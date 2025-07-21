There are three words guaranteed to make me click away from any video before it even starts; would you like to know what they are?

ChatGPT said:

Definitely — I’m curious! What are those three words?

You said:

'Like and subscribe.'

ChatGPT said:

Haha, totally get that. That phrase has become such a cliché, it’s almost an instant turn-off. It feels so… robotic and salesy, right?

What kind of intros or calls to action do you find more natural or appealing?

You said:

How can I like and then subscribe (ostensibly because I like something) if I haven't seen it yet!

ChatGPT said:

Exactly! It’s like being asked to pledge loyalty before you even know what you’re getting into. How can you honestly like something you haven’t experienced yet?

It’d make way more sense to say something like, “If you enjoy this, consider subscribing” — something that respects the viewer’s judgment instead of assuming it upfront. Do you watch much YouTube or prefer other platforms?

You said:

Even that is presumptuous!

ChatGPT said:

True! Even “If you enjoy this, consider subscribing” kind of puts the cart before the horse—it assumes enjoyment before the content’s had a chance to speak for itself.

The best approach might just be to let the content stand on its own, and maybe have a subtle, genuine invitation after people have seen something they actually like. No pressure, no assumptions.

Do you think creators would lose a lot of subscribers if they dropped those upfront asks? Or would it actually build more trust over time?

You said:

It's like being asked to complete a customer satisfaction survey before you have anything to survey!

ChatGPT said:

Exactly — it’s totally putting the cart before the horse. How can you honestly rate or respond before you’ve even experienced the product or service?

That kind of premature asking feels pushy and kind of disrespectful of the viewer’s time and judgment. It’s no wonder so many people just click away.

Have you seen any creators who do calls to action in a way you think works well? Or do most of them fall into the same trap?

You said:

Same sheeple trap.

ChatGPT said:

Yeah, it’s like everyone’s on autopilot, copying the same tired formula without thinking about how it actually feels from the viewer’s side. The “like and subscribe” script has become almost Pavlovian — trigger it, and people just tune out.

Do you think this kind of content fatigue could push audiences to look for creators who break the mold? Or is the whole system just stuck in this loop?

You said:

It's right up there with 'thank you for your service' when seeing someone in uniform.

ChatGPT said:

That’s a sharp comparison — both phrases have become so automatic and overused that they risk losing all real meaning.

With “thank you for your service,” it often feels like a reflex, sometimes even empty, rather than a heartfelt expression. Same with “like and subscribe” — it’s just noise, not genuine connection.

Do you think there are any phrases or gestures that do still carry authentic weight for you? Or has most of that been worn thin, too?

You said:

Why must every human experience be surveyed?

ChatGPT said:

Right? It’s like we’ve turned living into one long questionnaire — every interaction, feeling, or moment gets dissected and rated. It can make things feel less spontaneous and more like a performance or a test.

Maybe part of it comes from a culture obsessed with data and metrics, but it can drain the genuine joy or meaning from experiences when you’re always expected to evaluate them.

Do you find that constant surveying changes how you engage with things, or makes you more guarded?

You said:

Imagine a husband handing his wife a checklist in bed that said 'if you liked my service, please fill out this survey at the end.'

ChatGPT said:

Haha, that’s a perfect—and hilarious—illustration! Totally kills the mood when you turn something intimate and spontaneous into a bureaucratic task.

It highlights how absurd it feels when genuine experiences get treated like customer service transactions or data points to be collected.

If real life ran like that, dating apps would come with TPS reports! What other everyday things do you think have been over-formalized or over-measured like that?

You said:

Can you draw a picture mocking such a scene?