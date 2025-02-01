Lindsey Graham has always been an ‘Ignoranus’ (both an idiot and an asshole) but his recent questioning of Kash Patel exposes his clear vaccine damage. His ramblings were so replete with malapropisms and mispronunciations, I lost count. Referring to the FBI as the FAA, Devin Nunes as ‘David Nunes,’ ‘the FBI interfiend,’ etc., etc. The cognitive decline of members of Congress is palpable.

Patel did not impress me. He sounded like a student who over-rehearsed his speech and for me committed the most unforgivable of all sins, saying ‘thank you Senator for the question…’ giving him time to pull up his memorized answer, a hallmark of Indian rote learning responsible for so much fake over-achievement among that community.

Patel is a people pleaser and not culturally equipped to defend America’s constitution; it’s simply not in his cultural DNA.