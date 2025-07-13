You said:

Why do people call Lindsey Graham 'Ladybug?'

The nickname "Lady G" or "Ladybug" for Senator Lindsey Graham is believed to have originated from allegations made by male sex workers, particularly one named Sean Harding in 2020. Harding tweeted that there was a prominent Republican senator who frequently hired male escorts, and others quickly identified this individual as Graham, using the nickname "Lady G."

"Lady G" was allegedly the name Graham asked escorts to use when referring to him.

Some escorts claimed Graham had specific grooming preferences and allegedly had moles or markings on his body that reminded one escort of a "ladybug" — hence the evolution of "Lady G" into "Ladybug."

While none of the allegations were ever confirmed or substantiated with hard evidence, the nickname stuck, especially among critics and online circles, as a jab at what they perceived as hypocrisy — given Graham’s conservative stance and voting record on LGBTQ+ issues.

So, calling Lindsey Graham "Ladybug" is a derogatory and mocking reference rooted in unproven allegations about his personal life, often used to suggest duplicity or hidden behavior that contrasts with his public persona.

