9.30-10.05 Igor Jerman

Subtle Energy from Bioenergy Healers Captured by Water

Sensors

10.05-11.05 Gerald Pollack Structure of the Atom, Reconsidered

11.40-12.15 Vladimir Voeikov (remote)

Biological activity and some physico-chemical properties of highly

diluted solutions of hydrated fullerene C60

12.15-12.50 Konstantin Korotkov Structured water – myth or reality?

14.25-15.00 Veda Austin Water freezing method

15.00-15.35 Carrie Bennett

Optimizing Light Signals and Mitochondrial Water Production for

Client Healing

15.35-16.10 Jan Pokorny, Alex Theodorou Spectroscopic investigation of water layers

16.45 - 17.20 Roumiana Tsenkova Aquaphotomics: Complimentary Science of Unexplored Realm

17:20-17:55 Elmar Fuchs Lessons from the Floating Water Bridge

17:55-18:30 Ernst Zuercher Wood, Water and the Moon - from Tradition to Science

9.00-9:35 Jörg Schauberger Hyperbolic vortices and other Schauberger Technologies

9:35-10:10 John Stuart Reid Four postulated Laws of Cymatics

10:10-10:45 Githa Ben-David Can a Human Voice Influence the Structure of Water?

11.30-12:05 Donatella Negro Water that heals

12:05-12:40 Won Kim Pan-paradigm science and healing

14.00-14.35 Maria Eugenia Porto Applications of structured water in life

14.35-15.10 Mark Burr The applied science of primary water

15.10-15.45 Alberto Foletti

The trail of electromagnetic information transfer through

aqueous systems

16.20-17.05 Roberto Germano Water flow is generating solid supramolecular H2O aggregations

17.05-17.40 Hans Geesink Quantum order and disorder of water and biomolecules

9.00-9.35 Gery Pollet The Elephant in the Water

9.35-10.10 Glen Rein Imprinting vs structuring of water with frequency information

10.10-10.45 Alexander Tournier High-dilutions: at the boundary between matter and light

Session 5

Session 4

Wednesday October 16th

Thursday October 17th

Opening (Gerald Pollack and Akiko Stein)

Dinner

Film by Anna Boehlmark "Water - the Conductor of life"

Session 3

Session 2

Session 1

Friday October 18th

Poster capsules (3 min for each poster), sponsors presentations

Poster session (with wine)

Dinner

11.10-11:45 John Martin Restoring Nature’s Allostasis with KELEA Activated Water

11.45-12.20 Ulrike Granögger

The Wave Genome – DNA holograms in liquid crystal cellular

water

12.20-12.30 Sérgio Ribeiro

Cooperation for the establishment of an Intergovernmental Panel

on Water Structure

9.00-9.35 Geoff Montague-Smith

Frequency Medicine & Interdimensional Health: The role of body

fluid dynamics and cell communication

9.35-10.10 Dobroslava Kwiatkowska

Does microcurrent frequency therapy create EZ in living

organisms?

10.10-10.45 Paul Heroux Electromagnetic Fields, Water, and Biology

11.25-12.00 George Wiseman Brown’s gas (restructured water) for health

12.00-12.35 Robert Haralick Water And Ion Cyclotron Resonance

14.10-14.45 Beverly Rubik

Structured Water Device Stimulates Seedling Growth in the

Presence and Absence of Wi-Fi Radiation

14.45-15.20 Timothy Winey Static Torsion Field Generators

Closing (by Gerald Pollack)

Banquet

Session 6

Saturday October 19th

Concert by Giovanni Marradi

Session 7

Day 1:

https://vimeo.com/user/192601857/folder/22478505

Day 2:

https://vimeo.com/user/192601857/folder/22490430

Day 3

https://vimeo.com/user/192601857/folder/22493374

Day 4

https://vimeo.com/user/192601857/folder/22494087