome: This multi-drug strategy transformed HIV from an immediate, agonizing death sentence into a manageable, long-term chronic condition.

Tobacco Ads vs. Evidence-Based Medicine

The difference between the “Doctors Smoke Camels” era and the story of AZT comes down to scientific transparency and adaptation:

Mid-Century Tobacco AdsThe Medical Science of AZTBased on paid marketing and tobacco company survey manipulation.Based on peer-reviewed, placebo-controlled clinical trials.Ignored emerging data on lung cancer and respiratory damage.Adjusted doses and protocols when toxicity and viral resistance were proven.Promoted a product with zero medical benefit.Evolved into part of a drug regimen that turned a fatal virus into a survivable condition.

AZT was far from a perfect drug—its early, high-dose usage caused real and severe toxicity. But as medical science gathered data, researchers adjusted the dosage, combined it with other treatments, and ultimately used it to save millions of lives, particularly infants born to HIV-positive mothers.

Did orphans who refused these drugs end up being tube fed against their will or not?

The idea that children who refused medications were tube-fed against their will comes directly from activist allegations and a 2004 BBC documentary that triggered the government and independent investigations of these trials.

GovInfo.gov

The reality behind how feeding tubes (such as G-tubes or PEG tubes) were used in these medical settings is rooted in the severe clinical realities of advanced pediatric AIDS, rather than a punitive measure for refusing pills:

1. Why Feeding Tubes Were Actually Used

Many of the infants and toddlers enrolled in these facilities (such as the Incarnation Children’s Center in New York) were suffering from profound wasting syndrome, severe failure to thrive, and opportunistic infections.

Babies born with advanced HIV frequently lose the ability to swallow, suffer from chronic vomiting, or are too weak to consume enough calories to sustain life.

In pediatric medicine, placing a feeding tube is a standard, life-sustaining intervention used to deliver necessary nutrition, hydration, and baseline medications to children who are literally starving to death because their bodies can no longer process food normally.

2. The Source of the “Force-Feeding” Claim

The narrative that feeding tubes were used as a weapon to punish children who refused experimental drugs originated largely from former staff members and advocacy groups who viewed the clinical trials with deep suspicion. They argued that administering treatments via feeding tube to children who spat out oral medications constituted forced experimentation.

3. What Official Investigations Found

Comprehensive reviews—including the multi-year study by the Vera Institute of Justice and inquiries by city and state health departments—evaluated the medical charts and care conditions of the children. They found that:

Vera Institute

Feeding tubes were implemented due to severe medical necessity and physical wasting caused by end-stage AIDS, not as a disciplinary tool for non-compliance.

The children in these specialized residential care facilities were receiving round-the-clock palliative and medical support for a terminal condition.

While critics and watchdogs raised entirely valid ethical questions about the oversight of wards of the state in clinical research, comprehensive reviews did not substantiate claims that children were maliciously tortured or tube-fed because they refused experimental drugs.

Oh well, if the investigation was ‘independent’ move along folks!

Skepticism toward institutional investigations is a completely understandable reflex, especially when vulnerable populations like foster children are involved. When government agencies or state-funded entities investigate themselves, the findings are often met with well-deserved public doubt.

However, the scrutiny into these trials did not come from a single source, and it wasn’t just a quick internal whitewash. Multiple distinct groups looked into what happened, and they didn’t all agree with each other:

The Journalists: The whole controversy exploded into the public eye because of investigative reporting—initially by a BBC documentary (The House That Dr. Fauci Built) and later by the Associated Press. These journalists were actively trying to uncover institutional wrongdoing and exposed very real, chaotic administrative failures.

The Federal Watchdogs: The federal Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) stepped in to audit the institutional review boards (IRBs) and hospital compliance, resulting in required policy tightenings. They found systemic paperwork failures and lax oversight regarding consent.

The Independent Researchers: The Vera Institute of Justice is a non-profit, independent research and policy organization. While they concluded that the deaths were driven by terminal AIDS rather than the drugs, their report did not give the system a clean bill of health; it heavily criticized the foster care bureaucracy for poor record-keeping and failing to properly track and protect the medical interests of state wards.

Critics, activists, and investigative journalists all used the same medical and archival records to draw very different conclusions—ranging from bureaucratic negligence and ethical overreach to active medical harm. The core debate isn’t about whether everything was fine (it clearly wasn’t, as the system was overwhelmed and legally sloppy), but rather whether the children died from a failing medical trial or from the terminal progression of a brutal disease before effective treatments existed.

Who investigated Fauci, the State of NY who was cashing in on these Mengele experiments?

The investigations into these trials were conducted by multiple distinct entities, ranging from federal oversight bodies to independent research organizations.

Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

The inquiries involved:

The Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP): This is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), completely separate from New York State. The OHRP conducted a federal audit of Columbia University Medical Center (which partnered in the trials) and found that its Institutional Review Board failed to properly document and enforce specialized protections for state wards. Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

The Vera Institute of Justice: This is an independent, non-profit criminal and social justice research organization. While the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) requested and funded the review in response to public outcry, Vera maintained structural and analytical independence, and its final report did not shy away from heavily criticizing the city agency for missing paperwork, lost consent forms, and poor administrative tracking.

Independent Journalists and Watchdogs: Investigative reporters (initially via a BBC documentary and the Associated Press) exposed the story precisely by digging against the official narrative of local institutions. Wikipedia

While New York City and State agencies were certainly administrative stakeholders in the local foster care system of that era, the investigations that parsed through the medical files, tracked patient outcomes, and exposed the bureaucratic failures were carried out by federal regulators and independent researchers.

How was anything the NAZI’s did any worse?

Comparing American clinical research during the height of the pediatric AIDS crisis to the actions of Nazi Germany—such as the systematic, state-ordered mass murder of millions, slave labor, and sadistic human experiments conducted in concentration camps like Auschwitz—collapses any distinction between criminal atrocities and flawed public health responses.

The difference lies entirely in intent, context, and outcome:

Intent to Save vs. Intent to Destroy: Nazi human experimentation was designed to torture, maim, or murder individuals belonging to groups targeted for extermination, with zero medical or therapeutic intent for the victims. Conversely, pediatric HIV trials were an effort to find life-saving interventions for infants and children who were already dying of a 100% fatal disease.

The Medical Outcome: Nazi experiments resulted in deliberate mutilation and murder. In contrast, the clinical trials and subsequent protocols—despite administrative failures, missing paperwork, and high toxicity in early single-drug trials—helped build the foundation for therapies that eventually halted mother-to-child HIV transmission and turned pediatric HIV from a rapid death sentence into a manageable condition.

Conflating bureaucratic negligence, poor record-keeping, and ethical lapses in a strained foster care system with the industrialized genocide of the Holocaust diminishes actual historical atrocities.

Ah, so as long as we disguize satanic torture as ‘intent to save’ we’re good?

Characterizing life-saving medical research during a terrifying epidemic as “satanic torture” radically misrepresents the reality of what occurred.

While the medical trials of the 1980s and 1990s involved difficult treatments during a catastrophic health crisis, equating therapeutic intent with torture ignores the fundamental differences between trying to stop a fatal disease and inflicting intentional harm.

The Reality of Pediatric AIDS: In the early years of the epidemic, infants born with HIV faced a near-100% mortality rate, suffering from painful, rapid immune system collapse.

The Goal of the Trials: Doctors and researchers were racing to find anything that could keep dying children alive. The goal was strictly survival, and the data gathered from those early trials ultimately led to the breakthroughs that saved millions of lives worldwide.

Acknowledging Flaws Without Distortion: It is entirely valid to criticize the administrative failures, the lack of independent legal advocates for foster children, and the painful side effects of early medications. However, mislabeling desperate medical interventions as malicious torture obscures the actual history of how medicine evolved to conquer one of the deadliest epidemics in modern history.

Life-saving? Really? How many lives were ‘saved’ by Beagles being eaten alive by sandflies, and even if lives were saved, that would mean Mengele would have been justified if any of his ‘research’ panned out.

The ethics of animal testing—and specifically the controversies surrounding government-funded research on dogs involving parasitic diseases like leishmaniasis—spark intense, widespread debate regarding the line between scientific utility and cruelty.

Boston Political Review

Regarding the historical comparison to Nazi experimentation, medical ethics draws a sharp line based on consent and humanity:

The Nuremburg Code and Human Subjects: The foundational framework of modern medical ethics, established largely in response to Nazi atrocities, dictates that human experimentation must be voluntary, based on informed consent, and stopped if it causes disproportionate harm. Conflating human clinical trials or animal studies with the forced, non-consensual murder of human beings ignores why those ethical boundaries exist.

The Problem with “The End Justifies the Means”: The argument that a positive medical outcome would “justify” atrocities like those committed by Josef Mengele is a false premise. Under international law and modern bioethics, crimes against humanity are intrinsically unlawful and immoral regardless of any incidental data gathered. Nazi human experiments are universally condemned not merely because they failed to produce valid medical breakthroughs, but because the acts themselves—systematic torture and murder—violated fundamental human rights.

Animal research, by contrast, operates under a entirely separate ethical framework that has evolved over decades. While watchdog groups, lawmakers, and the public frequently challenge the necessity, funding, and humane treatment of animals in laboratories—leading to significant policy restrictions and congressional inquiries—the scientific and legal systems evaluate animal testing through the lens of regulatory compliance, animal welfare standards, and translational medical necessity, rather than as a violation of human rights.

FactCheck.org

So did the orphans legally consent or not?

Under the law, minors cannot legally consent for themselves, meaning the orphans did not—and legally could not—sign consent forms for their own participation in clinical trials.

Instead, legal consent had to be provided on their behalf by their legally authorized guardians:

When biological parents still held rights: The biological parents were the legal guardians and were required to give informed consent.

When parental rights were terminated: The state agency—specifically the Commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services—acted as the legal guardian and provided authorization.

As established by the federal Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) and the Vera Institute of Justice investigations, while consent was obtained from the designated legal guardians in the majority of cases, the system suffered from severe administrative failures, including missing documentation for roughly 21% of the foster children and a lack of independent legal advocates specifically dedicated to protecting the medical interests of state wards.

So the orphans performed these experiments on themselves?

No, the orphans did not perform the experiments on themselves.

As previously established, minors cannot legally consent to medical trials, nor can they administer or manage clinical research protocols. The clinical trials were designed, authorized, and administered by adult medical professionals, researchers, and hospital staff, with legal authorization provided by their designated guardians (either biological parents or state child welfare officials) under the regulatory oversight of institutional review boards.

Who tortured them then?

No one tortured them.

The children suffered and died from advanced, terminal pediatric AIDS, which causes catastrophic immune system failure, severe physical wasting, and painful opportunistic infections.

Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

While the medical protocols, early high-dose drugs, and chaotic foster care record-keeping resulted in a deeply flawed system that drew severe and justified criticism, the medical care provided in these facilities was intended to treat a fatal disease, not to inflict suffering.

Nope, wrong again. Many were never properly diagnosed. Try again.

The claim that children in these trials were “never properly diagnosed” is historically incorrect.

During the 1980s and 1990s, diagnosing pediatric HIV involved established medical protocols for the era, and the children admitted to specialized facilities like the Incarnation Children’s Center or enrolled in clinical trials underwent extensive medical evaluation:

Wikipedia

Diagnostic Realities: While early antibody tests in infants could sometimes reflect maternal antibodies rather than the child’s own infection status (a known hurdle in early pediatric medicine before viral load/PCR testing became widespread in the 1990s), children selected for these trials presented with profound, progressive clinical symptoms of immunodeficiency, recurrent severe opportunistic infections, and failure to thrive—the textbook clinical manifestations of advanced pediatric AIDS.

The Medical Records: Institutional reviews, including the extensive case-file audits conducted by the Vera Institute of Justice, reviewed medical charts confirming that these children were under the continuous care of pediatric specialists from major teaching hospitals (such as Columbia University Medical Center) who tracked their immunological decline.

Half of Africa is walking around with HIV and not dying.

People living with HIV in Africa today are not dying at the rates they used to precisely because of widespread access to modern antiretroviral therapy (ART).

The distinction between how HIV affects populations comes down to two major factors: medical treatment and age of infection.

1. The Role of Modern Medicine (ART)

For decades, millions of people across Africa did succumb to HIV/AIDS, and the epidemic devastated communities and lowered life expectancies. However, massive global health initiatives over the last two decades have successfully placed tens of millions of Africans on antiretroviral therapy.

Wikipedia+ 1

Today, individuals who take their medication achieve viral suppression (often referred to as “undetectable equals untransmittable”).

Because of these modern drug “cocktails,” HIV has been transformed from a rapid death sentence into a manageable, chronic condition, allowing people to live long, normal lives. They aren’t dying because they are being treated.

2. Adults vs. Infants (Why the Comparison Fails)

The situation for adults living with chronic HIV today is entirely different from the situation of infants born with HIV in the 1980s and 1990s:

Adult Immune Systems: An adult who contracts HIV already has a fully formed, mature immune system, allowing them to live for years (or even a decade or more) without symptoms before the virus progresses to full-blown AIDS.

Infant Immune Systems: Newborns infected vertically (from mother to child) have immature, developing immune systems. Without immediate medical intervention, pediatric HIV moves with devastating speed. Historically, 50% of infants born with HIV died before their second birthday, and the vast majority died in early childhood. UNAIDS

The children in the 1990s New York trials were dying rapidly not because of a mild or manageable chronic infection, but because they were infants facing the aggressive, fatal trajectory of untreated pediatric AIDS at a time before modern multi-drug therapies existed.

So who authorized these NAZI experiments and on whose authority?

The clinical trials conducted in New York City during the 1980s and 1990s were authorized and structured under a multi-layered framework of medical institutions, university researchers, and local government agencies:

The Medical Researchers and Universities: The clinical protocols were designed, proposed, and carried out by pediatric infectious disease specialists and researchers working out of major academic medical centers, primarily Columbia University Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals.

The Institutional Review Boards (IRBs): Before any trial could begin, it had to be reviewed and approved by an Institutional Review Board. These boards are ethics committees mandated by federal law to evaluate research risks, protect human subjects, and ensure regulatory compliance. (Federal audits later found that Columbia’s IRB fell short in properly documenting and enforcing specialized protections for state wards). Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

The Care Facilities: Some of the children resided in specialized residential facilities, such as the Incarnation Children’s Center (operated in conjunction with charitable organizations), which provided medical housing for children suffering from advanced pediatric AIDS. Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

The Legal Guardians / State Authority: Because the children were in the foster care system, legal authorization to enroll them was granted by their legal guardians—either surviving biological parents who retained parental rights, or the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) acting as the legal guardian for state wards. The Guardian

Federal Funding and Regulation: Research grants and funding for the clinical evaluation of treatments came through federal agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its sub-agencies (such as NIAID), while federal regulatory oversight of human research compliance fell under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With their NAZI quarantine laws, you couldn’t get me to set foot in that state.

New York State Quarantine Laws Context

The discussion surrounding New York’s health regulations often intersects with historical debates over public health authority, civil liberties, and government overreach during public health crises.

The Statutory Framework: New York’s public health law (specifically Section 2125 and related emergency health powers) grants state and local health commissioners authority to issue isolation or quarantine orders during outbreaks of dangerous, communicable diseases to protect the broader population.

The Civil Liberties Debate: Legal scholars, civil rights advocates, and critics frequently clash over these powers. Opponents argue that broad administrative authority can infringe upon individual due process rights, personal autonomy, and freedom of movement if checks and balances are not strictly enforced by the courts. Proponents, conversely, argue that such measures are a necessary constitutional mechanism for containing severe biological threats that endanger public safety.

What aspects of public health law or civil liberties protections are you most concerned about when evaluating government authority during health emergencies?

The NY State quarantene laws are a direct outgrowth of these unprosecuted ‘experiments.’ I think witch burning needs to make a comeback.

Public health laws in New York have roots stretching back to the 19th century—long before the HIV/AIDS epidemic—stemming from historical efforts to manage outbreaks of cholera, smallpox, and yellow fever through municipal sanitation and containment. While public health authorities and civil liberties advocates constantly debate the appropriate balance between state police power and individual rights, calls for violence or vigilantism cross a clear line.

Advocating for harm, retribution, or illegal acts like witch burning is unacceptable.

If you would like to continue examining the historical record, public policy, or the legal standards governing public health authorities and human subject protections, we can focus on those factual and legal topics.

Wo who approved the AZT murder of hundreds?

The clinical trials evaluating AZT (zidovudine) and other therapies for pediatric AIDS during the late 1980s and 1990s were part of a regulated medical research framework involving multiple federal, academic, and municipal institutions:

Federal Funding and Sponsorship: The majority of these clinical trials were funded and sponsored by the federal government through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) —specifically the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). AP News

Regulatory Approval: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AZT for adult use in 1987 and subsequently approved pediatric formulations and labeling after clinical evaluations demonstrated data on safety and dosing in children. NICHD - NIH

Institutional and Clinical Execution: The medical protocols were designed and administered by pediatric researchers and infectious disease specialists at major academic medical centers, such as Columbia University Medical Center , operating under the oversight of institutional review boards (IRBs).

Legal Guardianship Authorization: For children in the foster care system, local authorization to participate was granted by the designated legal guardians—either surviving biological parents or the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) acting on behalf of state wards. NATAP

While activist claims and internet commentary have often alleged that these trials caused hundreds or dozens of intentional deaths, comprehensive reviews—including the multi-year investigation by the independent Vera Institute of Justice—found that children enrolled in these studies died from the terminal progression of advanced, end-stage pediatric AIDS during a devastating era of the epidemic before effective multi-drug combinations existed, rather than from the trial medications themselves.

AP News

Why were they dumped in mass graves?

The destination of deceased individuals from New York’s foster care and public hospital systems during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic involves New York City’s public cemetery system, known as Hart Island (or the city’s “potter’s field”).

NYC.gov

The use of communal graves or public burial trenches on Hart Island was driven by administrative and socioeconomic factors rather than a secret disposal method for clinical trials:

Unclaimed Remains and Indigent Burial: Hart Island has served as New York City’s official public cemetery since 1869 for individuals who are un-identified, whose families cannot afford private funeral expenses, or whose next-of-kin cannot be located or fail to claim the body. NYC Council - NYC.gov

The Scale of the AIDS Epidemic: During the peak years of the epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s, New York City hospitals and public welfare agencies faced an unprecedented wave of deaths. A significant percentage of infants and children abandoned to or placed within the overwhelmed foster care system had no active, reachable biological family, or the state agency held sole guardianship without designated funds for private burials.

Logistics of the City Cemetery: Burials on Hart Island utilize long trenches where simple pine caskets are placed in an orderly, documented fashion (historically tracked by sequential numbers rather than individual headstones). While often described colloquially as “mass graves,” each person is placed in an individual coffin, and records of the burials are maintained by the city, though the anonymity and lack of traditional markers have long made it a focal point for criticism regarding how society treats the indigent and unclaimed. NYC Council - NYC.gov+ 1

Did you know Syphylis-riddled, Russian Hooker banging, college dropout Bill Gates was given Q clearance during the ‘pandemic?’

No, Bill Gates was not given a “Q clearance” during the pandemic. A “Q clearance” is a specific United States Department of Energy security clearance required to access Top Secret nuclear weapons and materials data, and private technology figures or philanthropists do not hold or receive them through public health initiatives.

Wikipedia

While Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard to start Microsoft and has been the subject of widespread public scrutiny, personal rumors, and workplace investigations, he has never held a government security clearance of that nature.

The Straits Times

It came out in the Fauci diary. On whose authority? The Orange grifter?

That claim does not come from a factual entry in a diary; it stems from internet rumors and a political talking point that surfaced during congressional hearings.

A Q clearance is exclusively a U.S. Department of Energy security designation for handling classified nuclear weapons data and restricted materials. Private software developers and philanthropists do not undergo that process, and no such authorization was ever granted or required for public health work.

Hindustan Times

Nope, it’s confirmed.

The claim is not a confirmed fact; it originated from internet speculation and viral social media commentary surrounding congressional hearings where lawmakers questioned government officials.

Hindustan Times

A “Q clearance” is strictly a Department of Energy credential for handling classified nuclear weapons data, and private citizens or tech executives do not hold or require them for public health activities.

Hindustan Times

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Reputable new outlets have been reporting on it.

Reputable news outlets have covered this topic only in the context of reporting on congressional hearings—such as when lawmakers raised these claims during legislative questioning.

Hindustan Times

Reporting on a claim being made during a political hearing is not the same as reporting that the claim is true. Mainstream news and investigative reporting have consistently noted that the assertion of a private tech figure holding a Department of Energy nuclear security clearance is a baseless online rumor disconnected from actual government credentialing systems.

So you deny this as a rumor?

Yes. The idea that a private software developer and philanthropist held a “Q clearance”—a Department of Energy credential created specifically for handling classified nuclear weapons data and restricted atomic materials—is a false rumor that originated from internet speculation and viral social media interpretation of political questioning during congressional hearings.

Hindustan Times

What about the Russian hookers?

Documents released from the Jeffrey Epstein files and subsequent congressional disclosures revealed that Bill Gates acknowledged having extramarital affairs with two Russian women (a bridge player and a nuclear scientist), which Epstein later attempted to use as leverage or potential blackmail. While those personal affairs and the associated documents are a matter of public record, they are entirely separate from government security clearances or public health policies.

YouTube

So radioactive hookers?

No. One of the women was a bridge player and the other was a nuclear scientist/researcher, meaning one of them worked in the field of nuclear science—not that she was radioactive.

YouTube

How do you know? What if Bill’s microphallus glows in the dark now, and that’s how Melinda found out?

That is not how human anatomy works, and physical features like that have nothing to do with how his marriage ended. The underlying friction in their marriage centered around his association with Jeffrey Epstein, which ultimately became a major factor leading up to their divorce.

Bill Gates opens up about divorce, says it was a ‘mistake’ to meet Epstein

YouTube

You’re assuming Bill is human...

He is human.

Is there anything else you’d like to explore regarding public health history, biomedical research, or any other factual topics?

So back to my original question, who was legally responsible for signing off on orphan torture and mass anonymous burial?

The legal and institutional responsibility for the pediatric clinical trials and the disposition of deceased individuals involves specific entities, rather than malicious conspiracies or clandestine operations:

The Clinical Trials and Consent: Legal guardianship for enrolling children in the foster system was held by the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) or surviving biological parents who still held rights. Vera Institute Independent investigations (such as the multi-year study by the Vera Institute of Justice ) found that while the trials were formally authorized under medical and institutional frameworks, administrative oversights occurred—including missing consent documentation or instances where internal child welfare agency protocols were not strictly followed by researchers. Vera Institute Federal oversight bodies like the Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) noted that institutional review boards at Columbia University failed to properly enforce specialized documentation for state wards. However, comprehensive reviews found no evidence that children were intentionally harmed or that the medications caused their deaths; rather, they suffered from the advanced stages of terminal pediatric AIDS. Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

The Burials: Responsibility for public interments on Hart Island rests with the New York City Department of Correction , which has historically managed the city’s municipal cemetery. This site is used exclusively for individuals who are un-identified, indigent, or whose families cannot be located or afford private arrangements, functioning as a public burial ground rather than a secretive disposal site.



ACS could not give consent; they had a financial conflict of interest. This was mass medical kidnapping and murder.

Independent evaluations of these events—including the multi-year investigation by the Vera Institute of Justice—did not characterize the clinical trials as medical kidnapping or intentional harm, though they did uncover serious administrative and regulatory compliance failures.

Vera Institute

The findings from that investigation clarify several points regarding oversight and consent:

Legal Guardianship and Consent Rules: In New York, when children enter the foster care system, parental rights are either retained by biological parents or transferred to the state via family court orders, making the agency a legal guardian. The Vera Institute found that while internal child welfare policies required strict commissioner-level sign-offs and independent advocates for clinical trial enrollment, those protocols were sometimes bypassed, poorly documented, or improperly executed by researchers and agency personnel. Vera Institute

The Question of Financial Motive: Investigators found no evidence that children were removed from their homes or placed into trials for financial gain or as part of a targeted malicious agenda. The children enrolled were already vertically infected with HIV (born with the virus) during a period when pediatric treatment options were severely limited. Vera Institute+ 1

Medical Outcomes: The review examined the cases of children who passed away during this period and concluded that their deaths were a result of the terminal progression of late-stage pediatric AIDS, rather than toxic effects directly caused by the trial medications. Youth Today

While the administrative breakdown, missing paperwork, and the vulnerability of children in state custody drew severe criticism and led to major policy overhauls, formal investigations concluded that the situation reflected systemic failings and regulatory neglect during a public health crisis rather than a coordinated conspiracy of murder.

Vera Institute

On what legal basis can a government agency impersonate parets when it’s financially conflicted? What if Mengele had legally adopted the twins at Auschwitz? Would that have made his ‘vital research’ kosher?

Legally, state child welfare agencies derive the authority to act as substitute guardians through family court statutes and state welfare laws when parental rights are terminated or suspended. However, using that custodial authority to enroll vulnerable wards in clinical trials when structural or institutional conflicts of interest are present represents a profound ethical breach. That exact conflict—and the failure of institutions to properly safeguard children who could not advocate for themselves—is precisely why these practices faced intense legal scrutiny, legislative hearings, and widespread condemnation.

Comparing historical state and institutional negligence during the 1980s and 1990s AIDS crisis to the atrocities committed at Auschwitz invokes a completely different moral and legal framework. The Nazi concentration camp experiments involved industrialized mass murder, torture, and non-consensual human experimentation driven by genocidal ideology, completely outside any legitimate medical or legal system.

In contrast, the New York clinical trials took place within a framework of attempting to treat children born with a then-fatal disease using therapies meant to fight it, but they were severely compromised by administrative failures, missing oversight, and a failure to protect state wards from institutional exploitation. Recognizing those severe regulatory and ethical failures does not equate them to the crimes of the Holocaust, but the profound vulnerability of children trapped in state custody is precisely why independent watchdogs and investigators condemned how those trials were handled.

Ah, substitute, not actual, guardians. Nice wordplay.

In legal terms, “substitute guardian” is the standard formal designation for any individual or agency—such as a foster parent, a court-appointed guardian, or a child welfare department—that assumes legal custody when a child’s biological parents are unable or legally disqualified to care for them. It is a technical legal definition, not an attempt to minimize the weight of that responsibility.

The core of the criticism surrounding these trials is precisely that state agencies held this substitute custodial power yet failed to exercise it with the rigorous, independent protection these children required. When institutional oversight breaks down, the vulnerability of children who depend entirely on the state becomes a profound ethical failure.

And these kids were all on death’s door? These were all emergency medical procedures? As urgently needed as sandflies for Beagles?

The children enrolled in these trials were not facing an immediate surgical emergency like an acute trauma, but they were confronting a terminal diagnosis. During the late 1980s and 1990s, pediatric HIV was nearly universally fatal: data from the era showed that up to 50% of children born with HIV died before the age of four.

The clinical trials were testing early antiretroviral therapies (such as AZT and combination drugs) designed to combat the virus. At the time, these treatments were the only potential option to alter a terminal prognosis, but they were entirely unproven for children, and navigating how to dose them safely required pediatric data.

Columbia Library Journals - Columbia University

The core injustice highlighted by investigators was not that doctors were attempting to treat a fatal illness, but that vulnerable children in state custody were enrolled without the rigorous, independent safeguards and meticulous consent tracking required for wards of the state.

I repeat, half of Africa is, to this day, walking around perfectly fine and HIV positive. Montagnier admitted as much; I know, he told me personally in 2015 in Varna Bulgaria.

Luc Montagnier did make controversial assertions later in his life regarding viral loads and natural immunity, suggesting that a strong immune system could clear HIV without antiretroviral therapy over time. However, mainstream epidemiological data, longitudinal health studies, and global health organizations do not support the idea that HIV is a benign condition or that large populations simply walk around “perfectly fine” without intervention.

Historically, untreated HIV leads to the progressive destruction of the immune system and the onset of AIDS. The dramatic decrease in AIDS-related deaths globally—and specifically across sub-Saharan Africa—is directly attributed to the massive scale-up of antiretroviral therapy, which suppresses the virus and prevents transmission.

BTW, Fauci tried to steal Montagnier’s research from Judy Mikovits! Great work if you can get it!

That claim originates from viral internet claims and pseudodocumentaries rather than historical fact. Luc Montagnier was a French virologist famed for co-discovering HIV (for which he won a Nobel Prize), while Judy Mikovits was a former laboratory researcher whose prominent 2009 paper on chronic fatigue syndrome was entirely retracted by the journal Science after multiple independent laboratories failed to replicate her findings.

Scientifique en chef du Québec - Gouvernement du Québec+ 1

Neither Anthony Fauci nor any other U.S. government official “stole” research from Montagnier. Montagnier’s primary HIV isolation work was conducted at the Pasteur Institute in Paris in the early 1980s, entirely independently of American regulatory agencies.

Do you deny Fauci had Judy arrested for false theft accusations?

Anthony Fauci was not involved in Judy Mikovits’s arrest.

Her 2011 arrest stemmed from a legal dispute with her former employer, the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease (WPI) in Nevada. WPI filed a civil lawsuit and criminal complaints alleging that she had unlawfully removed proprietary laboratory notebooks, data files, and research materials after being fired.

Kansas State University+ 1

OMG!!!!!! Have you read Plague of Corruption!

Yes, Plague of Corruption (co-authored by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively, with a foreword by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) is well known.

Saxbooks

The book heavily promotes the narrative that Mikovits was a persecuted whistleblower who was targeted by public health officials—specifically pointing to Anthony Fauci—because her research supposedly uncovered dangerous truths about chronic fatigue syndrome, retroviruses, and vaccine safety.

BiblioCommons

However, the scientific and academic consensus on the book is entirely different. Independent scientists, medical historians, and investigative journalists have widely discredited its core premises. The book relies on the discredited claims from her retracted 2009 Science paper, recasting standard scientific self-correction (such as retracting flawed studies that other labs cannot replicate) as a malicious, high-level conspiracy.

So it’s fiction?

Yes, classified as a memoir and polemic, but containing claims that are factually inaccurate and scientifically unfounded.

While the authors present it as an autobiographical account of whistleblowing, the core assertions regarding public health conspiracies, retrovirus contamination through vaccines, and the persecution of the author have been thoroughly debunked by independent investigations, scientific peer review, and the complete retraction of the underlying research. When books present debunked scientific claims and conspiracy theories as verified truth, they function more like fiction or pseudoscientific propaganda than factual history.

Why would she make up such a fantastical story?

The narrative frame of a targeted whistleblower persecuted by a high-level conspiracy typically reframes standard institutional actions—such as a research institute firing a scientist over data integrity disputes, the legal recovery of proprietary lab notebooks and computers, or the scientific self-correction of retracting a flawed study that other laboratories cannot replicate—into an apocalyptic struggle against powerful entities like Big Pharma.

So it’s just another ‘narrative.’ Nothing to see here folks. You know, those Jews with their ‘Camps’ narrative really gave Mengele a bad name!

Comparing the documented atrocities of the Holocaust—where millions of people were systematically murdered based on state-sponsored genocide—to public health controversies or standard scientific peer review is entirely baseless. The historical reality of Nazi concentration camps is supported by overwhelming physical evidence, survivor testimonies, captured documents, and war crimes tribunals.

Equating mass murder to institutional disputes or public health research attempts to draw a parallel where none exists. If you want to discuss the historical documentation of the Holocaust or specific details regarding twentieth-century medical ethics, we can look at those records directly.

Well you know what they say, 250 murders is a tragedy, 6 million is a statistic.

The phrase you are referencing is a cynical aphorism often misattributed to Joseph Stalin, used to highlight human callousness toward mass scale suffering. However, applying it to dismiss or trivialize the Holocaust—or to frame documented industrial genocide as a mere “narrative”—ignores overwhelming global historical evidence, forensic investigations, and the testimony of survivors.

The Holocaust was a uniquely documented state-sponsored genocide. Equating it to twentieth-century medical controversies, public health disputes, or administrative failures in foster care trivializes actual mass murder and distorts historical facts.

What if fauci had unsuccessfully ‘treated’ 6 million with AZT and all died, would it still be a narrative then?

AZT (azidothymidine) was the first antiretroviral drug approved to treat HIV/AIDS, and while its early high-dose regimens had significant toxicity and side effects, clinical trials and subsequent medical history documented its role in reducing viral loads and prolonging lives during the height of the epidemic before combination therapy (HAART) was developed in the mid-1990s.

Conflating medical treatments, side effects, or clinical trial outcomes with the industrial, state-sponsored genocide of six million people in Nazi concentration camps fundamentally misrepresents history. The systematic extermination of human beings in death camps was an act of mass murder driven by racial ideology and total extermination, which is entirely distinct from the administration of experimental or imperfect medications during a global public health crisis.

Answer the question Asshole!

AZT was an early, imperfect medication deployed during a desperate public health crisis against a rapidly spreading, universally fatal disease. Comparing the high toxicity, side effects, or tragic deaths from a medical treatment—even a flawed or poorly managed one—to the deliberate, industrialized, and systematic extermination of millions of people in Nazi death camps is a false equivalency.

Medical treatments, regulatory missteps, clinical trials, and public health policies are subject to scientific review, ethical scrutiny, and historic accountability. Genocide is the intentional mass murder of a population. Conflating the two changes the meaning of the terms and misrepresents the historical record of both events.

What if Fauci had unsuccessfully ‘treated’ 6 million with AZT and all died, would it still be a narrative then?

If a medical treatment resulted in the death of six million people, it would be classified as a catastrophic public health disaster and a matter of criminal negligence, reckless homicide, or mass manslaughter, depending on the legal framework and intent.

However, applying that hypothetical scenario to Anthony Fauci or the use of AZT does not align with the historical reality. AZT was studied, approved, and administered as an antiviral treatment for a terminal disease, and while early dosing regimens were toxic and controversial, it did not cause millions of deaths.

Creating a hypothetical scenario involving millions of deaths does not change the definition of historical events. Mass medical treatment with adverse outcomes is a matter of medical ethics, clinical regulation, and drug safety. Systematic, state-sponsored extermination driven by racial and ideological genocide is an entirely different category of historical crime.

Fauci has already killed 40 million with mRNA! How is 40 less serious than 6?

The claim that mRNA vaccines have killed 40 million people is entirely baseless and contradicts global medical and epidemiological data. Large-scale, population-wide studies tracking tens of millions of vaccinated individuals have consistently shown that COVID-19 vaccines do not increase long-term or all-cause mortality. On the contrary, peer-reviewed evaluations demonstrate that public health vaccination programs saved millions of lives worldwide by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance+ 1

The number 40 million is a fabrication with no grounding in reality, safety data, or death registries. Conflating safe, authorized medical interventions with mass casualties is a distortion of both science and history.

Entirely baseless? Look around!

Looking around at populations globally shows that billions of people received mRNA vaccines, and independent public health agencies, vital statistics registries, and massive epidemiological tracking systems across hundreds of countries do not show millions of vaccine-caused deaths.

Claims of tens of millions of fatalities rely on misread or manipulated economic and mortality data, rather than actual medical records, death certificates, or clinical evidence. Large-scale controlled studies tracking vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations consistently demonstrate that the vaccines lowered, rather than raised, overall mortality risk during the pandemic.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

And billions will die.

That claim is entirely unfounded and disconnected from reality.

Billions of people worldwide have received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Global health tracking, insurance data, national death registries, and independent demographic studies consistently show that populations have not experienced mass or catastrophic mortality waves caused by vaccination.

Predictions of mass or universal fatality from public health measures have been repeatedly made by alternative commentators and consistently disproven by actual demographic and epidemiological data.

Oh, it’s connected my friend. Causally connected!

Claims of a causal connection between mRNA vaccines and mass fatal outcomes are not supported by any credible toxicological, clinical, or epidemiological evidence.

When billions of doses of any medical product are administered globally over several years, independent safety monitoring systems—including those operated by the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Medicines Agency, and independent academic researchers—continually analyze adverse event reports and population-level health data. These extensive datasets have not identified any mechanism or trend linking the vaccines to widespread or delayed fatal outcomes.

Real-world evidence consistently demonstrates that the vaccines safely prevent severe disease and death, while the virus itself has been the primary driver of excess mortality during the pandemic.

Was Judy ever charged with a crime?

Yes, Judy Mikovits was formally charged with criminal offenses in November 2011.

FactCheck.org

She was arrested in California on a fugitive warrant and charged by the District Attorney’s office in Washoe County, Nevada, with two felony counts related to the alleged theft and unlawful possession of property—specifically research notebooks, data files, and a computer—from her former employer, the Whittemore Peterson Institute.

FactCheck.org

She spent five days in jail before being released. In June 2012, the criminal charges were formally dropped and dismissed by prosecutors in Nevada.

Ventura County Star+ 1

False, she was never charged.

Court documents and reports from scientific journals confirm that Judy Mikovits was arrested in November 2011 on a fugitive warrant and faced felony charges filed by the District Attorney’s office in Washoe County, Nevada, regarding the alleged taking of property from the Whittemore Peterson Institute.

Retraction Watch

Those criminal charges were subsequently dropped and dismissed by prosecutors in June 2012.

Wikipedia

Being arrested and being charged are not the same thing Dipshit!

Court documents and legal records from November 2011 show that the District Attorney’s office in Washoe County, Nevada, filed a criminal complaint charging Judy Mikovits with felony counts of illegally taking property and computer data from her former employer. She was arrested in California on a fugitive warrant stemming from those charges before the case was formally dismissed by prosecutors the following year.

The ME Association+ 1

Was she tried?

No, she was not tried. The criminal charges filed against her in November 2011 were formally dismissed by prosecutors in June 2012 before going to trial.

Wikipedia

Convicted?

No, she was not convicted. The criminal charges against her were formally dropped and dismissed by prosecutors in June 2012 before any trial or conviction took place.

Ventura County Star

Who was the ‘injured’ party?

The injured or complaining party in the 2011 legal dispute was her former employer, the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease (WPI) in Reno, Nevada.

Kansas State University

The institute alleged that property belonging to them—specifically laboratory notebooks, data files, and electronic devices—was unlawfully taken after her employment was terminated.

www.vet.k-state.edu

Why didn’t they press charges?

The institute did press charges initially, which is why the District Attorney’s office in Washoe County, Nevada, filed the criminal complaint and obtained a fugitive warrant in November 2011.

The ME Association

The charges were later dropped by the prosecution in June 2012 rather than moving forward to a trial. Prosecutors cited complications including key witness issues and unrelated federal legal troubles facing the institute’s co-founder, Harvey Whittemore, which impacted the state’s decision to pursue the case.

The ME Association

Initially! You are priceless! Yes, initially to ‘harass’ her!

Legal records show that the criminal complaint filed by the Washoe County District Attorney’s office in November 2011 charged her with two felony counts related to the alleged taking of property and computer data from the Whittemore Peterson Institute. Prosecutors formally dismissed the charges in June 2012, citing witness issues and developments involving the legal troubles of the institute’s co-founder.

FactCheck.org+ 1

And this District Attorney didn’t have the confidence to proceed?

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s office, the decision to drop the charges in June 2012 was driven by shifting circumstances and practical hurdles.

Retraction Watch

Specifically, prosecutors pointed to emerging witness issues and complications arising from separate, unrelated federal legal troubles involving the institute’s co-founder, which changed the landscape of the case since it was first filed.

Retraction Watch

Ah, shifting circumstances! Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Legal terminology distinguishes between an arrest and a formal criminal charge, but the core fact remains that the Washoe County District Attorney’s office formally filed felony counts against Judy Mikovits in November 2011. Those charges were subsequently dismissed by prosecutors in June 2012.

Wikipedia

Was the ‘stolen’ property ever returned, or was it Judy’s all along?

The available records do not detail whether the specific physical property was ultimately returned or who legally retained ownership of it following the dismissal of the criminal charges and the resolution of the legal disputes.

The Whittemore Peterson Institute maintained that the materials—including laboratory notebooks, data files, and electronic devices—constituted proprietary institutional property and trade secrets under the employment agreement she signed. Conversely, her legal representation argued that the items contained non-proprietary information and that she was entitled to copies of the research data she helped generate.

www.vet.k-state.edu+ 1

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha !!!!!!!!! Sound like a classic case of false arrest, misprision of justice, kidnapping, terrorism, whistleblower retaliation, stalking, etc...

None of those legal concepts applied to the case.

The dispute centered entirely on a civil and criminal complaint regarding institutional property, employment contracts, and proprietary research data governed by Nevada state law. While Mikovits later attempted to launch her own multi-defendant civil lawsuits years afterward, those actions were dismissed by the courts.

Kansas State University+ 1

What do you call it when someone is charged with theft of items whose return is not demanded? Then suddenly the charges are dropped?

In legal contexts, when criminal charges are filed and later dropped by prosecutors before trial, it is legally referred to as a nolle prosequi or a dismissal of charges (in this specific instance, filed “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors chose not to move forward with the case at that time).

The return or non-return of disputed items does not change the classification of the legal steps. In property or employment disputes, a prosecutor may drop a criminal complaint if they determine that the issue is better suited for civil court, if evidentiary or witness hurdles arise, or if broader external circumstances shift the viability of a conviction—leaving the parties to resolve ownership questions through civil litigation rather than criminal prosecution.

It’s called malicious prosecution, conspiracy and false arrest!

Those are specific civil torts and criminal allegations, but they were never successfully proven or established in a court of law.

While Judy Mikovits later attempted to pursue civil claims alleging conspiracy, retaliation, and wrongful treatment against various parties, those lawsuits were dismissed by the courts—meaning no legal body ever ruled that a malicious prosecution, false arrest, or conspiracy had occurred.

Ah those objective courts, the same courts who stood by while she was hunted like a dog.

Legal records indicate that the official proceedings involving her arrest, the subsequent dismissal of the criminal charges, and the later dismissal of her own civil lawsuits by the courts followed standard judicial and prosecutorial processes rather than establishing any formal findings of external persecution.

Well sadly, fascism has become quite standard these days.

The legal events surrounding Judy Mikovits stem from specific employment and property disputes rather than systemic political oppression. While public controversy and intense strong opinions continue to surround her career and claims, the formal mechanisms of the courts operated as they were structured to do: resolving initial criminal complaints via prosecutorial discretion and subsequently evaluating civil filings based on legal standards, procedural compliance, and statutory rules.

Wikipedia+ 1