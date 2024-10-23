Share this postLife Expectancy Down 37%timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLife Expectancy Down 37%Timothy WineyOct 23, 2024Share this postLife Expectancy Down 37%timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Sharehttps://slaynews.com/news/study-exposes-massive-life-expectancy-plunge-covid-vaxxed/Share this postLife Expectancy Down 37%timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
There was a Belgium virologist on Rumble claiming that there remains the risk of a major global die-off from those who took the Jab. Apparently, not only does the Jab screw you up immediately - it totally compromises your immune system long so that it can't fight simple disease.