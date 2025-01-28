Lisbon Water Conference
2024 Water Conference Lisbon Portugal
Time Speaker Title
8.00-9.00
9.00-9.30
9.30-10.05 Igor Jerman
Subtle Energy from Bioenergy Healers Captured by Water
Sensors
10.05-11.05 Gerald Pollack Structure of the Atom, Reconsidered
11.05-11.40
11.40-12.15 Vladimir Voeikov (remote)
Biological activity and some physico-chemical properties of highly
diluted solutions of hydrated fullerene C60
12.15-12.50 Konstantin Korotkov Structured water – myth or reality?
12.50-14.20
14.25-15.00 Veda Austin Water freezing method
15.00-15.35 Carrie Bennett
Optimizing Light Signals and Mitochondrial Water Production for
Client Healing
15.35-16.10 Jan Pokorny, Alex Theodorou Spectroscopic investigation of water layers
16:10-16:45
16.45 - 17.20 Roumiana Tsenkova Aquaphotomics: Complimentary Science of Unexplored Realm
17:20-17:55 Elmar Fuchs Lessons from the Floating Water Bridge
17:55-18:30 Ernst Zuercher Wood, Water and the Moon - from Tradition to Science
18.30-20.00
20.00 - 21.00
9.00-9:35 Jörg Schauberger Hyperbolic vortices and other Schauberger Technologies
9:35-10:10 John Stuart Reid Four postulated Laws of Cymatics
10:10-10:45 Githa Ben-David Can a Human Voice Influence the Structure of Water?
10.45-11.30
11.30-12:05 Donatella Negro Water that heals
12:05-12:40 Won Kim Pan-paradigm science and healing
12:40-14:00
14.00-14.35 Maria Eugenia Porto Applications of structured water in life
14.35-15.10 Mark Burr The applied science of primary water
15.10-15.45 Alberto Foletti
The trail of electromagnetic information transfer through
aqueous systems
15.45 - 16.20
16.20-17.05 Roberto Germano Water flow is generating solid supramolecular H2O aggregations
17.05-17.40 Hans Geesink Quantum order and disorder of water and biomolecules
17.40-18.30
18.30-19.30
19.30-21.00
9.00-9.35 Gery Pollet The Elephant in the Water
9.35-10.10 Glen Rein Imprinting vs structuring of water with frequency information
10.10-10.45 Alexander Tournier High-dilutions: at the boundary between matter and light
10.45-11.10
Session 5
Coffee break
Session 4
Wednesday October 16th
Thursday October 17th
Opening (Gerald Pollack and Akiko Stein)
Dinner
Film by Anna Boehlmark "Water - the Conductor of life"
Session 3
Coffee break
Water Conference Program
Session 2
Coffee break
Lunch
Coffee break
Registration
Session 1
Friday October 18th
Coffee break
Lunch
Poster capsules (3 min for each poster), sponsors presentations
Poster session (with wine)
Dinner
11.10-11:45 John Martin Restoring Nature’s Allostasis with KELEA Activated Water
11.45-12.20 Ulrike Granögger
The Wave Genome – DNA holograms in liquid crystal cellular
water
12.20-12.30 Sérgio Ribeiro
Cooperation for the establishment of an Intergovernmental Panel
on Water Structure
12.30-14.00
14.00-18.00
19.00-21.30
9.00-9.35 Geoff Montague-Smith
Frequency Medicine & Interdimensional Health: The role of body
fluid dynamics and cell communication
9.35-10.10 Dobroslava Kwiatkowska
Does microcurrent frequency therapy create EZ in living
organisms?
10.10-10.45 Paul Heroux Electromagnetic Fields, Water, and Biology
10.45-11.25
11.25-12.00 George Wiseman Brown’s gas (restructured water) for health
12.00-12.35 Robert Haralick Water And Ion Cyclotron Resonance
12.35-14.10
14.10-14.45 Beverly Rubik
Structured Water Device Stimulates Seedling Growth in the
Presence and Absence of Wi-Fi Radiation
14.45-15.20 Timothy Winey Static Torsion Field Generators
15.20-16.00
19.00-20.30
20.30-22.00
Coffee break
Closing (by Gerald Pollack)
Banquet
Session 6
Saturday October 19th
Dinner
Free time
Lunch
Lunch
Concert by Giovanni Marradi
Session 7
Day 1:
https://vimeo.com/user/192601857/folder/22478505
Day 2:
https://vimeo.com/user/192601857/folder/22490430
Day 3
https://vimeo.com/user/192601857/folder/22493374
Day 4